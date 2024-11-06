The Similarities of How Kamala and Hillary's Campaign's Ended Spoke VOLUMES

As we told you earlier, the presidential election has been called for Donald Trump, and that happened after Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were called for the former (and future) president:

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects that former President Donald Trump (R) has won enough electoral votes to win the Presidency.#DecisionMade: 1:21am ET



Follow live results here: https://t.co/KhbXnlljiu pic.twitter.com/8NH5YdjqkR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

Before that call was made there was a bit of foreshadowing on the part of the Harris campaign.

Partiers who were gathered to celebrate Kamala's victory were dispersed, and then there was a sight similar to what everybody saw in 2016. Remember this?

Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, the Harris campaign did a repeat performance of that.

It was "deja vu all over again":

Kamala Harris is not speaking. https://t.co/Eu3Hzs36Ek — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 6, 2024

This looks familiar, right?

Kamala Harris Campaign Co-Chair:



"You won't hear from the Vice President tonight." pic.twitter.com/m1sIsn7JqS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

The crowd at Kamala Harris' election watch party LEAVES IN DROVES after the campaign co-chair informed them that Kamala Harris would NOT be making an appearance. pic.twitter.com/SaUMkzEXid — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Will Harris concede soon? After all, it was a very decisive Trump victory.

Kamala pulled a Hillary! — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 6, 2024

Maybe Kamala and Hillary can comiserate during a bitterness tour of the U.S. at some point.