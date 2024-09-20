Kamala Harris Plans to Give Speech in Atlanta to LIE to the Nation About Georgia's Abortion Laws

Kamala Harris is a despicable liar who is willing to harm women in her pursuit of radical, unfettered abortion.

She's spent quite some time lying about the death of Amber Nicole Thurman, a Georgia woman who had a chemical abortion. Thurman experienced complications from that completed abortion, and died at a hospital from sepsis related to retained fetal tissue (a complication of such an abortion). Kamala -- along with Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi -- have used Thurman's death to bash Georgia's abortion law, even though the law is clear: the medical staff should have treated her.

Now Kamala is going to lie -- again -- to the nation in a speech from Atlanta:

Vice Pres. Kamala Harris to give her first abortion speech in Atlanta, where she will address the deaths of two Georgia women who, according to a senior campaign official, highlight the "dangerous consequences" of what Harris calls "Trump Abortion Bans." https://t.co/cqJCKr76YE — ABC News (@ABC) September 20, 2024

More from ABC News:

Vice President Kamala Harris plans on Friday to give her first abortion speech in Atlanta, where she will address the deaths of two Georgia women who, according to a senior campaign official, highlight the "dangerous consequences" of what Harris calls "Trump Abortion Bans." Reproductive rights have been one of the driving issues of the Harris' campaign. Her team launched a "reproductive freedom" bus tour in early September with their first stop in Palm Beach County, former President Donald Trump's backyard. According to that same senior official, Harris plans to warn Georgians to not believe what the campaign describes as Trump's flip-flopping record regarding abortion -- noting that, if given the chance, he would ban abortion nationwide.

Does one honest word come out of her mouth, like, ever?

Unhinged how one of her main platforms is k*lling babies — Shmol 🇺🇲 (@shmolhistorian) September 20, 2024

And it's the one she's most passionate and articulate about (a low bar, but still).

Speaks volumes about how awful she is.

Ok but do immigration foreign policy and the economy as well. — Laura (@Sollaura82775) September 20, 2024

LOL. She has no plans for those.

Just abortion. That's her platform: she'll let women kill their babies.

Ahhhh yes. Focus on killing. Gotta love it. — Disgruntled (@DramaBabyMomma) September 20, 2024

FEEL THE JOY!

Will she clarify the death was actually caused by taking the abortion pill? — CANNIBALS FOR KAMALA (@Curt1589680) September 20, 2024

Not a chance.

There is no such thing as a trump abortion ban — matthew (@Chauvin55) September 20, 2024

No, there is not. 'Trump abortion bans' do not exist.

Except inside Kamala's twisted brain.

Will abortions pay my mortgage and grocery bills? If you can get abortions for free in any state, is my electric bill going to be cut in half? Do dead babies cause the price gas to drop, or stop the US from war mongering?



ABC is still trash. — J.Sieg (@JoshSieg2023) September 20, 2024

Excellent questions all.

Maybe she can mention Linkin Riley while she's in Georgia, since she is talking about Life...she was killed by Kamala Harris voter Venezuelan illegal!!! — Omar Sharif (@Sharif10Hakim) September 20, 2024

What really matters to Kamala is whether or not Laken Riley could've aborted her unborn child.

Here's the unvarnished truth:

This is some sick stuff. The woman died because she took multiple prescribed abortion pills and became septic.



Abortion literally killed her. https://t.co/L1vgH03chy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 19, 2024

And if Kamala gets her way, a lot more women will be harmed and die from abortion pills and procedures.

But Kamala won't care about them, because she can't exploit them for political gain.