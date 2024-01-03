AP Highlights 'New Conservative Weapon Against Colleges,' Gets Community Noted AND Ratioed

After Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard yesterday, you could almost hear the mainstream media scrambling to report how Republicans were "pouncing" on the situation. We shared one example with you yesterday after Politico immediately took the predictable approach:

Republican lawmakers welcomed Harvard University president Claudine Gay’s resignation after weeks of calling for her to step down over her response to antisemitism on campus — and her testimony on the topic at a fiery House hearing in December. Gay’s resignation letter was published to the Harvard University website on Tuesday afternoon.

Gay also resigned after getting busted for past plagiarism, and ironically enough evidence of plagiarism was spotted in her resignation letter.

Now the shameless hacks at the Associated Press are expanding on the "Republicans pounce on Claudine Gay's resignation" approach, and making the story about conservatives weaponizing plagiarism against colleges in general:

Harvard president's resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism https://t.co/GiVkT3LgUo — The Associated Press (@AP) January 3, 2024

One simply cannot improve upon this work of art https://t.co/g9DhL69hlZ — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 3, 2024

The AP's spin earned a Community Note. The next Community Note should say "The Associated Press calls itself a journalism operation but in reality, they're just propagandists for the Left."

They can’t stop doing this because doing this is why they exist now. https://t.co/Y6lt654JPk — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 3, 2024

So your take is that plagiarism is to be expected? I shouldn’t expect a university president to be held to the same standards as a HS Freshman? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 3, 2024

“And we would’ve gotten away with it too! If it hadn’t been for those darned conservatives and their… *checks notes* pointing out that our top academic university president plagiarized”



Yes bc it’s totally the conservatives fault. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 3, 2024

The AP didn't plagiarize their spin from people who have been caught plagiarizing but rather thought it up all on their own!

Just here for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/TH0fyXibKY — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 3, 2024

AP’s handbook:



“An AP staffer who reports and writes a story must use original content, language and phrasing. We do not plagiarize, meaning that we do not take the work of others and pass it off as our own.” https://t.co/TMLps1tPOD — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 3, 2024

However, the AP will help a lefty accused of plagiarism spin the story to try and make it look like the Republicans' fault.

