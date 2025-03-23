Riley Gaines DROPS Jon Ossoff for Supporting Men in Women's Sports by DEFENDING His Daughter and BOOM

Real Heroes Wear Dog Tags: National Medal of Honor Museum Opens in Arlington...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on March 23, 2025
meme

We are watching the Democratic Party implode in real time. At this point, they are defending terrorists, gang members, illegals, abortion up to and including birth, higher taxes, open borders, and more wars. 

Not to mention mediocre, mentally ill men who can't compete with other men, so they want to compete with women.

Talk about a crap agenda for an even crappier party.

Riley Gaines just went OFF on Senator Jon Ossoff for talking about a kind, fair, and decent country for his little girl ... a little girl who he is apparently ok with men changing with in her locker room.

We made the same face:

Ouch.

And spot freaking on.

