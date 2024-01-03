AP's Headline on Conservatives Weaponizing Plagiarism Against Colleges Has Undergone a Makeover

Karine Jean-Pierre Assigns Blame for $34 Trillion Debt (Hint: It's Kinda YOUR Fault)
Doug P.  |  3:44 PM on January 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

Earlier we put a "journalism" spotlight on the Associated Press and their headline spin about the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay. The AP took "conservatives pounce" to the next level: 

The AP's hackery earned a Community Note from X:

Guess what happened next.

Is the new headline better, or worse?

Another great moment in "journalism" from the AP. But a "conservative attack" is now how they describe a right-leaning media outlet doing the MSM's job for them while they carry the Left's water doesn't make it much better. 

The AP again proves that it's a propaganda outfit and not a real media operation.

