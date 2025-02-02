A Chair-Raising Experience: All the Minority Candidates the DNC Pushed Aside to Elect Two White Guys

The Democrat National Committee selected its party leadership on Saturday. Ken Martin was elected Party Chair and anti-gun activist, David Hogg, was elected Vice Chair. Yes, two white men. Their selection raised a lot of eyebrows since the Democrat Party is synonymous with DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). Martin and Hogg’s competition for the number one and number two spots were all minorities, the vast majority of them women.

Here’s a video of all of them. (WATCH)

What do you notice about the average speaker at the DNC? pic.twitter.com/D40rfUtf3w — George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2025

Aside from the disturbing obesity, predictability of the candidates’ races & uni-message…



One cannot help but notice a dearth of creative or substantive policy positions & the queasy presence of excessive self-love (look at us…look at MEEEE…aren’t we all noble and fabulous)! — Jan Brauner (@JaniceBrauner) February 2, 2025

They're so narcissistic — George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2025

As you see, posters noted the negatives these candidates brought to the contest. Even singing could not win over voters. (WATCH)

Those lashes. All I can see is those lashes. — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) February 2, 2025

That’s too funny!

You can see why none of these other candidates made the cut. These next two posters make great points.

As a woman and a natural leader I can tell you. Anytime someone has to announce what they are and one is race and the other is subjective (strong) they have nothing. Also, if ever have to say "I am in charge here" .... you aren't or just not a good leader. — Angry Unicorn 🦄 (@AngryUnicorn88) February 2, 2025

They really don’t have a deep bench. I didn’t see any of them that could command an audience. When you have to beg for attention you’ve already lost. — Michael Dahle (@MichaelDah96086) February 2, 2025

It’s pretty obvious why they went with Martin and Hogg. They had no choice.

BREAKING: Gun control activist David Hogg named vice chair of the DNC pic.twitter.com/yRpyGpkY1R — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 2, 2025

white straight male as chair and white straight (maybe?) male as vice chair — The Polished Turd (@thePTurd) February 2, 2025

A Beta male than they can push around. That was the plan. — Ram (@Dmau12Ram) February 2, 2025

Martin and Hogg are horrible choices. But, they are the best of several even worse choices. Don’t be surprised if Democrat minority leaders start raising a big stink over this. The Democrat Party talks a big diversity game but when faced with choosing DEI, they instead cast it aside and went with merit. Someone tell President Trump!