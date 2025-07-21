Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers

This won't be the most important post you read Monday, but I could possibly be the funniest. Isn't the Democratic Party the one spending $20 million on how to talk to men? The Party in which David "Noodle Arms" Hogg proclaimed that Gov. Tim Walz was the epitome of "healthy masculinity", as opposed to the "toxic masculinity" we've been hearing about for the past two decades? The one in which Rep. Eric Swalwell scolded ICE agents, saying, "Real men don't terrorize women"?

MSNBC has also assured us that working out and staying fit are an obsession of white supremacists. Zoe Williams wrote a piece for The Guardian called, "Getting fit is great — but it could turn you into a rightwing jerk."

So it's pretty funny to see Harry Sisson trying to shame "MAGA fanboy losers" for not hitting the gym like him.

If these MAGA fanboy losers hit the gym or went outside maybe they wouldn’t feel so bad about themselves and would stop taking their insecurities out on other people! pic.twitter.com/cDUS6w6cl6 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 21, 2025

We're sorry, but this post is just dripping with toxic masculinity, if not sweat.

They are terrified of your masculinity and game, Harry. Ignore the haters — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 21, 2025

Looks like you skipped leg day... — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 21, 2025

Yet being fit and healthy is considered right wing… — Leanonjon (@jonmleano) July 21, 2025

Oh, please, Harry, I've seen 12 year old softball player girls with better guns. — Mame's Legacy (@MamesLegacy) July 21, 2025

Why would you post this? pic.twitter.com/yajbVCSOgP — Jammles (@jammles9) July 21, 2025

What did we do before AI?

A lot of people are saying that MAGA would be owned so hard if you posted a gym selfie with your shirt popped off. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 21, 2025

looks like one arm is shopped pic.twitter.com/rxT7fhRkT0 — JFG (@FatStevenJFG) July 21, 2025

A lot of people are posting that "Family Guy" GIF. If there's an overall consensus to be drawn from the comments, though, it's that Sisson needs to remember leg day.

This is toxic masculinity — Sam Squanch ♞ (@Sultan_Squatch) July 21, 2025

Very toxic.

