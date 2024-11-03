Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED

As Twitchy readers know, an unhinged, affluent white female liberal (AWFL) went after a black Conservative woman named Annetta Catchings in a Northern Virginia eatery for refusing to bend the knee to her or ANYONE telling her how to think or vote. Interesting how the Left claims to be the party of tolerance and acceptance UNTIL someone disagrees with them and then it's ... well, it's not good.

Clearly.

The crazy white woman was clearly angry that Catchings didn't care about her background or what she thought because HOW DARE SHE?

Democrats have never changed their stripes.

Welp, sounds like they were able to identify this AWFL and she's exactly who you'd expect, maybe even a little worse.

The white liberal woman who accosted @annetta_of in Old Town Alexandria, VA is Patti Morrissey, CEO of Global Foresight Strategies



Retired DoD, State, ODNI Federal employee



Patricia is a longtime @timkaine donor & former (unsuccessful) @vademocrats candidate for State House https://t.co/Tngr8XnDPe pic.twitter.com/rv2FZBm2mb — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

Because of course she is.

@pattimor2011 Patti Morrissey of Global Foresight Strategies confirms that she is the one accosting @annetta_of in the cafe in Virginia pic.twitter.com/0kxVpheKYs — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

Oof.

Patti Morrissey @pattimor2011 also should be identified as a TDS victim…



But perhaps more importantly, a friend of Senator @timkaine pic.twitter.com/rkIj5W6cPj — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

Democrats always travel in packs, especially in Northern Virginia.

You can tell Patti Morrissey is an angry white liberal cat lady by her donations too…



This is the typical NoVA federal employee (now retired)… sucking off the neocon war industry and keeping Dems like @timkaine in power to send your kids to war pic.twitter.com/8pIeEdUXpd — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

Well well well, whaddya know?

Note… the staff of the bakery in Old Town Alexandria is actually @bakery_tatte pic.twitter.com/LHg937xsJt — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

You can tell a business by its founders and employees… @pattimor2011 is the crazy Northern Virginia lady in the video…



And GFS’ Director of Operations, Emily @emilybarwinczak … is the TDS victim from NC pic.twitter.com/apvknqD0R9 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

Liberal white women really are the most dangerous thing to our country, maybe ever.

36 years of national security experience under Patti Morrissey’s belt… and her GFS company’s PowerPoint slides & presentation look like a high school student threw it together…



“We have to make the case for Ukraine 🇺🇦 that we have to do more than just send them stuff!” pic.twitter.com/MfJtJgcHYo — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

Government is going to government.

Patti Morrissey, when not shouting at black women in Alexandria, VA…



is a Vindman family fangirl, a Dr. Fauci disciple, and as we all know… a national security and information warfare expert pic.twitter.com/a5go3zDA3p — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

Annnd we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Tim Walz? JUST KIDDING, that's Tim Kaine.

And yikes.

2003: as 32nd district Delegate candidate, Democrat Patti Morrissey paid for a survey that referred to FBI raids against Muslim homes & businesses in Fairfax and Loudoun… accusing GOP candidates of taking terrorist 💰



This angered Muslim Virginianshttps://t.co/XK35turrQM — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

Gosh, she seems like a real peach.

