Dem Protest Meltdowns About Trump, Musk and Spending Cuts Makes CNN Panelists Point and Laugh

Elon Musk and DOGE exposing an incredible amount of the government's waste of taxpayer dollars all while President Trump follows through on promises to cut spending by slashing USAID and other programs/agencies has Democrats in meltdown mode.

During a protest yesterday Chuck Schumer was nearly in "you will reap the whirlwind" form while other Democrats freaked out about attempts to get the nation off the unsustainable path of printing and spending a trillion dollars every 100 days. The scene was even too much for an entire CNN panel:

BRUTAL: The Democrats' anti-Musk protest gets laughed off the CNN table pic.twitter.com/TJkC1oJddu — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 5, 2025

When your political party has gotten so crazy that even an entire CNN panel can't help but point and laugh maybe it's time for the Dems to reconsider their position (they won't).

Hahaha



This is amazing pic.twitter.com/RgFpB7Pvl4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2025

The Democrats are now getting laughed at on CNN but they'll still decide that increasing the level of clownish behavior is the solution.

This is the correct reaction to this clip 🤣 https://t.co/fUxf5wMOvN — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 5, 2025

I urge Democrats to put these lunatics out there daily. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 5, 2025

Yes please.

can you die of laughing https://t.co/9GlyFMyQeZ — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) February 5, 2025

Dems still don’t understand why they lost the election.



Dems have no leader.



Dems were planning trench warfare and Trump unleashed blitzkrieg.



Result is - at the moment - a total rout. https://t.co/kpXuKlb30a — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 5, 2025

This is great even CNN thinks it’s laughable.

It’s clear why this crowd lost the election - when will they wake up?! https://t.co/PoTSi1R4Sd — gemmameloni 🙏🏻✝️🇺🇸🌹🕊️🍊 (@gemmameloni) February 5, 2025

The Republicans are hoping the Dems never wake up and so far there are no signs of that being imminent.

Trump watching media and Democrats losing their minds over Elon … pic.twitter.com/1mZcD9LAti — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 5, 2025

The Dems have lost their minds and they keep doubling down on all the reasons they got wiped out in the election.