Dem Protest Meltdowns About Trump, Musk and Spending Cuts Makes CNN Panelists Point and Laugh

Doug P.  |  9:26 AM on February 05, 2025
AngieArtist

Elon Musk and DOGE exposing an incredible amount of the government's waste of taxpayer dollars all while President Trump follows through on promises to cut spending by slashing USAID and other programs/agencies has Democrats in meltdown mode. 

During a protest yesterday Chuck Schumer was nearly in "you will reap the whirlwind" form while other Democrats freaked out about attempts to get the nation off the unsustainable path of printing and spending a trillion dollars every 100 days. The scene was even too much for an entire CNN panel:

When your political party has gotten so crazy that even an entire CNN panel can't help but point and laugh maybe it's time for the Dems to reconsider their position (they won't). 

The Democrats are now getting laughed at on CNN but they'll still decide that increasing the level of clownish behavior is the solution. 

Yes please. 

The Republicans are hoping the Dems never wake up and so far there are no signs of that being imminent.

The Dems have lost their minds and they keep doubling down on all the reasons they got wiped out in the election.

