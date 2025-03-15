Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters...
Dumb and Dumberer: The Great American Politi-clown Showdown to Find America’s Top Political Numskull

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on March 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sometimes, one of those perfect Twitter posts comes across the timeline and begs to be shared. This is one of those times.

To be clear, the list of candidates is endless and there are many people fighting for the top spot. There probably is no 'right' answer, but there sure are a whole bunch of contenders. 

Bonchie brought some qualifications to his answer. He's not wrong.

Fair point, but again, there are levels of ignorance. Fetterman is probably a little higher on the intellect scale than Hirono, for example. 

With AOC, it's hard to tell if she is just dumb or attention seeking.

She is very good at self-promotion.

Now, now, there are a few smart Republicans.

It might cause a case of carpal tunnel, honestly. 

Maxine has been dumb on the taxpayer's dime for years. She wins for longevity. 


Oh, that's Hank Johnson. Never forget!

Can't argue with that entry. 

That must have been a jump scare!

This is true. Many are very dumb, but they keep their mouth shut and don't advertise their ignorance. 

Give Tampon Tim his due.

A 'March Madness' bracket must happen. It's the only way to settle on the final answer (which will likely be Hirono).

