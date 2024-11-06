WHOA! Pennsylvania Called; Trump Wins the Election!

We knew something was up after the bad news started flowing for the Democrats and then the Harris campaign had a representative come out and speak on behalf of the VP and Democrat nominee. This brought back memories of 2016:

Kamala Harris Campaign Co-Chair:



"You won't hear from the Vice President tonight."

We expected this process to drag out for another day or two (maybe more), but once Pennsylvania was called for Trump it became clear:

BREAKING NEWS: The Fox News Decision Desk projects that former President Trump will win Pennsylvania.

There are still some swing states that haven't been called (but that are currently leaning toward Trump), but Decision Desk HQ has called it for the former president who will soon be the 47th president:

Decision Desk HQ projects that former President Donald Trump (R) has won enough electoral votes to win the Presidency.#DecisionMade: 1:21am ET



Decision Desk HQ projects that former President Donald Trump (R) has won enough electoral votes to win the Presidency.
#DecisionMade: 1:21am ET

Let the reckoning on the side of the Democratic Party begin!