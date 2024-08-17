New York Times: The Time Has Come to Charge Hunter Biden as a...
You've GOT to be Kidding: DNC Attendees Will Have Chances for FREE Vasectomies and Abortions

Laura W.  |  8:30 PM on August 17, 2024
AngieArtist

In a bizarre move that seems counterproductive to their movement, at the DNC in Illinois, Planned Parenthood is offering the opportunity to have FREE vasectomies and abortions to attendees of their convention in Chicago.

You cannot make this stuff up.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which operates in parts of Missouri and Illinois, will park its mobile health clinic near the DNC on August 19th and 20th, at the *checks notes* Weiner Circle restaurant. Again, you can NOT make this stuff up. Medication abortions are reportedly available on both days, with vasectomies being exclusively offered Monday.

Again, sterilizing your own base and ensuring that they have no future generations seems counterintuitive, but Democrats aren't all that bright.

RIGHT?!

If only they weren't killing prenatal children to do it.

Exactly what we're saying!

They didn't really think this one through, did they?

We made the same face.

It's about as rational as anything else the left is doing these days *shrug*.

That's the only part of this mess that this writer takes personal issue is, as you Dear Readers know quite well. Remove yourselves from the gene pool if you want to, just don't kill your children to do it.

When these are the people calling us 'weird'? Wear it like a badge of honor.

We need that on a t-shirt! LOL

Ok, that one made us snort-laugh.

Like we said: counterproductive.

