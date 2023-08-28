Try not to get run over by Jen Psaki moving the goal post on Dem claims about late-term abortion

Jemele Hill claims woman of color doesn't want a President Kamala Harris because...
Doug P.  |  10:04 AM on August 28, 2023

At the Republican presidential debate, Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out that many Democrats support keeping it legal to abort a baby right up until the point of birth.

Third-trimester abortions must not poll well, because the immediate narrative from the Left was something Jen Psaki and many other Democrats claimed:

Oh really?

Obviously Psaki didn't like all the ensuing reality checks, because now the adage "if you're explaining you're losing" comes to mind because she's still spinning and you might be able to spot a slight pivot:

Notice how she says "advocating for more late-term abortions" instead of merely support making it legal everywhere. 

"Rank dishonesty" detected, as usual!

"Rank dishonesty" was Psaki's job when she was Biden's press secretary and it's now a job requirement at MSNBC, and she's not disappointing them.

As stated earlier, lying is Psaki's job.

Psaki a few days ago: No one supports abortion up until birth.

Psaki now: Yeah, Democrats support making/keeping it legal but none of us are saying it should happen more often. 

If that spin doesn't make you dizzy nothing will.

*** 

