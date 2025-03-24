'Democrats' JESTER': Attorney and Human Wrecking-Ball Mike Davis UNMASKS Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg

Democrats have no real power to stop Trump from doing what the American people elected him to do SO leftist, activist judges keep stepping up to do their jobs for them. And whether what they're doing is legit or not (many of them have been overruled so they're just wasting our time anyway), it's obvious they're ruling based on political agendas. For example, DC Obama Judge James Boasberg is a long history of being anti-Trump ...

Of course, there is so much more to this.

Take a look at Attorney Mike Davis' takedown of Boasberg:

An FBI attorney pled guilty to a felony for doctoring evidence and lying to the FISA court so the FBI could continue to illegally spy on President Trump and his campaign as part of the Russian collusion hoax.



Crossfire Hurricane is the biggest scandal in American… — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 23, 2025

Post continues:

... history. DC Obama Judge Jeb Boasberg, who served on the FISA court, ignored the sentencing recommendation of imprisonment and gave FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith probation. This is when Jeb Boasberg destroyed his credibility. Don’t let Jeb Boasberg fool anyone that he is somehow the guardian of the court’s integrity. Jeb Boasberg is the Democrats’ court jester. Boasberg The Clown.

And not a funny clown at that.

You misspelled criminal it isn't c-l-o-w-n — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) March 23, 2025

Picky picky.

Correct. Boasberg said the fact that Clinesmith lost his job was enough punishment.



Clinesmith still practices law in DC. 😳 — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) March 23, 2025

Wowza.

And yet with what we've been reading about D.C. law firms, we're not exactly surprised.

Another reminder of who this judge is, as if his J6 decisions and the Venezuelan gang members weren't already enough. Congress must act. — Americano ☕🇺🇲 (@TheDreamBigUSA) March 23, 2025

Yuuuuup.

