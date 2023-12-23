Former Vox Writer Upset the Media Covered the 'Ginned Up' Harvard Plagiarism Scandal

'What a Nasty Man ...' Scottish PM Humza Yousaf Exposes Himself as Hamas...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 23, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, NBC News "dystopia beat" reporter Ben Collins was particularly butthurt that newspapers like the New York Times and the Boston Globe fell into the right-wing's trap and covered the "internal politicking at Harvard University," also known as the President Claudine Gay plagiarism scandal, or, as the Times called it, "duplicative language."

That's just what we expect of our mainstream media journalists — scold other outlets for reporting on a story. 

It is a big story: the president of the most prestigious university in the country has been caught plagiarizing more than 40 times in her academic output, something a Harvard student would never get away with. The scholars whom she plagiarized aren't too happy about it either. Donors are cutting off their donations to Harvard.

Collins and his colleagues don't want to cover the story, because it lends credence to the idea that Gay was a diversity hire and not the "extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman" defended by Marc Lamont Hill.

David Roberts used to write for Vox before setting out on his own, and he echoed Collins' tweet Friday, complaining that it's "blotting out all other news stories."

Yeah, blame Christopher Rufo for ginning up a scandal "out of nothing," and blame the mainstream media for falling for it.

The breaking point seems to be when the New York Times finally broke down a published a story about it.

It's true — the Harvard Board was alerted to her plagiarism last October and decided after a review that everything was fine.

Bingo … we should ignore Harvard's president being proven guilty of serial academic theft because Christopher Rufo tweeted examples of it. Rufo gets results, and progressives hate him for it.

***

Tags: HARVARD PLAGIARISM SCANDAL VOX

