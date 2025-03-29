The 'Leftist Harpy' Strikes Again: Follow-Up Rant on Dating Righties Will Leave You Speechless (WATCH)

Sky News Managed to Find a Way to Make the Myanmar Quake About...
justmindy
justmindy | 1:20 PM on March 29, 2025
Twitchy

A few days ago, we told you about the Leftist harpy mad she was dating a conservative. Twitter had a lot to say about her insufferable video and now she has responded. Make sure your volume is not too loud when you hit play because she is loud. 

The vocal fry is diabolical, honestly. 

That's where this will end up, let's be honest. 

Mamas, don't let your babies hook up with crazy. 

Oh, she craves the attention. She loves being talked about, no matter what the audience is saying.

Self awareness is apparently not her strong suit.

Just don't do it. 

She wants the viewers to know she just moved and it is not usually like that. Sure, pal. 

Her one contribution in life is serving as an object lesson in what to avoid for conservative men on Twitter. What a legacy!

It's far from an easy watch. Heh.

