Former Vox Writer Upset the Media Covered the 'Ginned Up' Harvard Plagiarism Scandal

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, NBC News "dystopia beat" reporter Ben Collins was particularly butthurt that newspapers like the New York Times and the Boston Globe fell into the right-wing's trap and covered the "internal politicking at Harvard University," also known as the President Claudine Gay plagiarism scandal, or, as the Times called it, "duplicative language."

Please, newspapers, I must know more about internal politicking at Harvard University. Put more reporters on it. My need to know who is internally popular at the executive level of one college is insatiable. It is the most important thing in the world. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 21, 2023

That's just what we expect of our mainstream media journalists — scold other outlets for reporting on a story.

It is a big story: the president of the most prestigious university in the country has been caught plagiarizing more than 40 times in her academic output, something a Harvard student would never get away with. The scholars whom she plagiarized aren't too happy about it either. Donors are cutting off their donations to Harvard.

Collins and his colleagues don't want to cover the story, because it lends credence to the idea that Gay was a diversity hire and not the "extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman" defended by Marc Lamont Hill.

David Roberts used to write for Vox before setting out on his own, and he echoed Collins' tweet Friday, complaining that it's "blotting out all other news stories."

So Rufo ginned up this Claudine Gay plagiarism scandal out of nothing, as part of a (self-described!) campaign to destroy the academy, and literally the entire US journalistic establishment obediently chased after the ball he threw, blotting out all other news stories. — David Roberts (@drvolts) December 22, 2023

Yeah, blame Christopher Rufo for ginning up a scandal "out of nothing," and blame the mainstream media for falling for it.

Ah yes, it's "nothing" when the president of the nation's most prestigious university plagiarized passages in two-thirds of her entire academic output. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 22, 2023

You are using the phrase "out of nothing" incorrectly here.

It means the exact opposite of how you used it.

I just thought you should know so you don't look silly. — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) December 22, 2023

So you’re saying Chris Rufo invented a Time Machine, traveled back in time, and removed quotations from Claudine Gay’s academic papers so she’d get busted for plagiarism? And just for good measure, he did this 40 times? — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) December 23, 2023

If only she could have avoided all this by, perhaps, not committing widespread plagiarism in the first place — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) December 22, 2023

“Ginned up” as in researched and found actual evidence of plagiarism? — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 23, 2023

"Nothing" = serial plagiarism



She even plagiarized an acknowledgement, FFS. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 23, 2023

What part is not true? You’re seriously accusing him of making it up? How many drugs are you on right now? — Imri Jonas Merritt (@ImriJonas) December 22, 2023

You talk about him like he is an all-powerful God among men!



...In fact he just pointed out uncomfortable facts about her plagiarism and racism...



You're angry at him for noticing, apparently.



Because in the woke world, noticing obvious facts is a grave crime. — jjinUK64 (@JjinUk64) December 23, 2023

If it was really nothing, would the "journalistic establishment" (aka government-owned media) have been shamed into picking up the story? — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) December 22, 2023

The breaking point seems to be when the New York Times finally broke down a published a story about it.

Hilarious cope. Cry harder. — Eurasian Princess (@LukeHandCool2) December 22, 2023

The plagiarism allegations were raised to the Harvard Board in October and it wasn't Rufo that raised them. Bad faith argument. — ʀaмpaʀт (@imthemadridista) December 23, 2023

It's true — the Harvard Board was alerted to her plagiarism last October and decided after a review that everything was fine.

The "entire establishment" refused to cover for a diversity hire and it's got your panties in a twist? — M29C (@MatthewChr88157) December 22, 2023

So is your claim that the plagiarism didn't happen, or is it that we should all ignore it because Chris Rufo pointed it out? — Adrian Ratnapala (@adrianratnapala) December 23, 2023

Bingo … we should ignore Harvard's president being proven guilty of serial academic theft because Christopher Rufo tweeted examples of it. Rufo gets results, and progressives hate him for it.

