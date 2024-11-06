The Similarities of How Kamala and Hillary's Campaign's Ended Spoke VOLUMES
WHOA! Pennsylvania Called; Trump Wins the Election!

Doug P.  |  1:31 AM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We knew something was up after the bad news started flowing for the Democrats and then the Harris campaign had a representative come out and speak on behalf of the VP and Democrat nominee. This brought back memories of 2016:

We expected this process to drag out for another day or two (maybe more), but once Pennsylvania was called for Trump it became clear:

There are still some swing states that haven't been called (but that are currently leaning toward Trump), but Decision Desk HQ has called it for the former president who will soon be the 47th president: 

Let the reckoning on the side of the Democratic Party begin!

