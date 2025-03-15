Dumb and Dumberer: The Great American Politi-clown Showdown to Find America’s Top Political Numskull

Sometimes, one of those perfect Twitter posts comes across the timeline and begs to be shared. This is one of those times.

Who is the dumbest person in politics? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 15, 2025

Advertisement

To be clear, the list of candidates is endless and there are many people fighting for the top spot. There probably is no 'right' answer, but there sure are a whole bunch of contenders.

On a pure brain cell by brain cell comparison, it remains Mazie Hirono.



Jaime Crockett is obnoxious, for example, but Hirono may have a sub 80 IQ. https://t.co/lYp1dlUVoM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2025

Bonchie brought some qualifications to his answer. He's not wrong.

Like any Democrat. Pick any one. https://t.co/LBp258MqwT — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) March 15, 2025

Fair point, but again, there are levels of ignorance. Fetterman is probably a little higher on the intellect scale than Hirono, for example.

With AOC, it's hard to tell if she is just dumb or attention seeking.

She is very good at self-promotion.

Now, now, there are a few smart Republicans.

I’m retired…and I’m still not willing to spend the amount of time it would take to type all this names! https://t.co/aHT2yJ7kGZ — tervagio (@tervagio) March 15, 2025

It might cause a case of carpal tunnel, honestly.

Maxine has to win the prize but there are many who want to compete for the crown. https://t.co/UQBBVO5pXz — John Fields (@DrJohnFields) March 15, 2025

Maxine has been dumb on the taxpayer's dime for years. She wins for longevity.

Hard to beat AOC https://t.co/XXWoGu5Byx — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) March 15, 2025





Remember that guy that thought an island would flip over if there were too many military personnel on it? Him. He’s the dumbest. By a lot. https://t.co/LY8t0dA1B6 — Patrick Brinkman (@trickbrink) March 15, 2025

Oh, that's Hank Johnson. Never forget!

Hard to choose.



But it's definitely someone in that picture. pic.twitter.com/XJoXh2JB6w — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) March 15, 2025

Can't argue with that entry.

Crocket & AOC are not low IQ. They put on a fake persona to activate the most radical activists in the Party. It’s a calculated power & control move. They don’t give 2 cents about the people.

On an IQ level, Hirono has to be the least gifted. Listening to her is pure comedy. 🎭 — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) March 15, 2025

Advertisement

Wouldn’t you know it, a post from Adam Schiff popped up in my feed right after this post. 😂😂😂 — Stockius Jobberus (@BartBlake11) March 15, 2025

That must have been a jump scare!

It’s not about who’s the dumbest—it’s about who’s the loudest while being wrong. And that list is long. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 15, 2025

This is true. Many are very dumb, but they keep their mouth shut and don't advertise their ignorance.

Give Tampon Tim his due.

You should do a March Madness bracket of the dumbest politician.



And it's Mazie Hirono. — Elle Z (@ElleZee6) March 15, 2025

A 'March Madness' bracket must happen. It's the only way to settle on the final answer (which will likely be Hirono).