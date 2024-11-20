Snowflake Capital of Social Media: Babylon Bee's Time on Bluesky Is Going EXACTLY As You'd Expect

A lot of Leftists are leaving X for Bluesky (yeah, we never heard of that until now, either). They say X has become 'toxic', but what they really mean is 'it's not under total Leftist control anymore'. They don't want discourse and dialogue, they want an echo chamber where the only ideas they hear are Leftist ideas.

It's misguided at best, and electoral suicide at worst, but we won't stop them.

Anywho, this writer has contemplated making a Bluesky account just so she can watch the trainwreck happen in real time. But she realizes she'd last about six seconds on that platform. For the brave souls who do have a presence there, let's see how things are going by checking in on our favorite satire site, The Babylon Bee:

Our @TheBabylonBee debut on Blue Sky is going great 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hf6xRYUQVF — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 20, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

That's just *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

There are going to be no conservatives on the app, meaning all the liberals will have to start fighting each other.



Should be fun to watch. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

That's what they want. No conservatives.

So they can eat their own, and wonder why they lose the next election.

I demand enamel pins of "⚠️ intolerance" for us to wear like medals. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 20, 2024

Shut up and take our money!

LMAOOOOO keep up the good work 🫡 — Just a nurse (@hib343434) November 20, 2024

You're doing it right.

Blue Sky is hilarious because it is very effectively demonstrating, in real time, what Old and New Twitter looked like. — J-Bomb (@j_bomb777) November 20, 2024

Yes it does. Illustrates it perfectly.

I made a "republican never Trumper who only supports democrats" parody account on there.



I'm saying some crazy things like how to save democracy we need to ban the republican party and it's getting so many likes. — best decade ever 🗑️ (@ZachFOCO) November 20, 2024

Oh, that could be a lot of fun.

You've given this writer some really interesting ideas.

Now that's the censorship that liberals love! — AmericanRebel (@AmericanRebble) November 20, 2024

And they think they're the tolerant good guys.

They're not.

Blue Sky exactly as censorship controlled as you would expect.



Exactly why I'm not wasting my time over there. https://t.co/UwRNVOXL5b — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) November 20, 2024

Going over to Bluesky earnestly is a futile effort. But if you go over there to mock them, it could be fun.

There is actually a label titled "intolerance" for people reporting something they can't tolerate. https://t.co/E4BVVMJ795 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2024

It's just perfect.

Well, I guess all of the Twitter moderators that Musk kicked out found a place to go...oh, joy, or something...🙄 https://t.co/iu3LrWQNzH — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) November 20, 2024

Bluesky can keep them.

I confess it’s very tempting to start skypoasting to see how many of these I can rack up before I get banned by Inclusivity and Tolerance, Inc. https://t.co/yohQxbnj32 — Brandon Warmke (@BrandonWarmke) November 20, 2024

That could be a fun game, too.

There’s something amazing about the censorship warning label reading “intolerance” https://t.co/xVVXt4J0vE — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) November 20, 2024

Absolutely amazing.