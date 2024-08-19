Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe...
CHEF'S KISS: J.D. Vance Provides the PERFECT Analogy for Putting Kamala in Charge...
The Force Is EXPENSIVE With This One: Check Out What Mark Hamill Charges...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Tim Walz is FAR from Likable and His Classism Should Repulse Americans
WATCH: Kamala FINALLY Answers Questions From the Media and It Goes As Well...
This Does Not Spark Joy: DNC Demonstrates CLEAR Choice This Election Year
Now We Know Why She Won't Do Interviews: Watch Kamala's Weird Rant About...
Democrats Bring Joyful Segregation to DNC
Guess That Didn't Work: Hours After Newsom Signs 'Smash and Grab' Crime Bill,...
BUS-TED: Twitter Mocks Doug Emhoff Reminiscing About the LAST Time Kamala Had a...
Politico Whines Trump Undermining Legitimacy of Kamala's Candidacy (Spoiler: Democrats Did...
VIP: JD Vance Is Growing As a Candidate
Riley Gaines Shows No Mercy When Miserable Angry Bully Keith Olbermann Tries (and...

Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is Not Going Well'

Doug P.  |  9:31 AM on August 19, 2024
AngieArtist

The Harris-Walz campaign theme that's being dutifully parroted by their pals in the media has been "joy!"

Well, the "joy" campaign has arrived in Chicago and already there are massive protests and boarded up businesses, but in a joyful way or something:

Advertisement

The police look like they're expecting a whole lotta joy! The DNC has already experienced some uninvited joy:

Townhall's Katie Pavlich is on the scene and spotted some irony on full display: 

The Dem Party has been caving into the pro-Hamas wing of their party, and they don't seem to appreciate it very much:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The convention hasn't even officially started yet. Yikes.

In an above tweet Pavlich mentioned the "defund the police" irony at the Dem Convention, and that list could go on and on:

"Walls for me but not for thee" seems incredibly on-brand for these Democrats. 

It's going to be an interesting week in Chicago. Tonight, Joe Biden is scheduled to speak and then he'll be ushered out and we might not see him again before the election. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe They Post Staged 'Teamwork' Video
Sam J.
CHEF'S KISS: J.D. Vance Provides the PERFECT Analogy for Putting Kamala in Charge of Inflation
Grateful Calvin
The Force Is EXPENSIVE With This One: Check Out What Mark Hamill Charges for Autographs
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Kamala FINALLY Answers Questions From the Media and It Goes As Well As You'd Expect
Amy Curtis
Riley Gaines Shows No Mercy When Miserable Angry Bully Keith Olbermann Tries (and Fails) to Insult Her
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement