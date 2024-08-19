Protesters at DNC Dress as Abortion Pills

We've already shown you the police presence at the Democratic National Convention and the walls they've erected around the convention center. They're ready for pro-Hamas rioters who are plastering the city with stickers reading, "Shut Down the DNC for Gaza: Stop Killer Kamala."

Not everyone marching outside the convention center in Chicago is there to show support for Hamas. The Post Millennial spotted some white women there to show their support for the one issue they care about: abortion. The pro-abortion faction is out in force. As we reported, Planned Parenthood will have a bus/clinic outside providing free vasectomies and free abortion pills. We have no problem with free vasectomies — we hope a lot of convention goers take the opportunity — but some liberal white women are so high on abortion drugs that they've dressed up like mifepristone and misoprostol pills.

None of these women are in danger of becoming pregnant. — RK Gold (@RKGold) August 19, 2024

Thank goodness, we didn’t have to look at vaginas this time. — Not in a Blue Moon (@notinabluemoon) August 19, 2024

We're certain some women dragged their vagina costumes out of storage for the convention.

DNC protesters are dressed up as abortion pills. Wild. pic.twitter.com/nrjMosirT8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 19, 2024

They needn't worry. Kamala Harris is a pro-abortion as they get. She set history as the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic.

🚨 NOW: Protestors in Chicago dressed up as ABORTION PILLS are walking down the street near the DNC



Is this some sort of mental illness? pic.twitter.com/gS9vK1yIwA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2024

Something tells me it’s an issue none of these women will ever have to worry about — Dr Mollie James (@molsjames) August 19, 2024

Liberalism should be classified as a mental illness. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 19, 2024

What am I missing? What is the point of protesting when the DNC supports abortion. — Lone Wolf 📿🇺🇸 (@lonewolf9199) August 19, 2024

This obsession with killing babies proves mass psychosis… — Isable Jones (@IsableJones919) August 19, 2024

So what are they protesting? — Doesn’t matter 🍄 ✿ (@canadianbacons4) August 19, 2024

Planned Parenthood is literally handing out free abortion pills at the event. We're certain there are plenty of women who are single-issue voters and also believe that Donald Trump would ban all abortion nationwide, even though that's not his agenda at all.

Oh, and we almost forgot about Americans for Conception and their 18-foot inflatable IUD.

It’s almost DNC day!

In preparation, the convention has set up abortion and vasectomy mobile units and even has… a giant IUD on display!

(Not a meme folks - this is for real, as reported by the NY Post). pic.twitter.com/JygBMIViXu — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) August 18, 2024

Do these clowns really think Trump is going to use his second term to ban contraception? They probably do.

