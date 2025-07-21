Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers

House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All...
D-Bag Andrew Tate Attacks Matt Walsh for Blasting Polygamy and Wow, That Was...
Texts and Emails Reveal Hillary's Camp in Cahoots with Obama's White House to...
Brett T. | 5:15 PM on July 21, 2025
The Guardian

This won't be the most important post you read Monday, but I could possibly be the funniest. Isn't the Democratic Party the one spending $20 million on how to talk to men? The Party in which David "Noodle Arms" Hogg proclaimed that Gov. Tim Walz was the epitome of "healthy masculinity", as opposed to the "toxic masculinity" we've been hearing about for the past two decades? The one in which Rep. Eric Swalwell scolded ICE agents, saying, "Real men don't terrorize women"?

MSNBC has also assured us that working out and staying fit are an obsession of white supremacists. Zoe Williams wrote a piece for The Guardian called, "Getting fit is great — but it could turn you into a rightwing jerk."

So it's pretty funny to see Harry Sisson trying to shame "MAGA fanboy losers" for not hitting the gym like him.

We're sorry, but this post is just dripping with toxic masculinity, if not sweat.

What did we do before AI?

A lot of people are posting that "Family Guy" GIF. If there's an overall consensus to be drawn from the comments, though, it's that Sisson needs to remember leg day.

Very toxic. 

***

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the toxic masculinity embodied by men like Harry Sisson.

Help us continue to tell the truth about MAGA and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

