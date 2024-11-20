He's Back! Rob Reiner Reemerges for the First Time Since Trump's Victory
Rob Reiner Gets Dragged by Lefties Over on 'Digital Canada' for Finally Accepting the Election Results

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 20, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rob Reiner left X for the greener (bluer?) pastures of Bluesky, the Left-wing echo chamber that is very quick to label any differing opinions 'intolerant.' 

He assumed -- wrongly so -- that Bluesky would be less toxic and more tolerant.

Big mistake:

Here's another first for this writer: Rob Reiner is right. He's doing the right thing, not only for his family and his job but for his own mental health.

He's one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and accepting the outcome of the election will genuinely help him going forward.

But he's learning, the hard way, that the Left doesn't tolerate even mildly different opinions. Not even if it's for the good of the person professing them. They'd rather Reiner harm his career, his family, and himself to continue hating Trump than move on.

That's messed up.

It's the Left. They're the toxic ones.

Every single time.

They're like sharks who sense blood in the water. Any opinion they don't like makes them go absolutely insane.

They won't, though.

Most, if not all, of the people who left X for Bluesky will be back before the inauguration.

Because it is.

Yes, it will be.

Will it red-pill some of them? Maybe.

But at the very least it'll (hopefully) open their eyes to the fact the Left is toxic.

This is a fair point. Reiner ginned up a lot of TDS and anti-Trump alarmism. Don't forget that.

Because it's almost like he was lying all along.

A great line.

There's a boatload of schadenfreude here, for sure.

We love it.

Same.

