The Look on Chuck Schumer's Face While Listening to Trump Brutally Roast Dems Says It ALL

Doug P.  |  11:30 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Al Smith dinner in New York City was held Thursday evening, and many political heavy hitters were in attendance, but not Kamala Harris. The Democrat nominee claimed to have a scheduling conflict and instead offered a cringe inducing recorded video that was received after a chorus of boos when it was announced Harris wouldn't be there in person. 

Harris had better things to do tonight, like not be upstaged by Donald Trump.

Here's just one example of Trump taking aim at a Dem (this is one of Trump's jabs at Tim Walz:

That was just one of many Trump zingers. Oh, and here's another:

When the dinner began there was initially a show of bipartisanship when Donald Trump and serial weasel Chuck Schumer appeared to be having a nice conversation:

Later, though, after Trump's jokes about "White Men for Harris," Tim Walz and so much more, Schumer seemed to begin to realize he might be on the cusp of appearing in some Republican ads.

Chuckie absolutely looked like he'd heard enough hilarious roasting of Democrats after a while. 

A good time was had by all!

Totally!

Fingers crossed!

Kamala Harris delivered a fairly angry speech Thursday night that seems to confirm that the Democrats' "campaign of joy" has been put on hold.

