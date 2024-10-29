This Is Sickening: People Magazine Shills (and LIES) for Abortion With an Assist From Chrissy Teigen

Aaron Rupar Is Having a Normal One, Says RFK Jr. Will Be a...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 29, 2024
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

The most vile thing the Left does (and trust us, it's a long list of vile) is their willing, intentional, and callous conflation of abortion with medical care for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies. The two things are not the same, and lying about them -- including telling women suffering a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy they'll be denied medical care -- is downright despicable.

Several years ago, actress and model Chrissy Teigen suffered a very tragic miscarriage. This writer has nothing but sympathy for the pain she (and husband John Legend) went through. It hurts to lose a child.

What this writer does not have sympathy for is lying about it to advance an abortion agenda. This isn't the first time Teigen and Legend did this. In 2022, Legend went on David Axelrod's podcast and called the miscarriage an 'abortion' and 'an intimate decision.'

Here they are, doing the same thing in People:

She didn't know, because she wasn't having an abortion.

They write (emphasis added):

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her late-term abortion experience.

Teigen, 38, shared her story while speaking at a rally supporting Arizona's right-to-abortion initiative, Proposition 139, in Phoenix, on Sunday, Oct. 27.

During her speech, she shared that she “didn’t know” she had an abortion in 2020 when she lost her son Jack after experiencing pregnancy complications.

In a video of her speech shared by CNN, Teigen recalled her pregnancy with Jack “taking a turn for the worse,” which led to her having a life-saving abortion that she initially thought was a miscarriage.

DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling
Sam J.
Remember the Left telling us late-term abortion isn't a thing? White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said no one supported abortion up to birth, and late-term abortions weren't happening.

And they are two different things.


For people who insist the rest of us 'follow the science', they sure ignore it in favor of advancing their political agenda. The procedure to remove fetal remains after a miscarriage is not an abortion. It is not prohibited under any anti-abortion laws. It is basic, necessary, medical care.

Any medical professional who says otherwise is either a) incompetent or b) a partisan.

So hold up. She admits abortion is painful? 

Is that what she's saying here?

Because that's not the winning argument she thinks it is.

That's all this is. Right before an election, in a cynical attempt to sway the election.

This harms more women than it helps, because it lies to them. It tells them they'll be denied necessary, life-saving care

