Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the Law for Kamala

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris appeared 'at the last minute' on SNL last night and HOO BOY, her skit was lame. Not only was she just not funny, but she completely stole Trump's skit rom 2015.

Oh, and did we mention SNL/NBC knowingly broke the law to have her on. That's how biased and desperate they are for Trump NOT to win.

Just how damn pathetic is SNL at this point?

Maybe don't answer that.

Michael Shellenberger with all the receipts:

The producer of Saturday Night Live said neither Harris nor Trump would appear on the show "because of election laws." Last night, about 60 hours before polls open, he put Harris on the show in a warm & humanizing sketch. He and NBC violated the equal time provision of the law. pic.twitter.com/hjeffRBcoL — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 3, 2024

OH, so originally the SNL's producer said they'd have NEITHER candidate on.

Ok.

Huh.

On October 1, 2024, Hollywood Reporter published this article. It said, "In a recent interview ahead of the show’s 50th season, SNL creator and long-running maestro Lorne Michaels revealed that he hadn’t reached out to the real-life candidates, and he didn’t intend to before the… pic.twitter.com/3olU8qMmeT — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 3, 2024

He didn't intend to.

Gosh, what changed?

That article linked to a September 19 interview between Michaels and SNL cast members, Colin Jost and Michael Che.



Weirdly, however, the September 19 does not contain the Lorne Michaels quote referred to in the October 1 Hollywood Reporter article. https://t.co/zl33oKy6f7… pic.twitter.com/nHYGW9xmeX — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 3, 2024

Hrm.

The reason that's weird is that many media outlets reported on Michaels' statement in early October. pic.twitter.com/4BAArRl7iM — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 3, 2024

Hrm again.

NBC clearly violated the law. In a 2022 fact sheet, FCC writes, "FCC rules seek to ensure that no legally qualified candidate for office is unfairly given less access to the airwaves – outside of bona fide news exemptions – than their opponent."https://t.co/2TK2bY3Hyk pic.twitter.com/CG2ytueJTY — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 3, 2024

So what happens to them? Fine? There should be consequences ...

At least one sitting FCC Commissioner agrees that @NBC broke the lawhttps://t.co/MDVmbsXTlm — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 3, 2024

There it is.

They are so desperate that they’re willing to violate election laws! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2024

Crazy, ain't it?

The law in question requires only an equal opportunity. Did snl give him an equal opportunity?



Honestly asking. https://t.co/qtPQhcTOkl — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 3, 2024

Considering Trump would definitely appear on the show if invited as he has several times ... we're guessing they did NOT.

Stay tuned.

