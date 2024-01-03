AP Highlights 'New Conservative Weapon Against Colleges,' Gets Community Noted AND Ratioed

Biden’s New Year’s Eve Interview With Ryan Seacrest Was Really Something
Doug P.  |  9:43 AM on January 03, 2024
Journalism meme

After Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard yesterday, you could almost hear the mainstream media scrambling to report how Republicans were "pouncing" on the situation. We shared one example with you yesterday after Politico immediately took the predictable approach

Republican lawmakers welcomed Harvard University president Claudine Gay’s resignation after weeks of calling for her to step down over her response to antisemitism on campus — and her testimony on the topic at a fiery House hearing in December. 

Gay’s resignation letter was published to the Harvard University website on Tuesday afternoon.

Gay also resigned after getting busted for past plagiarism, and ironically enough evidence of plagiarism was spotted in her resignation letter. 

Now the shameless hacks at the Associated Press are expanding on the "Republicans pounce on Claudine Gay's resignation" approach, and making the story about conservatives weaponizing plagiarism against colleges in general: 

Oh, come on!

The AP's spin earned a Community Note. The next Community Note should say "The Associated Press calls itself a journalism operation but in reality, they're just propagandists for the Left."

The Associated Press is just the Left's media arm at this point.

The AP didn't plagiarize their spin from people who have been caught plagiarizing but rather thought it up all on their own!

However, the AP will help a lefty accused of plagiarism spin the story to try and make it look like the Republicans' fault.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

