Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on November 03, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, an unhinged, affluent white female liberal (AWFL) went after a black Conservative woman named Annetta Catchings in a Northern Virginia eatery for refusing to bend the knee to her or ANYONE telling her how to think or vote. Interesting how the Left claims to be the party of tolerance and acceptance UNTIL someone disagrees with them and then it's ... well, it's not good.

Clearly.

The crazy white woman was clearly angry that Catchings didn't care about her background or what she thought because HOW DARE SHE?

Democrats have never changed their stripes.

Welp, sounds like they were able to identify this AWFL and she's exactly who you'd expect, maybe even a little worse. 

Because of course she is.

Oof.

Democrats always travel in packs, especially in Northern Virginia.

Sam J.
Well well well, whaddya know?

Liberal white women really are the most dangerous thing to our country, maybe ever.

Government is going to government.

Annnd we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Tim Walz? JUST KIDDING, that's Tim Kaine.

And yikes.

Gosh, she seems like a real peach.

