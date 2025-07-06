Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the Tragedy in Texas

Since news of the tragic flash flooding in Texas broke on Friday, social media has been inundated with an almost countless number of leftists determined to show us all how cold-hearted and soulless they really are—gleefully using reports of dead and missing children for political gain. The last two days have been a nonstop, grotesque display of raw hate.

Advertisement

Even the Democrats' official X account couldn't resist marching in the ghoulish hate parade.

Reminder: The staffing shortages at the National Weather Service’s San Angelo and San Antonio offices doubled under the Trump administration.



These jobs are meant to coordinate disaster response and save lives. pic.twitter.com/ulNhKRMhNQ — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 6, 2025

Among the worst has been Ron Filipkowski. Imagine telling parents who have just lost their kids in the most tragic of circumstances that they were to blame because of who they voted for.

Just when it seemed there wasn't a single Democrat left with an ounce of empathy in their cold, black hearts, Nina Turner stepped in as a voice of reason.

It takes a serious lack of humanity to see children die in a natural disaster and respond with something along the lines of “that’s what they voted for.”



Shameful. https://t.co/lOGxMIc1ek — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 6, 2025

The cowardly Filipkowski deleted the post, but the internet is forever.

So Ron, why did you delete this heartless tweet? pic.twitter.com/vsVETSaKBa — AmErican (@Flipper628) July 7, 2025

Turner didn't stop with the 'Cowardly Ron,' taking anyone who would use the deaths of children for political gain to task.

The GOP’s budget cuts to NOAA are set to take effect at the start of fiscal year 2026, which begins on October 1, 2025.



Anyone making the deaths of the children in Texas about partisan politics is morally bankrupt. Please reflect. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 6, 2025

What’s extremely maddening, outside of the brazen inhumanity, is that tragedies like this are times for people to come together and evaluate how we can prevent something like this in the future.



Sentiment like this prevents that from happening.



It happened after East… — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 6, 2025

Before today, we couldn't recall a time when we agreed with Turner, who is as politically left as they come, but she's spot on here.

It took guts to stand up to the morally bankrupt left, and as expected, they weren't happy about it.

Come together, so they can cut more programs that lead to more children dying?



To what gain? So you can sleep better at night?



Nah, call it what it is. This is a self imposed failure of our system! — Madara Uchiha (@_BasedPerry) July 6, 2025

“Come together” .. start with the right, then get back to us when they’re ready — M (@RealLifeBot2) July 6, 2025

Nina continued to hold her ground.

Multiple things can be true at the same time:



1. the funding cuts are bad.



2. the tragedy in Texas was a tragedy.



Not being able to hold those two beliefs and jumping to “they got what they voted for” will absolutely not move us towards any resolution. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 7, 2025

Advertisement

Her efforts to bring a little bit of empathy to such a tragic event did not go unnoticed.

This is the first honest post from someone on the left that I have seen since getting out of bed.. thank you for the honestly in a difficult time — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) July 6, 2025

Thank you for posting this. — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) July 6, 2025

We may not often agree with Nina, but it took courage to stand up and say what needed to be said, and we commend her for it.

We hope there are still a few folks on the left who are willing to listen.