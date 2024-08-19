Former Walz Supporter Says America's 'Cool Dad' Is an Authoritarian Socialist With a...
Protesters at DNC Dress as Abortion Pills

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on August 19, 2024
Meme

We've already shown you the police presence at the Democratic National Convention and the walls they've erected around the convention center. They're ready for pro-Hamas rioters who are plastering the city with stickers reading, "Shut Down the DNC for Gaza: Stop Killer Kamala."

Not everyone marching outside the convention center in Chicago is there to show support for Hamas. The Post Millennial spotted some white women there to show their support for the one issue they care about: abortion. The pro-abortion faction is out in force. As we reported, Planned Parenthood will have a bus/clinic outside providing free vasectomies and free abortion pills. We have no problem with free vasectomies — we hope a lot of convention goers take the opportunity — but some liberal white women are so high on abortion drugs that they've dressed up like mifepristone and misoprostol pills.

We're certain some women dragged their vagina costumes out of storage for the convention.

They needn't worry. Kamala Harris is a pro-abortion as they get. She set history as the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic.

Planned Parenthood is literally handing out free abortion pills at the event. We're certain there are plenty of women who are single-issue voters and also believe that Donald Trump would ban all abortion nationwide, even though that's not his agenda at all.

Oh, and we almost forgot about Americans for Conception and their 18-foot inflatable IUD.

Do these clowns really think Trump is going to use his second term to ban contraception? They probably do.

***

Tags: ABORTION DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

