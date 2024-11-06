Molly Jong Fast Refuses to Learn ANY Lessons and Insists Trump Won Because of All the Disinformation

Over the next few days, plan on several more Leftist melt downs, but Molly Jong Fast's spiraling was pretty great tonight.

Michael Steele tries to explain to the MSNBC panel that normal Americans think Democrats don’t care about them. Molly Jong Fast then jumps in “but isn’t that a disinformation problem, isn’t that a disinformation problem”



It’s just so perfect. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

Everything MSNBC doesn't like is clearly misinformation.

Nothing will be learned https://t.co/mZ9pkELdif — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 6, 2024

They learned zero lessons.

be the disinformation you want to see in the world https://t.co/51XMr1xJ1t — makesy 🟢 (@0xMakesy) November 6, 2024

It is perfect.



It's also the ultimate cop-out. Anytime people disagree with them, they can claim it's a "disinformation problem."



It'll be the political equivalent of an ostrich putting it's head in the sand, mixed with Chip Diller saying, "All is well!" https://t.co/UNqCps335Z — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) November 6, 2024

Any message they don't agree with is 'disinformation'. The people rejected this nonsense today.

Watching it and it's so delicious. https://t.co/N0zKSP7RRL — Dustin 'Political Muscle' Hurst 💪💪💪 (@HurstforIdaho) November 6, 2024

The misinformation was that Kamala was ever close https://t.co/waNJIuLLpA — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) November 6, 2024

They were wishcasting.

Only MSNBC. — Nature Boy (@NatureBoyNC) November 6, 2024

I can’t go to bed because it’s so entertaining. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 6, 2024

It's really the Super Bowl for political wonks.

But yet again, the Dems define "disinformation" as OPINIONS they disagree with. — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) November 6, 2024

Oh, NOW Michael Steele is trying to pretend he hasn't been a pompous ass the last decade and he suddenly cares about the plight of the working class again? — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) November 6, 2024

Steele sees the writing on the wall and now wants to pretend he wasn't part of the crew constantly telling lies about Trump and the Republican party.

They need to clean house on the crazies in MSNBC, there's more signs of sanity on CNN as of late — Mark Riedel (@markriedel1977) November 6, 2024

Now, would be a great time for them to bring on some folks who weren't so crazy, but then those people would not appeal to their equally wacky viewers.

Come on down to the cavalcade of contempt where we got whackadoos and dingdongs and even, if yer lucky, some great deals on a lifetime of lonely misery! pic.twitter.com/WalTWoqyVk — TheEconomissed (@The_EconoMissed) November 6, 2024

MSM just got kicked in the nuts tonight and we are watching them realize it. — Ootsie07 (@Ootsie0) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

Would totally watch a reality show where Molly Jong Fast has to, like, live with a family and do her job in Edmond Oklahoma. — Roaring 20s (@JohnWonderlin) November 6, 2024

How would she survive not being a nepo baby? She wouldn't know how to make it.

“No you don’t understand, they’re just TOO STUPID to know we’re right about this!”



That was their response to everything this cycle. Jobs, inflation, immigration, transing the kids, everything was “debunked” with a graph and a wave of the hands without ever addressing the issue. — Cardinal Richelieu (@TheBigRichelieu) November 6, 2024

This is why they just lost bigly.