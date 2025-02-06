MORE of This Please! Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Puts Lefty Sheriff Refusing to...
You Don't SAY?! POLITICO Says Democrats Don't LIKE Elon Musk and I Can't...

Delusions of Grandeur: Bill Kristol and The Bulwark Have a Terminal Case of Main Character Syndrome

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on February 06, 2025
Twitchy

One of the most unintentionally hilarious side effects of being a leftist is that they behave like they are some heroes of the revolution, brandishing their giant red flags and leading the resistance charge up a hill against the tyrannical forces of ... well, common sense and sanity. Just look at the unhinged rants of many Democrat politicians screaming about how they will 'fight in the streets' because Elon Musk is exposing government waste and corruption. 

You just KNOW all of them own Che Guevara t-shirts. They probably sleep in them (blissfully unaware that Guevara was a coward, a brutal murderer, and a savage oppressor of minorities). 

Part of this delusion on the left is suffering from 'Main Character Syndrome,' which is just another way of saying that they are unbridled narcissists. EVERYTHING that is happening is always about them. 

And when we say the word 'narcissist,' who better embodies that disorder than Bill Kristol and his fellow 'journalists' at The Bulwark? 

This morning, Sarah Longwell explained on The Bulwark's Substack -- an article that Kristol gleefully shared on Twitter -- that the reason Musk is exposing the rampant fraud of USAID is ... because he is mad at Kristol, her, and the entire Bulwark team. 

No, really. That's not a joke. She actually said that. 

LOL. 

We hate to break it to Longwell and Kristol, but Musk doesn't think about you at all. 

It gets even funnier when Longwell uses pretzel logic to try to explain how she and Kristol didn't receive ANY USAID money for their Defending Democracy Together Institute (DDTI): 

This week, Elon has been amplifying several tweets alleging (falsely) that the Defending Democracy Together Institute, a group Bill and I run, received funding from USAID. The real story is this:

USAID—the development agency that Elon is shuttering—gives grants as part of its regular operations. In the past, it gave money to a philanthropic foundation. That foundation has at some point in its history given funds to a donor-advised fund. And that fund has, at some point in its history, supported DDTI.

Got that?

Now here’s Elon’s version: The government is funding Bill Kristol!

See? Kristol and Longwell didn't get any USAID funding. Because there was a cutout between USAID and DDTI. 

LOL. 

Longwell then goes on to accuse Musk of inciting violence (not true) and having a fever dream that Musk wants to 'silence' them (also not true). 

If Musk wanted them silenced, he could shut down their Twitter accounts. He does own the platform after all. On the contrary, every time they tweet, they just confirm DOGE's exposure of their corruption. 

The piece ends with Longwell vowing to fight this tyrannical oppression at the hands of Musk, the 'unelected overlord.'

And now we are back to her cosplaying as a revolutionary without even realizing that she just admitted that she, Kristol, and DDTI got federal money for their propaganda. 

The tweet from Cynical Publius goes on to indicate (accurately) that Longwell thinks this is fine because it is 'routine.' 

They seriously do not get it. 

And she also missed the point that it wasn't even Musk who connected the dots between USAID and DDTI. 

The tweet ends with the line, 'You are exposed.'

And that is what Kristol and Longwell are REALLY upset about. 

It's true that Musk did share some tweets related to the exposure of DDTI, but it wasn't because he was 'mad' at Kristol. It was because DDTI was grifting for taxpayer money. Musk has also tweeted about many other organizations that have done the same through USAID. Kristol and Longwell are just two more con artists who were in on the scam. 

We're starting to wonder how long Kristol stares into a mirror each morning affirming to himself, 'It's all about me,' like Al Franken's old Stuart Smalley character on Saturday Night Live.

It must be HOURS every day. 

Yep. Musk has nothing to do with the laughingstock that Kristol and everyone at The Bulwark have become. They only have themselves to blame for that. 

The more they speak, write, and tweet, the better. 

Kristol, like most leftists (and yes, that is what he is now) never bothered learning the first rule of holes. 

The day? We'd like to submit a nomination to extend that to 'the decade.'

Aww, you can't burst his bubble like that. Who is Kristol if he is not the main character in Elon Musk's head, the way he imagines that he is?

The answer is: completely irrelevant and a disgrace to his former self.

Musk didn't do that to him. He did it to himself. And he and Sarah Longwell scammed taxpayer money to do it.

But at least his decline and fall is one story where Bill Kristol actually IS the main character.

That should make him feel better. 

