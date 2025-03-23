Real Heroes Wear Dog Tags: National Medal of Honor Museum Opens in Arlington...
WOW! Chuck Schumer DEFINITELY Rattled During Interview After His PARTY Spent Week DRAGGING Him (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Chuck Schumer may be even more unpopular with his own party than with Republicans. After he agreed not to shut the government down, mouth-breathers like AOC have been saying things like 'Democrats need to (fart) fight - harder.' 

*She really did say fart instead of fight ... it was PERFECT*

Schumer must realize he's losing popularity and losing it fast because he showed up this morning ready to fight.

We think?

He's just such a mess.

Watch:

Post continues:

... in the Senate will not impeach judges. Full stop!"

Yeah, full stop.

He's so TOUGH.

She was clearly trying to help Schumer sound more important and powerful. Too bad it failed.

No more activism from the bench. Seriously.

Awesome. Let's do this!

Their entire agenda is built on Trump hatred.

That's it.

They've got nothing else to offer and Chuckles knows it.

============================================================

