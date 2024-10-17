BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White Dudes for Harris'

You've no doubt by now heard about the "White Dudes for Harris" movement that's a desperate attempt to try and bring men into the fold and vote for Joe Biden's replacement.

The group has put out some unintentionally hilarious videos. As we pointed out about a week ago, the effort to get out the male vote for Kamala has reached the summit of Mt. Embarrassment:

I present to you the cringiest political ad ever created. pic.twitter.com/P0JMI1caNS — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

There are more, but you get the point and there's no reason to press the issue until everybody's nauseous.

Fast forward to tonight's Al Smith dinner in New York City. Donald Trump is in attendance, but Kamala Harris only appeared via a recorded video that's incredibly cringe (but we'll get to that in another story).

Kamala's campaign has made a big deal out of the "White Dudes for Harris" group, but Donald Trump isn't worried about those guys. Why? Here's why:

Trump: “There’s a group called White Dudes for Harris…but I’m not worried about them…their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 18, 2024

LOL! If the "White Dudes for Harris" weren't all geldings before, they are now.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "There’s a group called 'White Dudes for Harris' but I’m not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me." 😂😂pic.twitter.com/hx4sQZUSYt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2024

Maybe Team Harris saw this beatdown coming and decided their candidate should just stay away and avoid further embarrassment.

2016 level stuff. We are so back — Mike Curry (@Mike_Curry12) October 18, 2024

Is that Jim Gaffigan in the front row? If you make a comedian laugh, you have told a funny joke. https://t.co/GZZSHoo0ZE — Buddy Repperton (@mcampbe39452703) October 18, 2024

Yes indeed it is. And Gaffigan told a joke about the Dems running Biden out of office that we'll cover in an upcoming post that you won't want to miss.