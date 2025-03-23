WOW! Chuck Schumer DEFINITELY Rattled During Interview After His PARTY Spent Week DRAGGING Him (Watch)

Chuck Schumer may be even more unpopular with his own party than with Republicans. After he agreed not to shut the government down, mouth-breathers like AOC have been saying things like 'Democrats need to (fart) fight - harder.'

Advertisement

*She really did say fart instead of fight ... it was PERFECT*

Schumer must realize he's losing popularity and losing it fast because he showed up this morning ready to fight.

We think?

He's just such a mess.

Watch:

🚨Chuck Schumer — under seige by his own party and desperate to sound tough — hits The Resistance™️ buzzwords:



Constitutional crisis

Democracy at risk

Lawless, angry president

Trump wants to be a king



"Let me tell you, Donald Trump and the American people: Democrats in the… pic.twitter.com/cOd0Zqtcy8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 23, 2025

Post continues:

... in the Senate will not impeach judges. Full stop!"

Yeah, full stop.

He's so TOUGH.

"Do you agree is the United States in a Constitutional crisis?"



What kind of question is that? She and the audience at home know what Chuck is going to say. Mainstream media is worse than useless. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 23, 2025

She was clearly trying to help Schumer sound more important and powerful. Too bad it failed.

Of course the Dems in the senate will not vote to impeach.



Even if we could impeach a judge there are many more waiting in the wings to pick up the slack.



Supreme Court needs to set a precedent here. Otherwise we are in for a long 4 years. — CoreyBorealis (@borealis_corey) March 23, 2025

No more activism from the bench. Seriously.

Well, I got news for Chuck Schumer, there’s gonna be a bill passed and it is going to pass in Congress and senate that limits the powers of these corrupt judges — Bruce Michael Persiano Jr (@diehardgunner_) March 23, 2025

Awesome. Let's do this!

Oh jeez. They can't function without their buzz words and scripts. — USALover (@USALover2025) March 23, 2025

Their entire agenda is built on Trump hatred.

That's it.

They've got nothing else to offer and Chuckles knows it.

============================================================

Related:

The Atlantic Is VERY Disappointed in Trump and Vance for SHATTERING European Opinions of Americans

Tim Walz TRYING to Save Face While Backpedaling Like a MOFO on His Tesla Stock Hate Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

TRAGIC: Reddit Lefties RAGE Because **Checks Notes** Things Are More Affordable Under Trump (No, Really)

Lawfare EXTRAORDINAIRE! Deet-Filled Thread Calls OUT Dirty, Woke, Leftist Law Firms Running D.C. and WOW

'Incredibly DIRTY Tactic': Nick Sortor Exposes Group BEHIND Shady Influencing in DAMNING Thread

============================================================