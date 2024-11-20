Already Strapped Californians Will Need a Hefty Raise to Afford Gas Next Year
VIP
Here's Another Classic From the 'This Is What the Media Called a Conspiracy...

Snowflake Capital of Social Media: Babylon Bee's Time on Bluesky Is Going EXACTLY As You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 20, 2024
Townhall Media

A lot of Leftists are leaving X for Bluesky (yeah, we never heard of that until now, either). They say X has become 'toxic', but what they really mean is 'it's not under total Leftist control anymore'. They don't want discourse and dialogue, they want an echo chamber where the only ideas they hear are Leftist ideas.

It's misguided at best, and electoral suicide at worst, but we won't stop them.

Anywho, this writer has contemplated making a Bluesky account just so she can watch the trainwreck happen in real time. But she realizes she'd last about six seconds on that platform. For the brave souls who do have a presence there, let's see how things are going by checking in on our favorite satire site, The Babylon Bee:

EL. OH. EL.

That's just *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

That's what they want. No conservatives.

So they can eat their own, and wonder why they lose the next election.

Shut up and take our money!

You're doing it right.

Yes it does. Illustrates it perfectly.

Oh, that could be a lot of fun.

You've given this writer some really interesting ideas.

And they think they're the tolerant good guys.

They're not.

Going over to Bluesky earnestly is a futile effort. But if you go over there to mock them, it could be fun.

It's just perfect.

Bluesky can keep them.

That could be a fun game, too.

Absolutely amazing.

