Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Create' Audio and It's SO Bad (Listen)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on March 27, 2025
Gif meme

We know, we know, people are more than ready to move on from the Signal chat DEBACLE, but we just have to cover this. It's like a moral imperative or something. How can we not mock CNN for being so desperate and so thirsty for some Trump controversy that they not only cover the chat breach but create their own AI audio recording of it?

No, really.

See? Totally Twitchy-worthy.

These people ... listen:

We're shocked they didn't add in some maniacal laughter and a puppy or two crying in the background. Hey, if they wanted drama they should have gone for DRAMA.

Most people can't stand them. That's probably why they're so desperate for this one story.

Super shady is what CNN does best. It's who they are.

You all know some moronic, unhinged, mouth-breathing Leftist is already out there claiming he or she HEARD THE CONVERSATION ...

Let's not give them any ideas.

