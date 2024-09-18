Harris, Pelosi, Warren Spread Misinformation About 'Trump Abortion Ban'

If Terrorists Would Leave Israel Alone, Their Pagers Wouldn't Have Exploded
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

If you're not a VIP member — and you should be — you missed out on Amy Curtis' piece last night headlined, "Lies and the Lying Infanticidal Liars Who Tell Them." Jessica Valenti was among many feminists who were forwarding a piece by ProPublica about a woman who was "killed by Georgia's abortion ban."

The story of the death of Amber Nicole Thurman was picked up not only by Valenti but by Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

A "Trump Abortion Ban." We didn't know Donald Trump decided Georgia's abortion laws after Dobbs.

"In the middle of a miscarriage?" Back up a bit.

After Dobbs came down, celebrities like Halle Berry were posting lists of "abortions" without which women could die, such as ectopic pregnancy (not an abortion) and miscarriage (not an abortion). Thurman did not die "in the middle of a miscarriage."

When Georgia signed its six-week abortion ban into law, Thurman found she was pregnant with twins. Wanting an abortion, a friend drove her to North Carolina, where she was late for her appointment for a surgical abortion. Instead, the clinic gave her the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol and sent her home. 

The problem is that the abortion pills left fetal matter in the womb which should have been expelled. The argument is that if the hospital in Georgia where she was taken had performed a D&C earlier, she would have lived, but doctors (allegedly) thought their hands were tired by Georgia law. There were no live fetal remains because of the abortion pills, so that wasn't preventing a D&C under Georgia law.

… Yes, she should have received a D&C and antibiotics. But that is not the fault of any Georgia law, which fully permits a D&C when the baby has already passed.  She died because of the abortion pills and because of the negligence of doctors. She did not die because of any pro-life law.

Thurman would be alive if she hadn't taken the abortion pills and if the clinic that gave them to her had followed up. But as this editor reported, there were women outside the Democratic National Convention literally dressed up as mifepristone and misoprostol pills and dancing around, and the Planned Parenthood traveling clinic was parked and handing out abortion pills like candy.

***

Tags: ABORTION ELIZABETH WARREN GEORGIA KAMALA HARRIS NANCY PELOSI

