Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the Mafia

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 06, 2024
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Christopher Rufo gets results. He revealed the influence of critical race theory in public schools, which liberals took to mean "not teaching slavery." He went after DEI and, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, stripped it from Florida state schools. And like a white colonist who sought to eradicate Native Americans, he claimed a scalp when former Harvard president Claudine Gay resigned over a plagiarism scandal that was ginned up out of nothing.

Rufo is a happy warrior, and he takes it with amusement that it wouldn't surprise Seth Abramson if Rufo were a foreign agent working for the Kremlin. 

Here's Abramson's full post on Threads:

Not saying he is, but if Chris Rufo turned out to be a foreign agent linked to the Kremlin’s allies in Europe it would possibly be the least surprising thing that has happened in the last eight years given that his proudly self-declared scheme to undermine the United States by fomenting racial and ethnic and religious and gender and sexual orientation and sexual identity divisions domestically is the most effective anti-American plot we’ve seen deployed against this country in maybe a generation.

For context, Abramson was responding to a hit piece on Rufo published by the SPLC and reposted by NBC News' Ben Collins.

Speaking of the Mafia, Bob Kropp is curious if Rufo has any family ties to it or Mussolini.


Yes, Rufo is trying to undermine America by bringing back colorblindness and meritocracy. And the Russians are likely behind it.

***

