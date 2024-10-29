Serious Satire: Was The Babylon Bee Buzzed by The New York Times and Media Matters?

The New York Times has sold the last atom of its soul to work in tandem with fellow leftist disinformation outlet, Media Matters for America. We're kidding, of course. The New York Times has never had a soul. But, it's new relationship with Media Matters is very real. Times 'journalists' have been in shakedown mode going after conservative media personalities like Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro. It's all to help their Democrat Party squash the freedom of speech and freedom of the press rights of those they disagree with. The ultimate goal is to get outspoken conservatives de-platformed off of all social media, especially Youtube. That's where the satirical site The Babylon Bee comes in. Are they now being targeted by the two-headed NYT/MM beast as well?

Advertisement

Not lying, it's kind of hard to tell. (READ)

The New York Times has reached out to The Babylon Bee for comment on our election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/STzslDtKHx — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 29, 2024

But, is it real?

Some commenters were definitely confused. Why? Because it sounds exactly like something a biased Times 'journalist' would shoot off to someone they were trying to destroy. It's satire that feels like an actual copy and paste of a real email. Again, it's not a surprise commenters were fooled. Some saw it for the joke it was, though.

Read on.

Is this real or is it satire? (Serious question.) — Ecgberht (@Ecgberht4) October 29, 2024

Is this a joke? — FoiaFan🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) October 29, 2024

How do people still not know it’s satire? Seriously. — Casey (@C4SEY85) October 29, 2024

Still, it was convincing. Why wouldn't The Babylon Bee get a similar questionnaire full of biased accusations? The funny site is part of the same conservative media sphere as the others who have been targeted, after all.

See what this commenter has to say about that.

Everyone else got one too. It seems they’ve got an operation planned to silence all big Conservative accounts & journalists.



Seems chilling that the NYT would go so far as to try to silence the opposition. But since the Russian hoax, there’s nothing I won’t believe about their… — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 29, 2024

It's pretty telling that The New York Times and 'journalism' as a whole has become such a huge politically-driven joke that something this outlandish would come off as real. 'Journalism' has actually made the The Babylon Bee's job harder. How do you write a joke about a joke?

I'm not sure who the satirical site is. The NYT or the BB... — Chris Howald (@ChrisHowald) October 29, 2024

Also - "Do you have documentation to support your claim that Satan is in direct communication with Democrats?" This is a serious question from a journalist? — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) October 29, 2024

Lol. People are going to think that's real. But it's not your fault that the NYT has turned themselves into self-parody. — El Barco (@ElBarco19) October 29, 2024

The legacy media is crumbling all around us. Like any dying animal, this is the time they will be at their most desperate and dangerous. Yes, The Babylon Bee's NYT/MM missive is clever, funny and revealing. Still, the tyrannical threat the legacy media poses to the rights of conservative, politically-engaged Americans is sadly all too real.