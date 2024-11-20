Rob Reiner Gets Dragged by Lefties Over on 'Digital Canada' for Finally Accepting the Election Results

Rob Reiner left X for the greener (bluer?) pastures of Bluesky, the Left-wing echo chamber that is very quick to label any differing opinions 'intolerant.'

He assumed -- wrongly so -- that Bluesky would be less toxic and more tolerant.

Big mistake:

Rob Reiner is getting dogpiled over in Digital Canada for the crime of… accepting the results of the election and choosing to focus on family and his job. pic.twitter.com/51Jx1kwIcf — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 20, 2024

Here's another first for this writer: Rob Reiner is right. He's doing the right thing, not only for his family and his job but for his own mental health.

He's one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and accepting the outcome of the election will genuinely help him going forward.

But he's learning, the hard way, that the Left doesn't tolerate even mildly different opinions. Not even if it's for the good of the person professing them. They'd rather Reiner harm his career, his family, and himself to continue hating Trump than move on.

That's messed up.

lmao when you realize who the truly toxic people are — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 20, 2024

It's the Left. They're the toxic ones.

Every single time.

It's also *what* they are toxic over. All the dude said was "I need to accept the reality that he won and focus my time on my family and being productive." Imagine getting actively mad at that. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 20, 2024

They're like sharks who sense blood in the water. Any opinion they don't like makes them go absolutely insane.

At least Meathead can accept reality, those blue people really should follow his lead in taking a chill pill! — Sam 🇺🇸Yoda🇺🇸 Bronkey (@TheYodaPagoda) November 20, 2024

They won't, though.

If he's that magnanimous he should come back to X. — Big Red TLC ♿️ (@Bigredtlc54) November 20, 2024

Most, if not all, of the people who left X for Bluesky will be back before the inauguration.

It’s almost as if the toxicity was coming from their side all along 🤔 — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) November 20, 2024

Because it is.

It will be interesting to watch some of these lefties start to connect the dots that it’s not Twitter that’s the problem. — Jon (@Jon097470946325) November 20, 2024

Yes, it will be.

Will it red-pill some of them? Maybe.

But at the very least it'll (hopefully) open their eyes to the fact the Left is toxic.

Imagine being pulled into a catastrophe vortex by this man only to be told, "meh, we have to accept Literal Hitler and I have a film to produce, so see you guys in four years." — Good Dog, Blue. 🐶 (@sasimmons) November 20, 2024

This is a fair point. Reiner ginned up a lot of TDS and anti-Trump alarmism. Don't forget that.

Because it's almost like he was lying all along.

Is it possible to die from a schadenfreude overload? https://t.co/zqWLq1cZcR — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) November 20, 2024

There's a boatload of schadenfreude here, for sure.

Calling bluesky "digital canada" is somehow the worst thing anyone has ever said about canada and that's saying a lot https://t.co/ICdkrIQItq — shmeels on wheels (@SGansbourg) November 20, 2024

