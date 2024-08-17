You've GOT to be Kidding: DNC Attendees Will Have Chances for FREE Vasectomies and Abortions

In a bizarre move that seems counterproductive to their movement, at the DNC in Illinois, Planned Parenthood is offering the opportunity to have FREE vasectomies and abortions to attendees of their convention in Chicago.

You cannot make this stuff up.

DNC Attendees Will Have Opportunities For Free Vasectomies, Abortionshttps://t.co/3jXiZpVaaA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 17, 2024

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which operates in parts of Missouri and Illinois, will park its mobile health clinic near the DNC on August 19th and 20th, at the *checks notes* Weiner Circle restaurant. Again, you can NOT make this stuff up. Medication abortions are reportedly available on both days, with vasectomies being exclusively offered Monday.

Here we come, Chicago! 🚐 Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment.



Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

Again, sterilizing your own base and ensuring that they have no future generations seems counterintuitive, but Democrats aren't all that bright.

Democrats: we’re not anti-human, you’re just weird!



Also Democrats: https://t.co/Qj2VfMCd6m — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 17, 2024

Ffs.



I know I’m on the right side. https://t.co/yMiwqSYB6c — Kron (@Kronykal) August 17, 2024

The fact that the Babylon Bee is able to make any money at all when it has to compete against this is a minor miracle. https://t.co/mOwLTgwuiu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 17, 2024

RIGHT?!

On the upside, they’ll render themselves extinct. https://t.co/IzmFzhskOi — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) August 17, 2024

If only they weren't killing prenatal children to do it.

But JD Vance is weird. https://t.co/3uRSQ8CRrr — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 17, 2024

This is insane behavior https://t.co/6d6VF4rPOE — 3ntropy (@Punished3ntropy) August 17, 2024

Exactly what we're saying!

Democrats thinning the Democrat herd. https://t.co/PkTPLxkgSD — G (@stevensongs) August 17, 2024

They didn't really think this one through, did they?

We made the same face.

You cannot make this stuff up.



In addition to Palestinian flags, masks, and pronoun badges, you can now get an abortion and vasectomy at the DNC, too.



Laughable if it weren’t so sick and twisted. A gala in honor of Romans 1. https://t.co/9sMxlkni0b — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) August 17, 2024

I often read fans of this party try to tell me what it means to be pro life.

I never know whether to laugh or cry. https://t.co/Al7ajZoIq6 — Fr. Joseph Krupp (@Joeinblack) August 17, 2024

An abortion bus at the DNC. Sick world https://t.co/KmgkQSjrti — DJ (@PackersFanatic5) August 17, 2024

Vasectomies too? Is this like getting a tattoo in Vegas? You just say, hey, why not, I’ll go get my balls cut with a bunch of other dudes, by a Dr I know nothing about. 😂 — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) August 17, 2024

It's about as rational as anything else the left is doing these days *shrug*.

Go ahead. If these liberal lunatics want to make their family line and generational influence end, you won’t hear me complaining. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) August 17, 2024

I'm going to vomit — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) August 17, 2024

Cool! No more Democrats. — Intelligent (@Smartelligence) August 17, 2024

They just really hate humanity, don't they? 😐 — Kimberly Alice (@kimberlyaliceMT) August 17, 2024

The fact that y'all murder babies and call it health care is quite possibly one of the most disgusting things going on in our society right now. https://t.co/5OmtgpxAMq — G Rooster✝🐔✡ (@GuatemalanGallo) August 17, 2024

That's the only part of this mess that this writer takes personal issue is, as you Dear Readers know quite well. Remove yourselves from the gene pool if you want to, just don't kill your children to do it.

When these are the people calling us 'weird'? Wear it like a badge of honor.

I went to the DNC and all I got was a botched vasectomy https://t.co/YjIM0rwDbE — Ricky No Chill (@RickyNoChill) August 17, 2024

We need that on a t-shirt! LOL

There is absolutely nothing wrong with this, but it is very fun to imagine someone speaking aloud the following sentence:



Be home soon honey, I'm going to The Wiener Circle for lunch and a vasectomy. https://t.co/AjFxwvaol3 — Mike Lox (@mike_lox) August 16, 2024

Ok, that one made us snort-laugh.

Maybe several mobile transition Buses.. to transplant a new functioning brain...!! pic.twitter.com/eM535l9rqb — Heisenberg (@KandiCarter77) August 17, 2024

Dang. You guys have it in for the DNC with this open promotion of genetic culling, don't ya? — Fredo (@RaccoonPuppetry) August 17, 2024

Do democrats not realize that sterilizing themselves and aborting their offspring makes them politically irrelevant? In a few decades this country will be very conservative because conservatives/religious people are the majority of people who are reproducing. — Insert Name_Here (@raiseuplights9) August 17, 2024

Like we said: counterproductive.