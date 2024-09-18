Harris, Pelosi, Warren Spread Misinformation About 'Trump Abortion Ban'

If you're not a VIP member — and you should be — you missed out on Amy Curtis' piece last night headlined, "Lies and the Lying Infanticidal Liars Who Tell Them." Jessica Valenti was among many feminists who were forwarding a piece by ProPublica about a woman who was "killed by Georgia's abortion ban."

Amber Nicole Thurman was killed by Georgia's abortion ban. She died in a hospital, surrounded by medical providers who could have saved her life.



This is what abortion bans do. https://t.co/BgvPidtPBm — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 16, 2024

The story of the death of Amber Nicole Thurman was picked up not only by Valenti but by Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

A young mother from Georgia should be alive today, raising her son and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school.



This is exactly what we feared when Roe v. Wade was struck down. In more than 20 states, Trump Abortion Bans prevent doctors from providing basic medical care. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 18, 2024

Amber Nicole Thurman died because a Trump Abortion Ban denied her access to reproductive health care.



Make no mistake: this preventable death is the direct consequence of actions taken by the Trump-appointed Supreme Court and Republican lawmakers to tear down Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/N5AOSY4MUU — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 18, 2024

A "Trump Abortion Ban." We didn't know Donald Trump decided Georgia's abortion laws after Dobbs.

We're in a world where doctors have to tell women in the middle of a miscarriage they can't get the medical care they need because they're not near enough to death, and that they need to hemorrhage in the parking lot for a few more hours.



Donald Trump's Supreme Court did this. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 17, 2024

"In the middle of a miscarriage?" Back up a bit.

After Dobbs came down, celebrities like Halle Berry were posting lists of "abortions" without which women could die, such as ectopic pregnancy (not an abortion) and miscarriage (not an abortion). Thurman did not die "in the middle of a miscarriage."

When Georgia signed its six-week abortion ban into law, Thurman found she was pregnant with twins. Wanting an abortion, a friend drove her to North Carolina, where she was late for her appointment for a surgical abortion. Instead, the clinic gave her the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol and sent her home.

The problem is that the abortion pills left fetal matter in the womb which should have been expelled. The argument is that if the hospital in Georgia where she was taken had performed a D&C earlier, she would have lived, but doctors (allegedly) thought their hands were tired by Georgia law. There were no live fetal remains because of the abortion pills, so that wasn't preventing a D&C under Georgia law.

Everything in this tweet is an absolute lie. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 18, 2024

Malicious disinformation. This woman died from her abortion.



She tragically tried to abort her twins via a medication abortion. As is too often the case, parts of the baby were left inside her, which caused her to suffer from fatal sepsis. Yes, she should have received a D&C and… https://t.co/bH9JYTELOt — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 18, 2024

… Yes, she should have received a D&C and antibiotics. But that is not the fault of any Georgia law, which fully permits a D&C when the baby has already passed. She died because of the abortion pills and because of the negligence of doctors. She did not die because of any pro-life law.

Another absolute like from Pelosi’s staffer.



This story has been debunked - even ProPublica said (in 57th paragraph) that it had no evidence Georgia law was to blame.



Amber Thurman would be alive if she hadn’t taken that abortion pill, that is for sure. https://t.co/TuwBxRF3Lm — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) September 18, 2024

This is a sad, pathetic, and malicious lie. Hillary just said people should go to jail for spreading misinformation. Will you be turning yourself in? — Maximus D. Meridius (@Most_Maximus1) September 17, 2024

This is a lie. Women are having “miscarriages” and going septic because of the proliferation of the abortion pill with little to no guidance or follow-up care from the abortion industry passing out the pills. There is no state where it’s illegal to provide a D&C to remove a dead… https://t.co/sojYDowUZK — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 18, 2024

Every state with an abortion ban allows treatment for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancy. Don’t let these politicians lie and distract you from the fact that they’re bloodthirsty ghouls who are obsessed with butchering babies https://t.co/k8TDu0QH6t — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 18, 2024

Thurman would be alive if she hadn't taken the abortion pills and if the clinic that gave them to her had followed up. But as this editor reported, there were women outside the Democratic National Convention literally dressed up as mifepristone and misoprostol pills and dancing around, and the Planned Parenthood traveling clinic was parked and handing out abortion pills like candy.

