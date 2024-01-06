Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the Mafia

Christopher Rufo gets results. He revealed the influence of critical race theory in public schools, which liberals took to mean "not teaching slavery." He went after DEI and, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, stripped it from Florida state schools. And like a white colonist who sought to eradicate Native Americans, he claimed a scalp when former Harvard president Claudine Gay resigned over a plagiarism scandal that was ginned up out of nothing.

Advertisement

Rufo is a happy warrior, and he takes it with amusement that it wouldn't surprise Seth Abramson if Rufo were a foreign agent working for the Kremlin.

These people are insane. Now they're trying to insinuate that I'm some kind of Russian spy. The desire for revenge is driving them mad. pic.twitter.com/ZVgSiW8A70 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 5, 2024

Here's Abramson's full post on Threads:

Not saying he is, but if Chris Rufo turned out to be a foreign agent linked to the Kremlin’s allies in Europe it would possibly be the least surprising thing that has happened in the last eight years given that his proudly self-declared scheme to undermine the United States by fomenting racial and ethnic and religious and gender and sexual orientation and sexual identity divisions domestically is the most effective anti-American plot we’ve seen deployed against this country in maybe a generation.

For context, Abramson was responding to a hit piece on Rufo published by the SPLC and reposted by NBC News' Ben Collins.

Someone should tell Seth Abramson that 2017 called and it wants its conspiracy theory back. https://t.co/r52VCIkpE6 — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) January 5, 2024

Yes, you are the one stoking racial and gender division. 🤪🤪🤪 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 5, 2024

We are all Russian agents — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) January 5, 2024

What on earth does Russia have to do with it? — Jeff Childers, Esq. (@jchilders98) January 5, 2024

That's hysterical and unhinged. Good lord. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) January 5, 2024

“Everyone who isn’t a Marxist is a Russian agent” — loxx (@algxtrading) January 5, 2024

Chris, your scheme to foment division based on identity by saying we should not judge people based on identity is brilliant. — Karl Dierenbach (@Dierenbach) January 5, 2024

Whether Chris Rufo turns out to be a Russian spy or not, Claudine Gay would still be a racist, anti-semitic plagiarist, DEI hire. — KrimsonNews (@KrimsonNews) January 5, 2024

You’ve been on target consistently, and they simply aren’t used to not being able to get their way immediately.



I’m very much enjoying the show. These are not good people. — MaximumPhil (@MaximumPhil) January 5, 2024

Nothing is more terrifying to them than the idea their ideology may be wrong or unpopular — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 5, 2024

Looks like Seth Abramson ran off to the safe refuge of Threads.



Note the projection in the 2nd half of that post. It's DEI 101. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) January 5, 2024

Russian spy? Naw, with your surname I was thinking Italian Mafioso. — Charlie Hub (@TravelsCharlie) January 5, 2024

Speaking of the Mafia, Bob Kropp is curious if Rufo has any family ties to it or Mussolini.

I'd be curious as to Chris Rufo's family ties to the Italian Mafia and Mussolini. pic.twitter.com/B7T0Veatin — Bob Kropp (@IndyLib1953) January 5, 2024





Okay, in fairness, I have had some distant relatives with some, let's say, inscrutable sources of income. But all of my family members in Italy are full-blown, unreconstructed, Gramscian communists. So I'll rate this conspiracy theory as "half true." pic.twitter.com/Vsv3t5MSrn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 5, 2024

Advertisement

Oh man, they are digging deep. Talk about desperation. — Ana Blake 🇺🇸 (@Ana_thera) January 5, 2024

Their arms must be REALLY long to be able to reach that deep. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) January 6, 2024

Leftists continue to make their enemies sound totally badass and cool — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) January 5, 2024

They are really grasping. — John Taliaferro Prince (@johnhprince1) January 6, 2024

Yes, Rufo is trying to undermine America by bringing back colorblindness and meritocracy. And the Russians are likely behind it.

***