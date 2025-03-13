Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading Comprehension Instead

For reasons entirely lost on this writer, the Democratic Party keeps making really poor choices about its policy positions and the people -- elected and otherwise -- it pushes into the limelight to advance its agenda.

This is the party that made David Hogg Vice Chair of the DNC despite his dearth of experience and lack of basic spelling skills, so we suppose making Jasmine Crockett the de facto face of the Dems is completely on-brand for them. She was recently featured in Politico for dropping more f-bombs in frustration over President Trump (and that's supposed to be a good thing?), and now she's made an absolute fool of herself in a back-and-forth about Elon Musk, Tesla, and environmentalism.

Serious question… now that Trump did his promo of Tesla, does that mean MAGA will go green all of a sudden?!



I just talked to a lib friend of mine that is getting rid of his Tesla… I can hook y’all up if you’d like lol. — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 12, 2025

This is not a serious question, but we'll let that slide for a moment.

An X user responded with an actual serious, and reasonable, question:

When have they not promoted innovation in the energy space?



Man Ratchett, I know you’re an idiot, but come on. — theWOKEHOLICS (@theWokeholics) March 12, 2025

That is fair to ask. Elon Musk was pushing Tesla when Lefties were tripping over themselves to buy one and virtue signal about how 'green' they were (right before flying back to their mansions on their private jets, 'natch). Other companies have been working on making things more energy efficient without government interference.

But, Crockett responded like this:

TESLA, THE CAR… not SPACE X! Keep up. I know it’s break neck pace for some of yall… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 12, 2025

And, in case she realizes how stupid it makes her look and deletes it, here's a screencap of the exchange:

Take a bow, Democrats. Take a bow.

In an earlier time, one could look at your education credentials and say “It has to be an act. She can’t be that dumb…”.



But given the state of higher education these days?



Yes… you clearly are that dumb. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) March 12, 2025

This is not an act.

You should probably slow down and read a little — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 12, 2025

But she's going at a break-neck pace! Keep up with her genius!

Or something.

Oh, girl... how are you so dumb? I mean, damn. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) March 12, 2025

Scoring political points trumps forming a cogent argument.

Bro are you OK? Did you have a stroke? — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) March 12, 2025

She is not okay.

Our elected officials have reading comprehension issues.



What the f**k https://t.co/hOKPbhD2ir — BorpaSpin (@fallbydesign) March 13, 2025

We ask ourselves that daily.

How are these people this dumb and this broken?

Jasmine Crockett does not know what “the energy space” means



She thought it meant the Universe lol https://t.co/8oyQNGgOCC — PootyTang (@EndallWarship) March 13, 2025

It's not even that complicated. She read 'space' and her brain immediately went to 'Space X', because she's deranged by her hatred of Elon Musk.