Try not to get run over by Jen Psaki moving the goal post on Dem claims about late-term abortion

At the Republican presidential debate, Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out that many Democrats support keeping it legal to abort a baby right up until the point of birth.

Third-trimester abortions must not poll well, because the immediate narrative from the Left was something Jen Psaki and many other Democrats claimed:

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

Oh really?

Obviously Psaki didn't like all the ensuing reality checks, because now the adage "if you're explaining you're losing" comes to mind because she's still spinning and you might be able to spot a slight pivot:

The argument that Democrats are advocating for more late term abortions is completely misleading. I explain with lots of FACTS today… https://t.co/JFe4ARSF0V — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 27, 2023

Notice how she says "advocating for more late-term abortions" instead of merely support making it legal everywhere.

Important correction from Psaki here: Democrats aren’t running on a platform of aborting viable babies. They’re running on a platform of *allowing for* the abortion of viable babies. pic.twitter.com/YdLHCX19mB — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) August 27, 2023

(This is, of course, what her critics were saying all along.) — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) August 27, 2023

"Rank dishonesty" detected, as usual!

This is rank dishonesty masquerading as scruples https://t.co/tRU3k29CCy — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 27, 2023

"Rank dishonesty" was Psaki's job when she was Biden's press secretary and it's now a job requirement at MSNBC, and she's not disappointing them.

So, Psaki lied. But, we already knew that. — Kathy Wills (@thecatsblack) August 27, 2023

As stated earlier, lying is Psaki's job.

Best part is even she is moving the goalposts.https://t.co/OItWDeT0n9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2023

Psaki a few days ago: No one supports abortion up until birth.

Psaki now: Yeah, Democrats support making/keeping it legal but none of us are saying it should happen more often.

So Democrats are in favor of late-term abortions but aren’t rooting for them. Got it. https://t.co/tDcHiMr2SK — Magister Joe (@joeeule) August 28, 2023

If that spin doesn't make you dizzy nothing will.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!