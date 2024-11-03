PHRASING! Doug Emhoff Unintentionally Reminds Voters of How Kamala Got ... 'Ahead' (Watch)

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:30 PM on November 03, 2024
Twitter/Meme

Sometimes, Twitchy readers, we have to tell you ... the jokes just write themselves. 

And most of the time when that happens, it is when a Democrat with zero self-awareness starts speaking.

Say, that sounds like a job for Doug Emhoff. 

As the Harris campaign desperately tries to gaslight its way to the finish line in the 2024 election, the 'Second Gentleman' went to a rally this weekend to try to tout the career and accomplishments of his wife Kamala. 

Welp. You certainly did that, Doug. 

Just not in the way you think. Check it out: 

Oh. Oh, dear. 

Who wants to tell him? 

Now, Twitchy is a family site, so we won't get too explicit about this one, but we're pretty sure our readers understand why this was a massive face plant on Emhoff's part. ('Face planting' ... ahem ... also being something Harris was quite familiar with early in her career.) 

But if anyone is having any trouble figuring it out, we're pretty sure Twitter can explain. 

If anyone knows about Harris putting her head down and getting to work, it's Willie Brown. 

Montel Williams has an idea about that too.

Uh-huh. That's the look alright. 

Even J.D. Vance wondered what the hell Emhoff was thinking saying that line. 

We can't be sure, but we'd bet money that this line wasn't even an ad-lib, but was written for Emhoff to say.

This speaks volumes about the obliviousness of Harris's entire campaign staff. 

Are we still doing 'phrasing'? Apparently, we are. 

We haven't been able to stop laughing since we heard it. 

Even Sigmund Freud would have looked at Emhoff and said, 'Dude! You are just completely clueless, aren't you?'

Maybe it was a momentary, accidental lapse into honesty from a Democrat. Those are as rare as seeing Halley's Comet, but they have been known to happen. 

Cuban and Emhoff are both male feminists. In other words, they are two of the biggest misogynists you will ever see in your life. 

Emhoff's ex-girlfriend can attest to that. So can his former nanny. 

Ahem. Maybe embrace the power of AND? 

Maybe the outstanding roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe snuck in and wrote Emhoff's speech for him. 

Now THAT is just going too far. We ORDER you not to laugh at those last two images. 

And we DEMAND you do not laugh at that video.

Or that meme. 

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

OK, you can laugh at that one. 

LOL. Yep. He really said that, Joe Rogan. It wasn't A.I. 

We thought Rogan would be a good place to stop here, even though we could have gone on for days with the thousands of people facepalming and laughing at Emhoff's hilarious, albeit unintentional, comedy performance at the rally. 

Because actual hard work for a politician would have been Harris sitting down for a three-hour conversation with the uber-popular podcaster. Instead, she chickened out and made a cringe, three-minute appearance on Saturday Night Live. 

If anything in the closing moments of the campaign screams that she is unqualified to be President, that choice does. 

Maybe Emhoff was just subconsciously admitting that, deep down, he knows she isn't qualified just like the rest of us know.

No matter what though, we're pretty confident in saying that Doug Emhoff blew it. 

