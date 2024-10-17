The Look on Chuck Schumer's Face While Listening to Trump Brutally Roast Dems Says It ALL

The Al Smith dinner in New York City was held Thursday evening, and many political heavy hitters were in attendance, but not Kamala Harris. The Democrat nominee claimed to have a scheduling conflict and instead offered a cringe inducing recorded video that was received after a chorus of boos when it was announced Harris wouldn't be there in person.

Boos at Al Smith dinner when it's announced Kamala Harris "cannot make it here in person. We will be joined by her later via video" ... pic.twitter.com/HLBmImJSNM — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 18, 2024

Harris had better things to do tonight, like not be upstaged by Donald Trump.

Here's just one example of Trump taking aim at a Dem (this is one of Trump's jabs at Tim Walz:

"Unfortunately, Governor Walz isn’t here himself. But don’t worry, he’ll say that he was." 🤣pic.twitter.com/fcfdfxNmJj — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) October 18, 2024

That was just one of many Trump zingers. Oh, and here's another:

President Trump to Chuck Schumer: "Considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president."



pic.twitter.com/MusYhgjkmI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2024

When the dinner began there was initially a show of bipartisanship when Donald Trump and serial weasel Chuck Schumer appeared to be having a nice conversation:

Oh to be a fly on Chuck Schumer‘s head pic.twitter.com/bJVYSMdRHL — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) October 18, 2024

Later, though, after Trump's jokes about "White Men for Harris," Tim Walz and so much more, Schumer seemed to begin to realize he might be on the cusp of appearing in some Republican ads.

Poor Schumer lookin like he wants to hide under the table. — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) October 18, 2024

Chuckie absolutely looked like he'd heard enough hilarious roasting of Democrats after a while.

What a photo pic.twitter.com/HOYO8m609Y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2024

A good time was had by all!

Schumer looks like he's having a blast! 😂 pic.twitter.com/nPRUMICE2C — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 18, 2024

Chuck was mad the entire time while the entire audience was laughing — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 18, 2024

The look of a soon to be senate minority leader — Mike Curry (@Mike_Curry12) October 18, 2024

Andrew Breitbart often talked about how important it is to be a happy warrior. Encapsulated in a photo. https://t.co/8CPyfus8bq — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) October 18, 2024

Looks like the JOY train has derailed.... https://t.co/butEdxt9yG — Pam D (@soirchick) October 18, 2024

Kamala Harris delivered a fairly angry speech Thursday night that seems to confirm that the Democrats' "campaign of joy" has been put on hold.