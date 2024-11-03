Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the Law for Kamala

Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris appeared 'at the last minute' on SNL last night and HOO BOY, her skit was lame. Not only was she just not funny, but she completely stole Trump's skit rom 2015.

Oh, and did we mention SNL/NBC knowingly broke the law to have her on. That's how biased and desperate they are for Trump NOT to win.

Just how damn pathetic is SNL at this point?

Maybe don't answer that.

Michael Shellenberger with all the receipts:

OH, so originally the SNL's producer said they'd have NEITHER candidate on.

Ok.

Huh.

He didn't intend to.

Gosh, what changed?

Hrm.

Hrm again.

So what happens to them? Fine? There should be consequences ... 

There it is.

Crazy, ain't it?

Considering Trump would definitely appear on the show if invited as he has several times ... we're guessing they did NOT.

Stay tuned.

