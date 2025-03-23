Lawfare EXTRAORDINAIRE! Deet-Filled Thread Calls OUT Dirty, Woke, Leftist Law Firms Running D.C. and WOW

One X account we have started watching is @DefiantlyFree, aka Insurrection Barbie. She has been putting together some fairly exceptional threads that our readers should see.

Take this one, for example, about the dirty Lefty lawyers running D.C. ... for now.

🧵🧵 The Law Firms that Run DC



I see a lot of articles saying how President Trump is attacking law firms in Washington DC because he is vindictive. When in fact, it has nothing to do with being vindictive, and everything to do with the fact that they are acting like an… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... extension of the Democratic Party.



This web shows how elite law firms in DC have become de facto political actors, coordinating with bureaucrats, Democratic campaigns, and activist groups to advance one side’s agenda while insulating allies from legal consequences.

Activists, not attorneys.

1. Perkins Coie



Partisan Alignment: Strongly Democratic



Key Players: Marc Elias, Michael Sussmann



Involved In:



•Russiagate:



•Hired Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC to create the Steele Dossier.



•Michael Sussmann was indicted for allegedly lying to the… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... to the FBI about the source of Alfa Bank/Trump server claims (acquitted, but case exposed coordination between Clinton-linked lawyers and the intelligence community). •Through Marc Elias, aggressively litigated to change election laws in battleground states pre-2020 (e.g., mail-in ballot rules, signature matching, ballot curing). •Litigated against voter ID laws and redistricting efforts favoring GOP, using courts to alter rules under the guise of civil rights.

Marc Elias.

Shocker.

2. Elias Law Group



Partisan Alignment: 100% Democratic



Key Player: Marc Elias (founder, formerly at Perkins Coie)



Involved In:



•Election Lawfare:



•Filed hundreds of lawsuits between 2020–2024 aimed at changing ballot deadlines, preventing voter roll purges, and… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... and invalidating state-level election reforms. •Sued states that passed voter integrity laws (Georgia, Texas, Arizona). •Legal and strategic support for efforts to disqualify Trump from ballots under the 14th Amendment (Section 3).

Elias really is a boil on the butt of America.

3. WilmerHale



Partisan Alignment: Center-left establishment



Key Players: Robert Mueller, Jamie Gorelick



Involved In:



•Russiagate:



•Mueller was a WilmerHale partner before becoming special counsel.



•Several senior lawyers on Mueller’s team (Aaron Zebley, James Quarles)… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... came from WilmerHale. •Created a direct pipeline from a private DC firm to a politically charged investigation. •WilmerHale defended companies and figures potentially affected by the Mueller investigation—raising questions about impartiality.

Conflict of interest much? And, of course, Russiagate plus Mueller.

4. Latham & Watkins



Partisan Alignment: Progressive-leaning, deep resistance ties



Key Players: Kathryn Ruemmler (former Obama WH Counsel), multiple Obama-era appointees



Involved In:



•Lawfare Against Trump Policies:



•Litigated against Trump’s immigration, environmental, and… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

•Supported amicus briefs in support of January 6 prosecutions. •Close ties to Biden DOJ officials (Ruemmler has known connections to current White House legal networks).

It just gets worse and worse.

5. Covington & Burling



Partisan Alignment: Deep Obama/Biden ties



Key Players: Eric Holder, Lanny Breuer



Involved In:



•Russiagate/Deep State Entrenchment:



•Holder and Breuer returned to Covington after serving in the Obama DOJ.



•Firm has represented major tech and… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... surveillance companies with ties to federal investigations. •Defended figures in the intelligence community during investigations into FISA abuse and surveillance.

Defended dirty members of the intelligence community.

Shocker.

6. Debevoise & Plimpton



Partisan Alignment: Institutional left



Key Player: Mary Jo White (Obama SEC Chair), Andrew Ceresney



Involved In:



•Representing Hunter Biden in federal tax and firearms-related investigations.



•Helped negotiate controversial plea agreement that… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... ... collapsed in 2023.



•Close ties to DOJ officials overseeing investigations of Hunter Biden. Scrutiny over sweetheart deals and unusual coordination.

We can't help but notice all of these law firms are somehow connected to Biden. Hrm.

7. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison



Partisan Alignment: Progressive legal elite



Key Players: Jeh Johnson (Obama DHS), Loretta Lynch (Obama AG)



Involved In:



•Represented progressive groups in redistricting and voting rights lawsuits.



•No comparable representation… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... for free speech or conservative plaintiffs, reinforcing political asymmetry. •Consulted by Democratic-aligned NGOs on how to frame post-2020 election audit challenges as “threats to democracy.”

Aww, yes, Democrats love their 'threats to democracy' talking points so much.

8. Jenner & Block



Partisan Alignment: J6-focused, anti-Trump



Key Players: Donald Verrilli (Obama SG), Ian Gershengorn



Involved In:



•January 6 Committee Staffing:



•Provided legal support and volunteers to the J6 Committee.



•Ties to lawfare efforts to charge Trump advisors… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... and allies. •Worked behind the scenes with groups like Lawfare Blog and Brookings to craft legal theories around “insurrection” and “disqualification.”

Insurrection.

Heh.

Man ...

9. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom



Partisan Alignment: Corporate Dem establishment



Key Players: Greg Craig (former Obama WH Counsel, indicted)



Involved In:



•Ukraine Lobbying Scandal:



•Paid millions by pro-Russian Ukrainian interests via Paul Manafort.



•Fined for… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 22, 2025

Post continues:

... failing to register under FARA. No major prosecutions of Skadden lawyers, despite harsh treatment of Manafort. •Avoided accountability while similar conduct was used to hammer Trump affiliates.

And THIS is just what we know. It's pretty safe to guess this is just the tip of the corrupt iceberg.

