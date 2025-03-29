The 'Leftist Harpy' Strikes Again: Follow-Up Rant on Dating Righties Will Leave You Speechless (WATCH)

A few days ago, we told you about the Leftist harpy mad she was dating a conservative. Twitter had a lot to say about her insufferable video and now she has responded. Make sure your volume is not too loud when you hit play because she is loud.

Liberal content creator is boasting about going viral on X and getting dragged by conservatives over her video about dating an independent voter.



Ladies, please be mindful of your hair dye products, as they can have side effects—and she is a perfect example.



I have yet to meet… pic.twitter.com/OO1VbWiH4K — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 29, 2025

The vocal fry is diabolical, honestly.

I'm really surprised she hasn't hooked up with a translesbian. Seems more like her type. https://t.co/NfeyDK4Agu — Liberty🗽Bella (@DreamWeaver61) March 29, 2025

That's where this will end up, let's be honest.

Nobody wants to date you or anyone like you. Normal people run from crazy and you’re as crazy as they get. https://t.co/9XaGOTyDfJ — jcice (@jcice) March 29, 2025

Mamas, don't let your babies hook up with crazy.

But that was what it was all about, right? Getting "dragged by thousands of conservatives." It's all about the clicks, and here she is for the sequel. She loves the attention, good or bad. Kind of like when a toddler acts out. — Pam Meister (@PamMeister) March 29, 2025

Oh, she craves the attention. She loves being talked about, no matter what the audience is saying.

She’s back faster than a squirrel on bath salts, cackling like a Disney villain on her third Monster energy drink, doubling down like the loudest table at a vegan brunch. You’d think after being dragged across the internet by her ranting and bad takes, she’d take a breath, maybe… — Deplorable Weirdo (@SchoenPhotog) March 29, 2025

Self awareness is apparently not her strong suit.

I couldn’t imagine being with a liberal woman. In some ways my wife is more conservative than me. In others I am more than she is. But as a whole we agree on everything it’s just to what degree the solution to the problems are handled. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) March 29, 2025

Just don't do it.

She still hasn’t cleaned up her apartment pic.twitter.com/E5Cy7IIl2h — Otter841 (@Otter841Collins) March 29, 2025

She wants the viewers to know she just moved and it is not usually like that. Sure, pal.

It's surprising how some beautiful women can seem unattractive the more you get to know them. A woman's outer appearance doesn't reflect her true inner self. — Kirk Taylor (@KirkTaylorCom) March 29, 2025

She is insufferable. A human tragedy. A feminist grotesquerie. I’ll bet her dad I’d really proud of her. Oh, wait. — Joe Blowski (@JoeBlowski4) March 29, 2025

Awww, she's so proud of her one little contribution to society that she's ever going to make. — Chris Wren (@ChrisD_1999) March 29, 2025

Her one contribution in life is serving as an object lesson in what to avoid for conservative men on Twitter. What a legacy!

I'd go single the rest of my life before I'd date one of em. — Brandon Craig (@BrandonC204) March 29, 2025

Had to stop watching after 20 seconds — Lori Bullard (@Bullard5Lori) March 29, 2025

It's far from an easy watch. Heh.