Sky News Managed to Find a Way to Make the Myanmar Quake About 'Trump's Devastating Cuts'

Doug P. | 1:06 PM on March 29, 2025
Journalism meme

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the devastating earthquake overseas that the U.S. will be providing aid to the affected areas:

Run all this through the hack media's TDS headline generator and Sky News put out a predictable spin: 

There are zero stories these people can't turn into a negative spin involving Donald Trump.

We'll close this out with an evergreen tweet:

They remind us of that fact every single day.

***

