Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery...
VIP
Oh, You Have a Ridiculous Last-Minute Poll Showing Kamala Winning IA? DON'T CARE,...
Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the...
BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About...
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who...
HUGE. No, Wait ... YUGE! What the NYT Just Admitted About Trump's Poll...
So, About that Des Moines Register IA Poll ... It Just Does NOT...
Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly...
VIP
David French Says It's Not Even Close to Acceptable to Say Trump Wasn't...
Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump
BOMBSHELL: Video in Daniel Penny Case Show Police Said Neely Still Had a...
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Passes on Chance to Endorse Kamala Harris
VIP
We're From the Government and We're Here to Euthanize Your Squirrel
David Frum Says Calling Liz Cheney a Warmonger Is Trump Code for ‘I...

WHOA! Once You See Two Kamala Harris Speeches Side-By-Side Like THIS You Can't Unsee It and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

So, we all know Kamala Harris is a vapid, empty-headed, incompetent, ignorant, unqualified, sack-of-suck puppet who stands for and believes in nothing, but when you see two of her speeches side-by-side you can really see just how fake she is and ... well ... WOW.

Advertisement

Watch this:

What do you want to bet she practiced this exact same speech in front of a mirror and then for her 'talent coach' or whatever they Hell they call someone who comes in to help when your presidential candidate has the personality of a wet, dirty, old mop.

Yup.

FAKE FAKE FAKE.

See?! That's what we said.

There's a reason so many Hollywood elites vote Democrat.

Ahem.

Too much to ask?

Do you guys remember that? When Kamala had a bunch of Botox done and had to make an appearance before it 'settled'? She looked crazy ... 

No we're not making that up.

Recommended

Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wouldn't hurt our feelings any.

Nope.

And fin.

===========================================================================

Related:

Oh, You Have a Ridiculous Last-Minute Poll Showing Kamala Winning IA? DON'T CARE, Still Voting TRUMP

Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the Law for Kamala

BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty, Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About Peanut and Fred's Death

The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered

HUGE. No, Wait ... YUGE! What the NYT Just Admitted About Trump's Poll Numbers Will PANIC Team Kamala

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED
Sam J.
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered
Sam J.
BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About Peanut and Fred's Deaths
Sam J.
Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the Law for Kamala
Sam J.
HUGE. No, Wait ... YUGE! What the NYT Just Admitted About Trump's Poll Numbers Will PANIC Team Kamala
Sam J.
Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly Gee, It Looks REALLY Familiar (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED Sam J.
Advertisement