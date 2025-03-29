Sky News Managed to Find a Way to Make the Myanmar Quake About 'Trump's Devastating Cuts'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the devastating earthquake overseas that the U.S. will be providing aid to the affected areas:

My prayers go out to the people of Burma and Thailand who are impacted by the earthquake.



Grateful to confirm our teams on the ground are safe and secure amidst reports of severe damage and casualties. We've been in contact with these countries and, as @POTUS said, stand ready… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 28, 2025

Run all this through the hack media's TDS headline generator and Sky News put out a predictable spin:

The Myanmar quake is the first major disaster to suffer the brunt of Donald Trump's devastating cuts | @DominicWaghorn analysis https://t.co/cG0v1tUHgH — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 29, 2025

There are zero stories these people can't turn into a negative spin involving Donald Trump.

US taxpayers are expected to automatically foot the bills for disasters worldwide?



Do you think this piece will influence assistance beyond Rubio's commitment to aid? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 29, 2025

Bwahahahahaha!@SkyNews is absolutely beclowning itself!

Myanmar is not entitled to my money. https://t.co/6UcYavOHU2 — B30 (@Wu1f_603) March 29, 2025

Natural Disaster on the other side of the world = Trump’s Fault



Truly a clown show. https://t.co/SLYJoZkl0o — Anna Hitrova (@redrose_anna) March 29, 2025

This👇 is how much the world has taken advantage of the United States. The world expects us to take care of them. Where were they when NC, Tenn, California and Maui needed help.

This is an unbelievable post. https://t.co/HEoiCte7eI — Melissa Smith (@MeliSmith0409) March 29, 2025

Typical foreigners believe the American taxpayers are their own personal ATMs. — Rich Horton (@IconicMidW) March 29, 2025

We'll close this out with an evergreen tweet:

You don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/4WI0FCgvxm — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) March 29, 2025

They remind us of that fact every single day.

