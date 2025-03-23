Riley Gaines DROPS Jon Ossoff for Supporting Men in Women's Sports by DEFENDING His Daughter and BOOM

We are watching the Democratic Party implode in real time. At this point, they are defending terrorists, gang members, illegals, abortion up to and including birth, higher taxes, open borders, and more wars.

Not to mention mediocre, mentally ill men who can't compete with other men, so they want to compete with women.

Talk about a crap agenda for an even crappier party.

Riley Gaines just went OFF on Senator Jon Ossoff for talking about a kind, fair, and decent country for his little girl ... a little girl who he is apparently ok with men changing with in her locker room.

We made the same face:

“My little girl and all our children deserve to grow up in a kind, fair, and decent country.” — Sen Jon Ossoff, 47 days after voting to allow men in his daughter’s sports



Is this the “fair” country you want for your daughter, @ossoff?



Selling out your own daughter is crazy work pic.twitter.com/b8NRk8ulm9 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 22, 2025

Ouch.

And spot freaking on.

He’s so fake. And a terrible father for supporting these policies. They will have to live with them too. — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) March 22, 2025

Ossoff got way more money from big pharma as a first-year Senator than most legislators do



And they benefit the most directly from “trans care” for minors



Just saying — Pudge (@pudgenet) March 22, 2025

He's a sanctimonious, smug hypocrite. Any help you can give us in returning him to being a mostly jobless rich kid in 2028 would be appreciated. — All school🏆🏆🌴🐶🏈 (@allschool) March 23, 2025

Indeed.

Senator, you betrayed your daughter & every other little girl in GA. You disgust me. This GA voter won't forget. — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) March 23, 2025

C'mon, Georgia.

We know you can do much better than this guy.

