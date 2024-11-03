WHOA! Once You See Two Kamala Harris Speeches Side-By-Side Like THIS You Can't Unsee It and LOL (Watch)

So, we all know Kamala Harris is a vapid, empty-headed, incompetent, ignorant, unqualified, sack-of-suck puppet who stands for and believes in nothing, but when you see two of her speeches side-by-side you can really see just how fake she is and ... well ... WOW.

Watch this:

Less than a day apart.



Everything about Kamala is rehearsed.



Fakest candidate in history. pic.twitter.com/Kx4j1pCj5O — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2024

What do you want to bet she practiced this exact same speech in front of a mirror and then for her 'talent coach' or whatever they Hell they call someone who comes in to help when your presidential candidate has the personality of a wet, dirty, old mop.

Yup.

FAKE FAKE FAKE.

We wonder how long she rehearsed that in her bathroom mirror. — Excelsior Strategies (@Excelsior_PR) November 3, 2024

See?! That's what we said.

Oh she's real alright real dumb really corrupt and really destroying America 🇺🇸 — Jared Marsh (@JaredMarsh816) November 2, 2024

Nothing about Democrats is real. They have always relied on the illusion of popularity. pic.twitter.com/4NZxF2E4vy — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) November 2, 2024

There's a reason so many Hollywood elites vote Democrat.

Ahem.

Wow this is crazy pic.twitter.com/zrZQHS6JS7 — Meme Wars (@_MemeWars) November 2, 2024

Too much to ask?

The cackler has returned pic.twitter.com/50VLOibrzl — Meme Wars (@_MemeWars) November 2, 2024

Do you guys remember that? When Kamala had a bunch of Botox done and had to make an appearance before it 'settled'? She looked crazy ...

No we're not making that up.

I sincerely hope November 5th is the last time I'll have to hear or see her because if there's one thing that's for certain that IF she loses, she will be gone. She'll pop up randomly here or there, but she will effectively be out of the public eye forever. — CoalHandRoy (@CoalHandRoy) November 2, 2024

Wouldn't hurt our feelings any.

Nope.

Kamalanazi is a wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/T4u87vy9sF — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) November 2, 2024

And fin.

