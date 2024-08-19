Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is Not Going Well'

The Harris-Walz campaign theme that's being dutifully parroted by their pals in the media has been "joy!"

Well, the "joy" campaign has arrived in Chicago and already there are massive protests and boarded up businesses, but in a joyful way or something:

CHICAGO- An idea of how many police officers are currently downtown marching alongside protesters in an attempt to keep the peace as the sun goes down | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/Wckr8Zst0M — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

The police look like they're expecting a whole lotta joy! The DNC has already experienced some uninvited joy:

Pro-Palestine protesters just crashed a DNC welcome party.



It barely even started 😂. Gonna be a very long week… pic.twitter.com/aVfz8CYWzZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 19, 2024

Townhall's Katie Pavlich is on the scene and spotted some irony on full display:

There is a heavy police presence at the DNC, interesting from the party of defund the police — whose nominee is still raising money to bail out rioters. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 18, 2024

The Dem Party has been caving into the pro-Hamas wing of their party, and they don't seem to appreciate it very much:

The appeasement of the pro-Hamas crowd is not going well pic.twitter.com/uy88zv6DTw — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 19, 2024

Some scenes from downtown Chicago as the DNC kicks off. Calls for murder (globalize the intifada), satan, proud communists, participants with “medic”

bags, and much more. pic.twitter.com/J0ZdmG0kVs — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 19, 2024

The convention hasn't even officially started yet. Yikes.

In an above tweet Pavlich mentioned the "defund the police" irony at the Dem Convention, and that list could go on and on:

They built a wall around the convention site and they require a valid ID to get into the convention. https://t.co/RzQ38ahvvQ — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) August 19, 2024

"Walls for me but not for thee" seems incredibly on-brand for these Democrats.

It's going to be an interesting week in Chicago. Tonight, Joe Biden is scheduled to speak and then he'll be ushered out and we might not see him again before the election.