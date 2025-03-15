Dumb and Dumberer: The Great American Politi-clown Showdown to Find America’s Top Political Numskull

Sometimes, one of those perfect Twitter posts comes across the timeline and begs to be shared. This is one of those times.
Who is the dumbest person in politics?— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 15, 2025
To be clear, the list of candidates is endless and there are many people fighting for the top spot. There probably is no 'right' answer, but there sure are a whole bunch of contenders.
On a pure brain cell by brain cell comparison, it remains Mazie Hirono.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2025
Jaime Crockett is obnoxious, for example, but Hirono may have a sub 80 IQ. https://t.co/lYp1dlUVoM
Bonchie brought some qualifications to his answer. He's not wrong.
Like any Democrat. Pick any one. https://t.co/LBp258MqwT— Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) March 15, 2025
Fair point, but again, there are levels of ignorance. Fetterman is probably a little higher on the intellect scale than Hirono, for example.
With AOC, it's hard to tell if she is just dumb or attention seeking.
Not even close! https://t.co/0ww1IlVGet pic.twitter.com/0aTGcR36xW— Ben Kew (@ben_kew) March 15, 2025
She is very good at self-promotion.
It’s a 74,749,891-way tie. https://t.co/bg0Zwh2ltJ— Rob Jenkins (@profontheright) March 15, 2025
Now, now, there are a few smart Republicans.
I’m retired…and I’m still not willing to spend the amount of time it would take to type all this names! https://t.co/aHT2yJ7kGZ— tervagio (@tervagio) March 15, 2025
It might cause a case of carpal tunnel, honestly.
Maxine has to win the prize but there are many who want to compete for the crown. https://t.co/UQBBVO5pXz— John Fields (@DrJohnFields) March 15, 2025
Maxine has been dumb on the taxpayer's dime for years. She wins for longevity.
Hard to beat AOC https://t.co/XXWoGu5Byx— Live Monitor (@amlivemon) March 15, 2025
Remember that guy that thought an island would flip over if there were too many military personnel on it? Him. He’s the dumbest. By a lot. https://t.co/LY8t0dA1B6— Patrick Brinkman (@trickbrink) March 15, 2025
Oh, that's Hank Johnson. Never forget!
Hard to choose.— Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) March 15, 2025
But it's definitely someone in that picture. pic.twitter.com/XJoXh2JB6w
Can't argue with that entry.
Crocket & AOC are not low IQ. They put on a fake persona to activate the most radical activists in the Party. It’s a calculated power & control move. They don’t give 2 cents about the people.— Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) March 15, 2025
On an IQ level, Hirono has to be the least gifted. Listening to her is pure comedy. 🎭
Wouldn’t you know it, a post from Adam Schiff popped up in my feed right after this post. 😂😂😂— Stockius Jobberus (@BartBlake11) March 15, 2025
That must have been a jump scare!
It’s not about who’s the dumbest—it’s about who’s the loudest while being wrong. And that list is long.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 15, 2025
This is true. Many are very dumb, but they keep their mouth shut and don't advertise their ignorance.
Here you go pic.twitter.com/s3DfVSOfEe— fity.eth (@Fityeth) March 15, 2025
Give Tampon Tim his due.
You should do a March Madness bracket of the dumbest politician.— Elle Z (@ElleZee6) March 15, 2025
And it's Mazie Hirono.
A 'March Madness' bracket must happen. It's the only way to settle on the final answer (which will likely be Hirono).
