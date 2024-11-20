Name Dropping: Comcast Spin-Off to Force MSNBC to Strike 'NBC' From Its Moniker

Comcast has chosen to be unburdened by what has been. The broadcasting giant is spinning off the home of Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, and Morning Joe, separating it from parent company NBC. That's bad news for the bad actors at MSBNC.

Advertisement

Read on.

MSNBC may have to change its name as part of today’s spinoff, which will also likely impact (and limit) its newsgathering.



The spinco’s top exec says the company is thinking of itself as a “well-funded startup”….😬 https://t.co/uWI5yfjAgU pic.twitter.com/XPHxjekzDV — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 20, 2024

MSBNC with its plummeting ratings and fleeing Democrat viewership base cannot survive on its own. Many fans of the leftist cable channel bristled when they heard the phrase 'well-funded startup.'

Here's why.

lol. Invoking "startup" culture means youre abandoned. It will be an online streaming only” channel in one year, followed by a complete shut down.



This will be tough news for some. check in on the most annoying person you know and see if they're ok. — Son of Smarm (@Jarjar9000) November 20, 2024

MSNBC does not survive in its current state after this spinoff. It may be the first network to shut down after the spinoff, or the first to be sold off. If it survives, then it will not look at all what it looks like today. — Chris Fried (@ChrisFried78) November 20, 2024

Well a lot of start ups fail, even well funded one. I hope that is the case here and it gets sold off for parts. — GTI4700 (@AAL2153) November 20, 2024

“Well funded startup” is corporate speak for this will be dead within 6 months — SilasDogood (@4ereForMemes) November 20, 2024

Comcast is telling us MSNBC and CNBC are worth less than nothing. — Jy151310 (@Jy151310jy) November 20, 2024

This would kill MSNBC. — LKLKLK (@Ewk_Altadena) November 20, 2024

That's the hope.

It's fun to speculate on what MSNBC's name would be since it would no longer be able to use 'NBC' in its name, branding, or marketing.

Here are some contenders.

Actually, they can finally call themselves what they really are. MSDNC — Jo3 (@HOMECOOKEDGil) November 20, 2024

New network name: MISINFO — Chairman of the Board (@RichPisani1) November 20, 2024

BSNBS — Roger Wilco (@realrogerwilc0) November 20, 2024

I recommend the name "Air America" because it worked so well the last time. https://t.co/wlzXKnwfUj — Kelly D Johnston 🇺🇸 (@KHostages) November 20, 2024

If they're after a name; Jaguar will be available shortly — Another's Rhubarb 💙💛 (@anothersrhubarb) November 20, 2024

If you don't get the Jaguar reference we covered it here yesterday. It's pretty funny.

MSNBC's not the only Comcast cable property that will be included in the spin-off. Others include the USA network, CNBC, Oxygen, E!, the Golf Channel, and SYFY.