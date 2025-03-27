Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Create' Audio and It's SO Bad (Listen)

We know, we know, people are more than ready to move on from the Signal chat DEBACLE, but we just have to cover this. It's like a moral imperative or something. How can we not mock CNN for being so desperate and so thirsty for some Trump controversy that they not only cover the chat breach but create their own AI audio recording of it?

Advertisement

No, really.

See? Totally Twitchy-worthy.

These people ... listen:

You want to know how thirsty the legacy media is for a Trump controversy? CNN just created an AI audio recording of the Signal group chat.



I'm not kidding. pic.twitter.com/yWltuTRtv4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 27, 2025

We're shocked they didn't add in some maniacal laughter and a puppy or two crying in the background. Hey, if they wanted drama they should have gone for DRAMA.

May I just remind everyone that CNN has spent 1000x more time on covering this text thread...



...than they did covering Western North Carolina for months after Hurricane Helene



It's insane. I cannot stand CNN. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 27, 2025

Most people can't stand them. That's probably why they're so desperate for this one story.

This is incredibly deceptive, and I wouldn't be surprised if they were sued over this.

I realize they have 'AI-Generated Audio' at the top, but still. This is SUPER shady. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 27, 2025

Super shady is what CNN does best. It's who they are.

You all know some moronic, unhinged, mouth-breathing Leftist is already out there claiming he or she HEARD THE CONVERSATION ...

Next up on CNN: a dramatic reenactment of Trump’s thoughts, starring ChatGPT and a crystal ball. Journalism is really thriving. — Unfiltered Social Worker (@UnfilteredSW) March 27, 2025

Let's not give them any ideas.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST, Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously, SO BREAKING!)

Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)



*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY

WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces

OH NOEZ! David French Is Super Disappointed In Pete Hegseth and I'm Sure He's ALL Torn Up About It

============================================================