Serious Satire: Was The Babylon Bee Buzzed by The New York Times and Media Matters?

Warren Squire  |  1:30 PM on October 29, 2024
Townhall Media

The New York Times has sold the last atom of its soul to work in tandem with fellow leftist disinformation outlet, Media Matters for America. We're kidding, of course. The New York Times has never had a soul. But, it's new relationship with Media Matters is very real. Times 'journalists' have been in shakedown mode going after conservative media personalities like Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro. It's all to help their Democrat Party squash the freedom of speech and freedom of the press rights of those they disagree with. The ultimate goal is to get outspoken conservatives de-platformed off of all social media, especially Youtube. That's where the satirical site The Babylon Bee comes in. Are they now being targeted by the two-headed NYT/MM beast as well?

Not lying, it's kind of hard to tell. (READ)

But, is it real?

Some commenters were definitely confused. Why? Because it sounds exactly like something a biased Times 'journalist' would shoot off to someone they were trying to destroy. It's satire that feels like an actual copy and paste of a real email. Again, it's not a surprise commenters were fooled. Some saw it for the joke it was, though.

Still, it was convincing. Why wouldn't The Babylon Bee get a similar questionnaire full of biased accusations? The funny site is part of the same conservative media sphere as the others who have been targeted, after all.

DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling
Sam J.
It's pretty telling that The New York Times and 'journalism' as a whole has become such a huge politically-driven joke that something this outlandish would come off as real. 'Journalism' has actually made the The Babylon Bee's job harder. How do you write a joke about a joke?

The legacy media is crumbling all around us. Like any dying animal, this is the time they will be at their most desperate and dangerous. Yes, The Babylon Bee's NYT/MM missive is clever, funny and revealing. Still, the tyrannical threat the legacy media poses to the rights of conservative, politically-engaged Americans is sadly all too real.

Tags: FREEDOM FREEDOM OF SPEECH MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA NEW YORK TIMES SATIRE BABYLON BEE

