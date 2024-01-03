AP's Headline on Conservatives Weaponizing Plagiarism Against Colleges Has Undergone a Makeover

Earlier we put a "journalism" spotlight on the Associated Press and their headline spin about the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay. The AP took "conservatives pounce" to the next level:

This is an actual headline from Associated Press. This is not satire. This is an actual headline.👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼



Harvard president’s resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarismhttps://t.co/78X0xBpC8h — jtomka🌺 (@jtomka) January 3, 2024

The AP's hackery earned a Community Note from X:

The AP (Associated Press) gets a community note on their article about plagiarism & the resignation of former Harvard President Claudine Gay.



The article & its headline have drawn criticism.

. pic.twitter.com/gI5LreniJm — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) January 3, 2024

Guess what happened next.

Is the new headline better, or worse?

Headline was changed too:



"Harvard president’s resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism"



Now:



"Plagiarism charges downed Harvard’s president. A conservative attack helped to fan the outrage" pic.twitter.com/vpfkTgFqVP — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 3, 2024

Another great moment in "journalism" from the AP. But a "conservative attack" is now how they describe a right-leaning media outlet doing the MSM's job for them while they carry the Left's water doesn't make it much better.

They see how far they can go. If enough people point out their absurdities, they change the articles. A paragon of professionalism. — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) January 3, 2024

The AP again proves that it's a propaganda outfit and not a real media operation.

