They Will NEVER Get It: Dem Strategist Claims Kamala Would Have Won if She Were a White Man

Other than the Electoral College and popular vote count last night, maybe one of the most satisfying results we have seen today is the stubborn refusal of ANY Democrats to do even the tiniest bit of self-reflection about why they might have lost the 2024 Presidential election.

The ladies of The View blamed it all on 'uneducated white women.' Shrieking harpy Molly Jong-Fast said Donald Trump only won because of 'disinformation.'

And Hoooo, Baby! You do NOT want to go on Twitter today to see what the left is saying about Latinos. After Trump won an amazing 45 percent of Latino voters, the same people who claimed to be offended by an innocent joke regarding Puerto Rico's crisis-level garbage problem are saying some of the most vile things about Hispanics and Latinos you have ever heard in your life.

Hilariously, this is still the party that claims they only lose elections because of racism from the right. Well, racism AND sexism, of course.

Earlier this afternoon, Democrat strategist (and Northern Virginia AWFL) Ally Sammarco demonstrated this stunning lack of self-awareness by making the bold claim that Harris could have won the election easily ... if only she had been white. And a man.

If Kamala Harris had done EVERYTHING the same, but she was a white man, she would’ve won.



It’s that simple. — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 6, 2024

Yep. That's it. It was just because Americans are so racist and misogynist. It couldn't have been because Harris can't speak for 10 seconds without a teleprompter, or speaks in incomprehensible word salads, or has an abysmal record as Vice President, or has an even worse record as a previous presidential candidate, or promised to restrict our First and Second Amendment rights, or ... well you get the idea.

Nope, it was none of that. It's that Trump voters hate women and people of color. What a brilliant deduction from Sammarco.

Or, you know, not.

Keep believing that and you’ll keep losing elections. No really, keep believing that. https://t.co/z285tFcUzc — Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) November 6, 2024

Indeed. Let her cook.

By all means, please continue to view people as interchangeable widgets with character stats and not as individuals who need to earn the trust and respect and votes of the public. It's working out great for you. https://t.co/2N1nZVUBaa — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 6, 2024

They love their identity politics and will cling to that until the bitter end.

YESSS!!! Please double down on this messaging. We want to flip NJ, NH, NM, and VA next time. https://t.co/zCg4EfWyrw — NN (@NnPnemck) November 6, 2024

Republicans came SO close in Virginia, Sammarco's home, this year. We can't imagine her meltdown if that had happened.

As they say, 'Next time, baby.' Especially if Democrats keep going like this.

Well, I see you clowns learned nothing from the electoral landslide last night. 🤡cc:@ComfortablySmug https://t.co/QLjwdIkQsd — Jason B. Whitman 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JasonBWhitman) November 6, 2024

Frankly, we have no problem with it if they never do. And by all indications, they won't.

They should’ve run Tim Walz instead. Everyone loved him. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 6, 2024

HAHAHAHA.

The 'Coach' didn't gain her any votes (and almost cost her his home state of Minnesota, by many estimates).

If Kamala Harris had been a white man, he would have never been accepted to law school. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 6, 2024

OUCH. That's another hard truth the left will never accept.

Here is one more:

Kamala Harris would not have been the Democrat nominee if she were a white man. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) November 6, 2024

She never would have been selected as Joe Biden's running mate either. Or been elected -- barely -- as a Senator from California.

lmfaoooo Kamala had no policy and ran on the fact that she wasn't Donald Trump



stop telling Americans how stupid you think they are — stepfanie tyler (@wildbarestepf) November 6, 2024

Harris also ran on 'joy,' apparently. At least, she did until that wasn't working and then she ran on 'Trump is HITLER.'

Her skin color doesn't change inflation, broken southern border, men mauling and beating women in sports, unhinged gender ideology, WW3, weakening position on the global stage, lack of authenticity, their view on censorship, and bad energy policy. — MAGA News Center (@ObummerPhone) November 6, 2024

All those things sound pretty bad. But if she was a white man, they would have all magically disappeared of course.

Your own side threw out the white man who beat him once already 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/CTLlrlwJFB — Dee Is Fun Sized (@DeeDeeAutumn) November 6, 2024

Ooooooh, THAT has got to sting.

But it probably brought a smile to Biden's face this morning.

Of all the stupid takes, this just might be the stupidest. https://t.co/y45NZkSkM6 — Soloman (@solo_pico) November 6, 2024

Possibly. But there is some stiff competition for that prize today. Maybe Sammarco would take the title if she was just a white man.

I'm a white man and sleeping my way to the top hasn't worked for me. — Rookfromthebrook (@Rookfromthebro1) November 6, 2024

LOL. Even Doug Emhoff knew how his wife 'got ahead.'

So why didn't she just say she was? I thought you can do that now. https://t.co/Z5cbQBJDDy — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 6, 2024

Harris just 'identified' as the wrong race and sex, right?

Democrats lost their coalition because they handed the keys of their Party to nasty, mentally ill women like this who then proceeded to insult and alienate every single other part of the coalition outside of the tranny freaks.



But please keep it up. Loving this. https://t.co/6s80Q7EVEp — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 6, 2024

BOOM. Jesse Kelly with the kill shot. Right in the X ring.

Even an army of cringe 'White Dudes for Harris' couldn't have fixed that problem for Kamala or Sammarco.

Of course, Kelly is correct. And it's not just a Harris problem. Democrats in general have a MUCH bigger issue because their 'strategists,' people like Sammarco, have spent years demonizing men, slandering women who aren't pro-abortion, and condemning anyone who doesn't believe that men can have babies or should play in women's sports.

This is why Ally Sammarco -- and so many others like her -- will never get it. They will keep trying to play their racism, sexism, and transphobe cards all night, never realizing that they've already been cleaned out at the table.

What a shame. But also ... keep it up.