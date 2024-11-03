PHRASING! Doug Emhoff Unintentionally Reminds Voters of How Kamala Got ... 'Ahead' (Watch)

Sometimes, Twitchy readers, we have to tell you ... the jokes just write themselves.

And most of the time when that happens, it is when a Democrat with zero self-awareness starts speaking.

Say, that sounds like a job for Doug Emhoff.

As the Harris campaign desperately tries to gaslight its way to the finish line in the 2024 election, the 'Second Gentleman' went to a rally this weekend to try to tout the career and accomplishments of his wife Kamala.

Welp. You certainly did that, Doug.

Just not in the way you think. Check it out:

“Kamala did what Kamala always does. She put her head down and went to work.” - Doug Emhoff



One of the greatest unintentional admissions of all time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/au7Smr1FaG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2024

Oh. Oh, dear.

Who wants to tell him?

Now, Twitchy is a family site, so we won't get too explicit about this one, but we're pretty sure our readers understand why this was a massive face plant on Emhoff's part. ('Face planting' ... ahem ... also being something Harris was quite familiar with early in her career.)

But if anyone is having any trouble figuring it out, we're pretty sure Twitter can explain.

If anyone knows about Harris putting her head down and getting to work, it's Willie Brown.

Montel Williams has an idea about that too.

Uh-huh. That's the look alright.

Even J.D. Vance wondered what the hell Emhoff was thinking saying that line.

I bet she did. Like a pro... https://t.co/JsgRODMwfn — Ultimate Dad Bod Champ (@NerdySmurph) November 4, 2024

We can't be sure, but we'd bet money that this line wasn't even an ad-lib, but was written for Emhoff to say.

This speaks volumes about the obliviousness of Harris's entire campaign staff.

Are we still doing 'phrasing'? Apparently, we are.

We haven't been able to stop laughing since we heard it.

Even Sigmund Freud would have looked at Emhoff and said, 'Dude! You are just completely clueless, aren't you?'

Sometimes even I have to agree with them ... it's how she got where she is today ... the "Hard" "Jobs" ... https://t.co/4WMrCD4Yza pic.twitter.com/VAe5j8Snqg — 🇹 🇺 🇰 🇮 🇧 🇮 🇷 🇩 (@Tuki_Bird) November 4, 2024

Maybe it was a momentary, accidental lapse into honesty from a Democrat. Those are as rare as seeing Halley's Comet, but they have been known to happen.

Is Doug Emhoff pinch hitting for Mark Cuban when it comes to offending women voters? https://t.co/9NJ5KUSs9N — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) November 3, 2024

Cuban and Emhoff are both male feminists. In other words, they are two of the biggest misogynists you will ever see in your life.

Emhoff's ex-girlfriend can attest to that. So can his former nanny.

Is that how she got ahead or is that how she got a head? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 3, 2024

Ahem. Maybe embrace the power of AND?

Other Doug “truth bombs” when speaking about Kamala:



- She had him right in the palm of her hands.



- She licked em good last night and everyone knows it.



- Of course she’s gone down south of the border. It’s on tape. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMit99) November 3, 2024

Maybe the outstanding roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe snuck in and wrote Emhoff's speech for him.

Head down .... Get to work! pic.twitter.com/BRvv9mlThK — Thomas Barrett (@barretto724) November 3, 2024

Now THAT is just going too far. We ORDER you not to laugh at those last two images.

Yeah she did!..pic.twitter.com/gySI953g5K — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 3, 2024

And we DEMAND you do not laugh at that video.

Or that meme.

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

OK, you can laugh at that one.

LOL. Yep. He really said that, Joe Rogan. It wasn't A.I.

We thought Rogan would be a good place to stop here, even though we could have gone on for days with the thousands of people facepalming and laughing at Emhoff's hilarious, albeit unintentional, comedy performance at the rally.

Because actual hard work for a politician would have been Harris sitting down for a three-hour conversation with the uber-popular podcaster. Instead, she chickened out and made a cringe, three-minute appearance on Saturday Night Live.

If anything in the closing moments of the campaign screams that she is unqualified to be President, that choice does.

Maybe Emhoff was just subconsciously admitting that, deep down, he knows she isn't qualified just like the rest of us know.

No matter what though, we're pretty confident in saying that Doug Emhoff blew it.