When It Comes to Education, the Left Is Only Learned In Projection
Buy a Tent NOW! The New Anonymous Goes Full Doomsday Prepper in Newest...
She's Doing Great! After Blocking Access to Their Homes, Karen Bass Threatens L.A....

Mark, BRO, Take the L! X User MAZE Straight-Up ENDS Mark Cuban in Heated Back and Forth About TARIFFS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Didn't Mark Cuban say he was leaving X? Or maybe that was another whiny Leftist who threw a temper tantrum and only managed to stay gone like a few weeks? There are so many of them that it's hard to keep track, but nevertheless, Cuban remains the Twitchy gift that keeps on giving.

Check out the big brain on Cuban discussing tariffs:

Post continues:

... of tariffs on a lot of products. 

As Lutnick says, that’s a consumption tax.  So the question is, if your taxes aren’t being reduced , are they good or bad ?  Maybe it depends on whether you think a consumption tax is good.  

The math doesn’t math

What? So he's ok with tariffs but not how Trump wants to use them? 

All we can do at this point is laugh ... it was at this point Twitchy favorite MAZE popped into the conversation:

Just vague enough for Cuban to pretend he actually knows what he's talking about.

Adorbs, right?

MAZE must've been a little too close to home because Cuban responded:

Post continues (cripes, this guy loves the 'sound of his own voice'):

Mistakes can have significant consequences.  We saw that with the amount of spending by both Biden and Trump during the pandemic.  Both their spending put us in a debt hole that is going to be hard to get out of 

Cutting costs is a great goal.  Firing , cutting programs and tariffs all at once could create real economic issues for the country 

Which may be what musk wants.  He did say before the election , that it would get really bad for the first couple years. 

Time will tell if their way works

Deep. So deep.

MAZE with the takedown:

Post continues:

The government on the other hand is the epitome of spending more money to cover up mistakes. This is exactly what government does. Mistakes cost the government nothing. This is why we have a $36 trillion debt, because the people spending the money are not accountable for outcomes. I really don’t understand how you can have it so backwards. Businesses pay for their mistakes. Government does not.

I’ve watched many of your interviews over the years. You have consistently called for drastic action to reduce the size of government and now that someone is finally trying to do it, you object to the method. Fair enough. In 2015 you were asked if you were a Democrat and you said “hell no.” Well now you definitely are one and that means that there is no method this administration will use that you will not find objectionable.

This. ^

And no one wastes money quite as well as our government.

