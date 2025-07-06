Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the Tragedy in Texas

VIP
Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:30 PM on July 06, 2025
meme

Since news of the tragic flash flooding in Texas broke on Friday, social media has been inundated with an almost countless number of leftists determined to show us all how cold-hearted and soulless they really are—gleefully using reports of dead and missing children for political gain. The last two days have been a nonstop, grotesque display of raw hate.

Even the Democrats' official X account couldn't resist marching in the ghoulish hate parade.

Among the worst has been Ron Filipkowski. Imagine telling parents who have just lost their kids in the most tragic of circumstances that they were to blame because of who they voted for.

Just when it seemed there wasn't a single Democrat left with an ounce of empathy in their cold, black hearts, Nina Turner stepped in as a voice of reason.

The cowardly Filipkowski deleted the post, but the internet is forever.

Turner didn't stop with the 'Cowardly Ron,' taking anyone who would use the deaths of children for political gain to task.

Before today, we couldn't recall a time when we agreed with Turner, who is as politically left as they come, but she's spot on here.

It took guts to stand up to the morally bankrupt left, and as expected, they weren't happy about it.

Nina continued to hold her ground.

Her efforts to bring a little bit of empathy to such a tragic event did not go unnoticed.

We may not often agree with Nina, but it took courage to stand up and say what needed to be said, and we commend her for it.

We hope there are still a few folks on the left who are willing to listen.

