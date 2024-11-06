Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
NY Times Tries to Keep the Left's Trump Narrative Alive (They've Learned NOTHING)

'Dressed for a Funeral': Epic Meltdowns Made 'The View' Must-Watch TV (Just for Today)

Doug P.  |  12:17 PM on November 06, 2024

ABC's "The View" might get its highest ratings in recent memory, but they won't like the reason.

People who don't usually watch are tuning in: 

This was appointment viewing, up to and including what the panelists were wearing: 

We'd say that Saturday Night Live should spoof this, but it's almost impossible to parody these people.

It's everything we'd hoped for: 

We wanted a meltdown on "The View" and to their credit they delivered!

These people are on a different planet: 

If by "flawless" she means the Harris campaign kept their candidate away from any serious interviews as much as possible, lied about every position she claimed to take and distanced Harris from her actual beliefs, pretended she had nothing to do with what's happened these last four years and hoped celebrity endorsements were enough to earn enough votes, then sure.

Maybe calling certain voting demographics stupid will do the trick:

Confirmed: They've learned absolutely nothing.

Two months actually turned out to be too long of a time, considering the Harris campaign was trying to keep the real Kamala under wraps at all costs.

