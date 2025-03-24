About That GINORMOUS Bernie Sanders/AOC Denver Rally? Yeah, Turns Out It Wasn't All That Legit After All

Mark, BRO, Take the L! X User MAZE Straight-Up ENDS Mark Cuban in...
Sam J.
March 24, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

AOC has been bragging and bragging and BRAGGING about the size of her rallies with Bernie Sanders, even though we've been told by her party that rally size doesn't mean anything. Oh sure, after the November 2024 election, we think we have proof that it DOES (yuge rallies YUGE-R win), but we digress.

We suppose when your rallies are all fake (or based on a performance by Beryoncé), you'll do anything to convince people of the optics you're desperate to get out there.

Case in point: these GINORMOUS AOC/Bernie Sanders rallies .... It turns out they're not exactly organic or even legit after all.

Take a look at this:

Post continues:

... but not record-breaking. 

More revealing? A whopping 84% of those devices had shown up at nine or more other protests, including Antifa/BLM events, pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and Kamala Harris campaign stops.

Over 30% had attended twenty or more.

Data analysts say the crowd was anything but organic—the majority were tied to activist networks like Disruption Project, Indivisible, Democratic Socialists of America, Rise & Resist, and Troublemakers—all reportedly funded by ActBlue and some receiving backing via USAID.

Optics over authenticity. The playbook hasn’t changed—just the targets.

Gosh, we're shocked. SHOCKED, we say!

If only someone had bothered to take pictures of the buses bringing all of their attendees in. Heck, if you do the math, only 3200 people were technically legitimate in that massive crowd. Knowing what we do about the Democrat's approval ratings as of late, this hardly surprises us.

It is awfully amusing though.

Heh.

