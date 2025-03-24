Tom Homan Shreds Sanctuary Dems for Trying to Protect Criminal Illegals Like These...
Media Messiah? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Consensus Champion to Save Floundering Democrat...

'Democrats' JESTER': Attorney and Human Wrecking-Ball Mike Davis UNMASKS Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on March 24, 2025
ImgFlip

Democrats have no real power to stop Trump from doing what the American people elected him to do SO leftist, activist judges keep stepping up to do their jobs for them. And whether what they're doing is legit or not (many of them have been overruled so they're just wasting our time anyway), it's obvious they're ruling based on political agendas. For example, DC Obama Judge James Boasberg is a long history of being anti-Trump ...

Of course, there is so much more to this. 

Take a look at Attorney Mike Davis' takedown of Boasberg:

Post continues:

... history.

DC Obama Judge Jeb Boasberg, who served on the FISA court, ignored the sentencing recommendation of imprisonment and gave FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith probation.

This is when Jeb Boasberg destroyed his credibility.

Don’t let Jeb Boasberg fool anyone that he is somehow the guardian of the court’s integrity.

Jeb Boasberg is the Democrats’ court jester.

Boasberg The Clown.

And not a funny clown at that.

Picky picky.

Wowza.

And yet with what we've been reading about D.C. law firms, we're not exactly surprised.

Yuuuuup.

