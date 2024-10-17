VIP
Here’s What Dems Must Do to Make Inroads With Young White Dudes
Will Stancil Remembers Spending the Entire Trump Presidency ‘Waiting for the Horror of...
Morning Joe: Under Trump, ‘Politics Would Eat Your Dreams’
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Guardian: Bret Baier’s Interview Was ‘Grievance Theater’ About 'Immigrant Hatred' and Tran...
VIP
Ian Millhiser Whines That Our Government Can’t Just Steamroll Over Republicans: A Fisking
Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den
The Democrats: Kamala Harris Has a Plan for You and Your Families
VIP
Dear 'Journalists': Your 'Literally Hitler' Card Has Been Declined
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...
GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's...
President Biden to Cancel Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loans
A GOOD START: Wisconsin Has Only 78 Ballot Drop Boxes in the ENTIRE...
What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to...

BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White Dudes for Harris'

Doug P.  |  11:10 PM on October 17, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

You've no doubt by now heard about the "White Dudes for Harris" movement that's a desperate attempt to try and bring men into the fold and vote for Joe Biden's replacement. 

Advertisement

The group has put out some unintentionally hilarious videos. As we pointed out about a week ago, the effort to get out the male vote for Kamala has reached the summit of Mt. Embarrassment: 

There are more, but you get the point and there's no reason to press the issue until everybody's nauseous.

Fast forward to tonight's Al Smith dinner in New York City. Donald Trump is in attendance, but Kamala Harris only appeared via a recorded video that's incredibly cringe (but we'll get to that in another story). 

Kamala's campaign has made a big deal out of the "White Dudes for Harris" group, but Donald Trump isn't worried about those guys. Why? Here's why: 

LOL! If the "White Dudes for Harris" weren't all geldings before, they are now. 

Recommended

Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Maybe Team Harris saw this beatdown coming and decided their candidate should just stay away and avoid further embarrassment. 

Yes indeed it is. And Gaffigan told a joke about the Dems running Biden out of office that we'll cover in an upcoming post that you won't want to miss.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Warren Squire
Will Stancil Remembers Spending the Entire Trump Presidency ‘Waiting for the Horror of the Day’
Brett T.
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo and Others Will Eulogize Sinwar
Gordon K
Ian Millhiser Whines That Our Government Can’t Just Steamroll Over Republicans: A Fisking
Aaron Walker
Morning Joe: Under Trump, ‘Politics Would Eat Your Dreams’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online Warren Squire
Advertisement