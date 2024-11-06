The Similarities of How Kamala and Hillary's Campaign's Ended Spoke VOLUMES

WHOA! Pennsylvania Called; Trump Wins the Election!
Doug P.  |  2:44 AM on November 06, 2024
Meme

As we told you earlier, the presidential election has been called for Donald Trump, and that happened after Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were called for the former (and future) president:

Before that call was made there was a bit of foreshadowing on the part of the Harris campaign.

Partiers who were gathered to celebrate Kamala's victory were dispersed, and then there was a sight similar to what everybody saw in 2016. Remember this?

 

Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, the Harris campaign did a repeat performance of that.

It was "deja vu all over again": 

This looks familiar, right? 

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Will Harris concede soon? After all, it was a very decisive Trump victory. 

Maybe Kamala and Hillary can comiserate during a bitterness tour of the U.S. at some point.

