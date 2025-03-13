Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole...
Chuck Schumer Would Like You to Believe This Local Paper Went Under Because...
Exposing Chuck Schumer
Elizabeth Warren's 2013 Government Shutdown Meltdown Proves She's a Massive Hypocrite
Trump Tower Siege: Hamas’ Simp Squad Stages a Pathetic Protest in New York...
John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated H...
'Brilliant!' Rep. Jasmine Crockett Explains What Trump and DOGE Can't Do If There's...
Trump’s Truth Social Posting Spree Leaves a Leftist Loon Melting Down Like a...
NY Times' Michelle Goldberg Says Trump's Ruined These Things That Made America Great
Ben & Jerry’s Latest SICK Scoop: Serving Up Abortion Support with a Cherry...
VIP
Cry Me a River, Hamas Fanboy and His Preganant Wife Aren't Getting My...
Faceplant Alert: Lee Zeldin OBLITERATES CNN's Bill Weir Criticizing EPA Rollbacks for 'Typ...
'America Delivered Beyond My Wildest Dreams'
VIP
CBS News Hopes a St. Patrick's Day Angle Will Generate Sympathy for Illegals...

Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading Comprehension Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 13, 2025
Sarah D.

For reasons entirely lost on this writer, the Democratic Party keeps making really poor choices about its policy positions and the people -- elected and otherwise -- it pushes into the limelight to advance its agenda.

Advertisement

This is the party that made David Hogg Vice Chair of the DNC despite his dearth of experience and lack of basic spelling skills, so we suppose making Jasmine Crockett the de facto face of the Dems is completely on-brand for them. She was recently featured in Politico for dropping more f-bombs in frustration over President Trump (and that's supposed to be a good thing?), and now she's made an absolute fool of herself in a back-and-forth about Elon Musk, Tesla, and environmentalism.

This is not a serious question, but we'll let that slide for a moment.

An X user responded with an actual serious, and reasonable, question:

That is fair to ask. Elon Musk was pushing Tesla when Lefties were tripping over themselves to buy one and virtue signal about how 'green' they were (right before flying back to their mansions on their private jets, 'natch). Other companies have been working on making things more energy efficient without government interference.

Recommended

Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole and X Users Hold a Roast
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

But, Crockett responded like this:

*blink*

*blink*

*blink*

Did she seriously just say that?

Yep. She seriously said that.

And, in case she realizes how stupid it makes her look and deletes it, here's a screencap of the exchange:

Take a bow, Democrats. Take a bow.

This is not an act.

But she's going at a break-neck pace! Keep up with her genius!

Or something.

Scoring political points trumps forming a cogent argument.

Advertisement

She is not okay.

We ask ourselves that daily.

How are these people this dumb and this broken?

It's not even that complicated. She read 'space' and her brain immediately went to 'Space X', because she's deranged by her hatred of Elon Musk.

Tags: ELON MUSK GREEN ENERGY TESLA MAGA JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole and X Users Hold a Roast
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Would Like You to Believe This Local Paper Went Under Because of Trump's Tariffs
Doug P.
'Brilliant!' Rep. Jasmine Crockett Explains What Trump and DOGE Can't Do If There's a Gov't Shutdown
Doug P.
Trump Tower Siege: Hamas’ Simp Squad Stages a Pathetic Protest in New York City
justmindy
John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated Hipsters
justmindy
Faceplant Alert: Lee Zeldin OBLITERATES CNN's Bill Weir Criticizing EPA Rollbacks for 'Typos'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole and X Users Hold a Roast Amy Curtis
Advertisement