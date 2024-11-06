They Will NEVER Get It: Dem Strategist Claims Kamala Would Have Won if She Were a White Man

Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on November 06, 2024
AngieArtist

Other than the Electoral College and popular vote count last night, maybe one of the most satisfying results we have seen today is the stubborn refusal of ANY Democrats to do even the tiniest bit of self-reflection about why they might have lost the 2024 Presidential election. 

The ladies of The View blamed it all on 'uneducated white women.' Shrieking harpy Molly Jong-Fast said Donald Trump only won because of 'disinformation.'

And Hoooo, Baby! You do NOT want to go on Twitter today to see what the left is saying about Latinos. After Trump won an amazing 45 percent of Latino voters, the same people who claimed to be offended by an innocent joke regarding Puerto Rico's crisis-level garbage problem are saying some of the most vile things about Hispanics and Latinos you have ever heard in your life. 

Hilariously, this is still the party that claims they only lose elections because of racism from the right. Well, racism AND sexism, of course. 

Earlier this afternoon, Democrat strategist (and Northern Virginia AWFL) Ally Sammarco demonstrated this stunning lack of self-awareness by making the bold claim that Harris could have won the election easily ... if only she had been white. And a man. 

Yep. That's it. It was just because Americans are so racist and misogynist. It couldn't have been because Harris can't speak for 10 seconds without a teleprompter, or speaks in incomprehensible word salads, or has an abysmal record as Vice President, or has an even worse record as a previous presidential candidate, or promised to restrict our First and Second Amendment rights, or ... well you get the idea. 

Nope, it was none of that. It's that Trump voters hate women and people of color. What a brilliant deduction from Sammarco. 

Or, you know, not. 

Indeed. Let her cook. 

They love their identity politics and will cling to that until the bitter end. 

Republicans came SO close in Virginia, Sammarco's home, this year. We can't imagine her meltdown if that had happened.

As they say, 'Next time, baby.' Especially if Democrats keep going like this. 

Frankly, we have no problem with it if they never do. And by all indications, they won't. 

HAHAHAHA. 

The 'Coach' didn't gain her any votes (and almost cost her his home state of Minnesota, by many estimates). 

OUCH. That's another hard truth the left will never accept. 

Here is one more: 

She never would have been selected as Joe Biden's running mate either. Or been elected -- barely -- as a Senator from California.

Harris also ran on 'joy,' apparently. At least, she did until that wasn't working and then she ran on 'Trump is HITLER.'

All those things sound pretty bad. But if she was a white man, they would have all magically disappeared of course. 

Ooooooh, THAT has got to sting. 

But it probably brought a smile to Biden's face this morning. 

Possibly. But there is some stiff competition for that prize today. Maybe Sammarco would take the title if she was just a white man. 

LOL. Even Doug Emhoff knew how his wife 'got ahead.'

Harris just 'identified' as the wrong race and sex, right? 

BOOM. Jesse Kelly with the kill shot. Right in the X ring. 

Even an army of cringe 'White Dudes for Harris' couldn't have fixed that problem for Kamala or Sammarco. 

Of course, Kelly is correct. And it's not just a Harris problem. Democrats in general have a MUCH bigger issue because their 'strategists,' people like Sammarco, have spent years demonizing men, slandering women who aren't pro-abortion, and condemning anyone who doesn't believe that men can have babies or should play in women's sports. 

This is why Ally Sammarco -- and so many others like her -- will never get it. They will keep trying to play their racism, sexism, and transphobe cards all night, never realizing that they've already been cleaned out at the table. 

What a shame. But also ... keep it up. 

