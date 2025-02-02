Mexican Flags Fly in the Streets of Several U.S. Cities in Protests Against...
Vance Stance: Vice President Sets Press Straight on Difference Between Democracy and Oliga...
Sinking Viewership: MSNBC’s January Prime Demo Ratings Average Drops 41% from Same Time...
Like White on Vice: DNC Ditches DEI by Electing David Hogg to Number...
Contest for DNC Chair Highlights Courtesy of Dave Weigel
VIP
Aaron Rupar: Trump’s 2024 Election Will Go Down Among the Most Destructive Self-Owns...
Nicholas Kristof Humble Brags About His Book Being Found in a Destroyed House...
INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination
Stephanie Ruhle Asks If Gov. Greg Abbott Signed End of DEI in Wheelchair-Accessible...
DEI Obsessed Lefty Political Activist Tells the Whole World She Has NO IDEA...
James Carville Likens Kamala Harris to a ‘Seventh String Quarterback’
The Bulwark Wants Us to Know Government Employees Are CRYING About Removing Pronouns...
Treasury Official Resigns Rather Than Comply With DOGE Audit
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Enjoy This Flashback of Mr. Rogers Visiting...

A Chair-Raising Experience: All the Minority Candidates the DNC Pushed Aside to Elect Two White Guys

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:24 AM on February 02, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrat National Committee selected its party leadership on Saturday. Ken Martin was elected Party Chair and anti-gun activist, David Hogg, was elected Vice Chair. Yes, two white men. Their selection raised a lot of eyebrows since the Democrat Party is synonymous with DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). Martin and Hogg’s competition for the number one and number two spots were all minorities, the vast majority of them women.

Advertisement

Here’s a video of all of them. (WATCH)

As you see, posters noted the negatives these candidates brought to the contest. Even singing could not win over voters. (WATCH)

That’s too funny!

You can see why none of these other candidates made the cut. These next two posters make great points.

Recommended

Vance Stance: Vice President Sets Press Straight on Difference Between Democracy and Oligarchy
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s pretty obvious why they went with Martin and Hogg. They had no choice.

Martin and Hogg are horrible choices. But, they are the best of several even worse choices. Don’t be surprised if Democrat minority leaders start raising a big stink over this. The Democrat Party talks a big diversity game but when faced with choosing DEI, they instead cast it aside and went with merit. Someone tell President Trump!

Tags: BLACK PEOPLE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE DEMOCRATS DIVERSITY DNC FAIL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vance Stance: Vice President Sets Press Straight on Difference Between Democracy and Oligarchy
Warren Squire
Mexican Flags Fly in the Streets of Several U.S. Cities in Protests Against ICE and Deportations
Warren Squire
Like White on Vice: DNC Ditches DEI by Electing David Hogg to Number Two Party Chair
Warren Squire
DEI Obsessed Lefty Political Activist Tells the Whole World She Has NO IDEA What the ADA Is or Does
Amy Curtis
INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination
Amy Curtis
James Woods: Don't Forget Jake Tapper's Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vance Stance: Vice President Sets Press Straight on Difference Between Democracy and Oligarchy Warren Squire
Advertisement