Name Dropping: Comcast Spin-Off to Force MSNBC to Strike 'NBC' From Its Moniker

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 20, 2024
Townhall Media

Comcast has chosen to be unburdened by what has been. The broadcasting giant is spinning off the home of Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, and Morning Joe, separating it from parent company NBC. That's bad news for the bad actors at MSBNC.

Read on.

MSBNC with its plummeting ratings and fleeing Democrat viewership base cannot survive on its own. Many fans of the leftist cable channel bristled when they heard the phrase 'well-funded startup.'

Here's why.

That's the hope.

It's fun to speculate on what MSNBC's name would be since it would no longer be able to use 'NBC' in its name, branding, or marketing.

Here are some contenders.

If you don't get the Jaguar reference we covered it here yesterday. It's pretty funny.

MSNBC's not the only Comcast cable property that will be included in the spin-off. Others include the USA network, CNBC, Oxygen, E!, the Golf Channel, and SYFY.

Tags: JOURNALISM JOY REID MORNING JOE MSNBC NBC NBC NEWS

