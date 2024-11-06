'Dressed for a Funeral': Epic Meltdowns Made 'The View' Must-Watch TV (Just for Today)

ABC's "The View" might get its highest ratings in recent memory, but they won't like the reason.

People who don't usually watch are tuning in:

Watching the View for the first time in my entire life... — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) November 6, 2024

I've never watched The View in my life. It's honestly funnier than I expected. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 6, 2024

This was appointment viewing, up to and including what the panelists were wearing:

They're dressed for a funeral 🤣 pic.twitter.com/71oyxWtVM8 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 6, 2024

I love that their color wheel for today was basically "wear black." https://t.co/DX3ZJ9cxBU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 6, 2024

BREAKING: Video of the ladies of The View arriving to work today… pic.twitter.com/4RXFFQRD6Q — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 6, 2024

We'd say that Saturday Night Live should spoof this, but it's almost impossible to parody these people.

It's everything we'd hoped for:

If you are not watching The View right now, you are not doing it right.



There are actual tears coming out of my TV right now. And I am LOVING it! pic.twitter.com/FkbU0L8z8X — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 6, 2024

The hosts of The View are currently having an epic meltdown live on television.



This is the best thing you'll watch all day. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gFQd85kkQ4 — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) November 6, 2024

We wanted a meltdown on "The View" and to their credit they delivered!

These people are on a different planet:

If by "flawless" she means the Harris campaign kept their candidate away from any serious interviews as much as possible, lied about every position she claimed to take and distanced Harris from her actual beliefs, pretended she had nothing to do with what's happened these last four years and hoped celebrity endorsements were enough to earn enough votes, then sure.

As predicted, The View's Sunny Hostin is handling Kamala Harris’ loss well. pic.twitter.com/mzrNwItvHm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Maybe calling certain voting demographics stupid will do the trick:

NEW: The View’s Sunny Hostin wonders why “uneducated white women” and “latino men” aren’t smart enough to vote in their own best interests:



“Black women tried to save this country again last night."



"What we did not have is white women — who voted about 52%. Right? For Donald… pic.twitter.com/sv671YcPw1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 6, 2024

Confirmed: They've learned absolutely nothing.

Whoopi Goldberg trying to find the bright side: "She did this in two months!"



(after Democrats kicked out Biden and installed Kamala as the nominee.) pic.twitter.com/ebOkOkVxb1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Two months actually turned out to be too long of a time, considering the Harris campaign was trying to keep the real Kamala under wraps at all costs.