'Incredibly DIRTY Tactic': Nick Sortor Exposes Group BEHIND Shady Influencing in DAMNING T...
The Donor Party: Jasmine Crockett Says DNC Funders Could Decide Senator Chuck Schumer’s...
Know Beliefs Versus No Beliefs: Businessman Explains Why the Public Is Losing Interest...
'Define' Intervention: MSNBC’s Michael Steele says Dems Too Dumb to Know What ‘Oligarchy’...
Trans Hondas are Real Hondas: Tesla Car Owners Perform 'Text Changes' to Fool...
VIP
Tour de Farce: Dems Send Their Two Most Leftist Radicals Out on the...
DoorDash Delivers Hunger Pangs and a Side of 'Sucks to Be You' to...
VIP
'You Will Lose Your Life': Here's Another Death Threat to Republicans on TikTok
NYU Hack Spills the Tea: Affirmative Action Still Rigging the Admissions Game
CBS News: Trump Administration Is Revoking Legal Status of 530,000 Immigrants
VIP
The Left's Final Play: Erasing Women, Destroying Sports
Hamas Fanboy Whines ‘When Will It End? ... Twitter Roasts Him with a...
Trump (and Elon) Dropped By the NCAA Wrestling Finals and THIS Is What...
But What Was His Motive? Man Took Pressure Cooker Bomb Into British Hospital

Lawfare EXTRAORDINAIRE! Deet-Filled Thread Calls OUT Dirty, Woke, Leftist Law Firms Running D.C. and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on March 23, 2025
imgflip

One X account we have started watching is @DefiantlyFree, aka Insurrection Barbie. She has been putting together some fairly exceptional threads that our readers should see.

Advertisement

Take this one, for example, about the dirty Lefty lawyers running D.C. ... for now.

Post continues:

... extension of the Democratic Party.

This web shows how elite law firms in DC have become de facto political actors, coordinating with bureaucrats, Democratic campaigns, and activist groups to advance one side’s agenda while insulating allies from legal consequences.

Activists, not attorneys.

Post continues:

... to the FBI about the source of Alfa Bank/Trump server claims (acquitted, but case exposed coordination between Clinton-linked lawyers and the intelligence community).

•Through Marc Elias, aggressively litigated to change election laws in battleground states pre-2020 (e.g., mail-in ballot rules, signature matching, ballot curing).

•Litigated against voter ID laws and redistricting efforts favoring GOP, using courts to alter rules under the guise of civil rights.

Recommended

'Incredibly DIRTY Tactic': Nick Sortor Exposes Group BEHIND Shady Influencing in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Marc Elias.

Shocker.

Post continues:

... and invalidating state-level election reforms.

•Sued states that passed voter integrity laws (Georgia, Texas, Arizona).

•Legal and strategic support for efforts to disqualify Trump from ballots under the 14th Amendment (Section 3).

Elias really is a boil on the butt of America.

Post continues:

... came from WilmerHale.

•Created a direct pipeline from a private DC firm to a politically charged investigation.

•WilmerHale defended companies and figures potentially affected by the Mueller investigation—raising questions about impartiality.

Conflict of interest much? And, of course, Russiagate plus Mueller.

Advertisement

Post continues:

•Supported amicus briefs in support of January 6 prosecutions.

•Close ties to Biden DOJ officials (Ruemmler has known connections to current White House legal networks).

It just gets worse and worse.

Post continues:

... surveillance companies with ties to federal investigations.

•Defended figures in the intelligence community during investigations into FISA abuse and surveillance.

Defended dirty members of the intelligence community.

Shocker.

Post continues:

... ... collapsed in 2023.

•Close ties to DOJ officials overseeing investigations of Hunter Biden. Scrutiny over sweetheart deals and unusual coordination.

We can't help but notice all of these law firms are somehow connected to Biden. Hrm.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... for free speech or conservative plaintiffs, reinforcing political asymmetry.

•Consulted by Democratic-aligned NGOs on how to frame post-2020 election audit challenges as “threats to democracy.”

Aww, yes, Democrats love their 'threats to democracy' talking points so much.

Post continues:

... and allies.

•Worked behind the scenes with groups like Lawfare Blog and Brookings to craft legal theories around “insurrection” and “disqualification.”

Insurrection.

Heh.

Man ... 

Post continues:

... failing to register under FARA. No major prosecutions of Skadden lawyers, despite harsh treatment of Manafort.

•Avoided accountability while similar conduct was used to hammer Trump affiliates.

And THIS is just what we know. It's pretty safe to guess this is just the tip of the corrupt iceberg.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

'Incredibly DIRTY Tactic': Nick Sortor Exposes Group BEHIND Shady Influencing in DAMNING Thread

Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Terrorism

YAAAS! Dan Bongino's Message for Bad Guys 'About to Have a REAL BAD Time Soon' Will Make You Fist-PUMP

Guy Benson Just Needs ONE Post to SCHOOL Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg for His LIE About the Dept. of Ed

*SNORT* John Fetterman LEVELS AOC for Snarking at Dems Over the CR and Lefties Lose Their Freaking MINDS

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS LAWYER LEFTIST MARC ELIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Incredibly DIRTY Tactic': Nick Sortor Exposes Group BEHIND Shady Influencing in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
DoorDash Delivers Hunger Pangs and a Side of 'Sucks to Be You' to Furious Cori Bush
justmindy
Know Beliefs Versus No Beliefs: Businessman Explains Why the Public Is Losing Interest In Democrat Party
Warren Squire
Trans Hondas are Real Hondas: Tesla Car Owners Perform 'Text Changes' to Fool Domestic Terrorists
Warren Squire
'Define' Intervention: MSNBC’s Michael Steele says Dems Too Dumb to Know What ‘Oligarchy’ Means
Warren Squire
Hamas Fanboy Whines ‘When Will It End? ... Twitter Roasts Him with a Smorgasbord of Savage Replies
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Incredibly DIRTY Tactic': Nick Sortor Exposes Group BEHIND Shady Influencing in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement