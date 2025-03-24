About That GINORMOUS Bernie Sanders/AOC Denver Rally? Yeah, Turns Out It Wasn't All That Legit After All

AOC has been bragging and bragging and BRAGGING about the size of her rallies with Bernie Sanders, even though we've been told by her party that rally size doesn't mean anything. Oh sure, after the November 2024 election, we think we have proof that it DOES (yuge rallies YUGE-R win), but we digress.

Advertisement

We suppose when your rallies are all fake (or based on a performance by Beryoncé), you'll do anything to convince people of the optics you're desperate to get out there.

Case in point: these GINORMOUS AOC/Bernie Sanders rallies .... It turns out they're not exactly organic or even legit after all.

Take a look at this:

🚨🇺🇸 GPS DATA EXPOSES ASTROTURFING AT DENVER BERNIE-AOC RALLY



That massive Bernie Sanders and AOC rally in Denver? Turns out it wasn’t as “grassroots” as advertised.



Despite claims of 34,000 attendees, GPS data analysis reveals the real number was closer to 20,000—still big,… https://t.co/Mw3WLhxfWk pic.twitter.com/V4dXwqumNT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 23, 2025

Post continues:

... but not record-breaking. More revealing? A whopping 84% of those devices had shown up at nine or more other protests, including Antifa/BLM events, pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and Kamala Harris campaign stops. Over 30% had attended twenty or more. Data analysts say the crowd was anything but organic—the majority were tied to activist networks like Disruption Project, Indivisible, Democratic Socialists of America, Rise & Resist, and Troublemakers—all reportedly funded by ActBlue and some receiving backing via USAID. Optics over authenticity. The playbook hasn’t changed—just the targets.

Gosh, we're shocked. SHOCKED, we say!

If only someone had bothered to take pictures of the buses bringing all of their attendees in. Heck, if you do the math, only 3200 people were technically legitimate in that massive crowd. Knowing what we do about the Democrat's approval ratings as of late, this hardly surprises us.

It is awfully amusing though.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

GRRL ... Don't Look NOW But We Just Caught the DUMBEST Claim About Trump Gutting the DOE Yet (Watch)

Riley Gaines DROPS Jon Ossoff for Supporting Men in Women's Sports by DEFENDING His Daughter and BOOM

The Atlantic Is VERY Disappointed in Trump and Vance for SHATTERING European Opinions of Americans

Tim Walz TRYING to Save Face While Backpedaling Like a MOFO on His Tesla Stock Hate Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

TRAGIC: Reddit Lefties RAGE Because **Checks Notes** Things Are More Affordable Under Trump (No, Really)

============================================================