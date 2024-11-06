'Dressed for a Funeral': Epic Meltdowns Made 'The View' Must-Watch TV (Just for Today)

ABC's "The View" might get its highest ratings in recent memory, but they won't like the reason.
People who don't usually watch are tuning in:
Watching the View for the first time in my entire life...— 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) November 6, 2024
I've never watched The View in my life. It's honestly funnier than I expected.— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 6, 2024
This was appointment viewing, up to and including what the panelists were wearing:
They're dressed for a funeral 🤣 pic.twitter.com/71oyxWtVM8— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 6, 2024
I love that their color wheel for today was basically "wear black." https://t.co/DX3ZJ9cxBU— Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 6, 2024
BREAKING: Video of the ladies of The View arriving to work today… pic.twitter.com/4RXFFQRD6Q— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 6, 2024
We'd say that Saturday Night Live should spoof this, but it's almost impossible to parody these people.
It's everything we'd hoped for:
If you are not watching The View right now, you are not doing it right.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 6, 2024
There are actual tears coming out of my TV right now. And I am LOVING it! pic.twitter.com/FkbU0L8z8X
The hosts of The View are currently having an epic meltdown live on television.— Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) November 6, 2024
This is the best thing you'll watch all day. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gFQd85kkQ4
We wanted a meltdown on "The View" and to their credit they delivered!
These people are on a different planet:
SUNNY HOSTIN: Harris "ran a flawless campaign." pic.twitter.com/hn3rvj2UOD— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024
If by "flawless" she means the Harris campaign kept their candidate away from any serious interviews as much as possible, lied about every position she claimed to take and distanced Harris from her actual beliefs, pretended she had nothing to do with what's happened these last four years and hoped celebrity endorsements were enough to earn enough votes, then sure.
Recommended
As predicted, The View's Sunny Hostin is handling Kamala Harris’ loss well. pic.twitter.com/mzrNwItvHm— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024
Maybe calling certain voting demographics stupid will do the trick:
NEW: The View’s Sunny Hostin wonders why “uneducated white women” and “latino men” aren’t smart enough to vote in their own best interests:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 6, 2024
“Black women tried to save this country again last night."
"What we did not have is white women — who voted about 52%. Right? For Donald… pic.twitter.com/sv671YcPw1
Confirmed: They've learned absolutely nothing.
Whoopi Goldberg trying to find the bright side: "She did this in two months!"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024
(after Democrats kicked out Biden and installed Kamala as the nominee.) pic.twitter.com/ebOkOkVxb1
Two months actually turned out to be too long of a time, considering the Harris campaign was trying to keep the real Kamala under wraps at all costs.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member