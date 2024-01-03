AP: Christopher Rufo 'Invoked a Practice Taken Up by White Colonists' by Tweeting 'SCALPED'

'Is This a Parody?': Police Investigating First Metaverse Virtual Gang Rape
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on January 03, 2024
Meme

The Associated Press is having a bad day. The AP was hit with Community Notes for its headline about the resignation of serial plagiarist Claudine Gay from her position as president of Harvard. "Harvard president's resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism," read the headline. Word must have gotten back to the AP, which gave the headline a makeover: "Plagiarism charges downed Harvard’s president. A conservative attack helped to fan the outrage," was their second attempt.

As always, the AP made the story about conservatives' reactions to a story, not the story itself. Christopher Rufo, who helped publicize nearly 50 instances of plagiarism from Gay, tweeted this:

OK, so there was a typo. But the AP pounced on Rufo's tweet, reporting that he'd invoked "a gruesome practice taken up by white colonists who sought to eradicate Native Americans."

Um, wasn't it the other way around, chief? Wasn't Rufo culturally appropriating from Native Americans?

Here's what the AP has settled on as of now:

Karine Jean-Pierre Assigns Blame for $34 Trillion Debt (Hint: It's Kinda YOUR Fault)
Doug P.
Doug P.
Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist who helped orchestrate the effort against Gay, celebrated her departure as a win in his campaign against elite institutions of higher education. On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote “SCALPED,” as if Gay was a trophy of violence, invoking a gruesome practice taken up by white colonists who sought to eradicate Native Americans and also used by some tribes against their enemies.

Oh, some tribes scaled their enemies. It wasn't just white colonists. In any case, Rufo treated Gay's resignation as "a trophy of violence."

Check back later after the AP stealth-edits its preposterous story again.

It would have been best to just report the facts about Gay's resignation, instead of trying to frame Rufo as the villain.

Scalping comes from Native Americans. Native Americans scalped white colonists as well as each other. They're trying so hard to make Rufo the bad guy for claiming another scalp. Gay was an academic fraud who never should have been made president of Harvard — that's the story the AP could have been reporting all along, rather than letting "conservatives" do the legwork and post their reporting on X.

***

