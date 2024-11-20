VIP
He's Back! Rob Reiner Reemerges for the First Time Since Trump's Victory

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:40 PM on November 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

Rob Reiner is the quintessential unhinged liberal. He spent his days on Twitter/X lamenting the death of democracy, which would surely come if Donald Trump once again won the White House.

On Election Day, Reiner confidently posted his prediction that Kamala Harris would win the presidency.

Then, for some reason we just can't seem to put our finger on, Reiner suddenly disappeared from the platform.

Oh, that's right … Trump won and Harris lost.

It took him a full 15 days to steady himself and, as Twitchy readers know, realize maybe it's not worth getting this spun up over a 4-year political cycle. He also learned a hard lesson about the intolerance coming from his side.

He returned to Twitter/X today in true Rob fashion.

And most importantly, a competitive information distribution system must be built to combat the massive disinformation currently being fed to the American people.

Reiner implies that 'Democracy' is over. Trump, being elected by American voters in 50 democratic elections across the nation, winning the White House and both houses of Congress, and the popular vote is a sheer sign, to delusional Democrats, that democracy has been defeated.

Reiner is so close to getting it. Check out his 'solution' to restoring democracy in the dystopian hellscape in which he finds himself.

It's going to require a bold strategy of appealing to the people of all 50 states, competing in the arena of ideas, to try to win their votes. It all sounds very democratic, doesn't it?

You don't say.

It turns out that, when liberals say 'democracy', they simply mean that Democrats should always win.

Yes, we do. We're guessing that's not going to comfort Mr Reiner is his hour … or 15 days … of grief.

If only they had a system to distribute information. LOL.

Welcome back, Rob. We're glad to see you survived the apocalypse.

