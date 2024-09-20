Jim Acosta Asks Harris Spox What Kind of Gun She Owns, Non-Answer Ensues...
Kamala Harris Plans to Give Speech in Atlanta to LIE to the Nation About Georgia's Abortion Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris is a despicable liar who is willing to harm women in her pursuit of radical, unfettered abortion.

She's spent quite some time lying about the death of Amber Nicole Thurman, a Georgia woman who had a chemical abortion. Thurman experienced complications from that completed abortion, and died at a hospital from sepsis related to retained fetal tissue (a complication of such an abortion). Kamala -- along with Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi -- have used Thurman's death to bash Georgia's abortion law, even though the law is clear: the medical staff should have treated her.

Now Kamala is going to lie -- again -- to the nation in a speech from Atlanta:

More from ABC News:

Vice President Kamala Harris plans on Friday to give her first abortion speech in Atlanta, where she will address the deaths of two Georgia women who, according to a senior campaign official, highlight the "dangerous consequences" of what Harris calls "Trump Abortion Bans."

Reproductive rights have been one of the driving issues of the Harris' campaign. Her team launched a "reproductive freedom" bus tour in early September with their first stop in Palm Beach County, former President Donald Trump's backyard.

According to that same senior official, Harris plans to warn Georgians to not believe what the campaign describes as Trump's flip-flopping record regarding abortion -- noting that, if given the chance, he would ban abortion nationwide.

Does one honest word come out of her mouth, like, ever?

And it's the one she's most passionate and articulate about (a low bar, but still).

Speaks volumes about how awful she is.

LOL. She has no plans for those.

Just abortion. That's her platform: she'll let women kill their babies.

FEEL THE JOY!

Not a chance.

No, there is not. 'Trump abortion bans' do not exist.

Except inside Kamala's twisted brain.

Excellent questions all.

What really matters to Kamala is whether or not Laken Riley could've aborted her unborn child.

Here's the unvarnished truth:

And if Kamala gets her way, a lot more women will be harmed and die from abortion pills and procedures.

But Kamala won't care about them, because she can't exploit them for political gain.

Tags: ABORTION GEORGIA KAMALA HARRIS PRO-ABORTION PRO-LIFE

