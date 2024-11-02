WATCH: Livid Liberal Launches Lunch Tirade at Black Conservative

Hell hath no fury like an angry white elitist liberal lady.

Twitter/X user, Annetta Catchings, got a front-row seat to this behavior while trying to enjoy lunch with her friends. According to the video posted by Catchings, she and her conservative gal pals were having a private discussion when Kamala Karen invaded the conversation with her political opinions.

(We'd like to apologize to the good Karens out there. We see you. We'll try to mix it up a bit.)

“As a conservative woman I could never vote for Kamala Harris b/c,,,”

What happened next was 3 separate attacks from this stranger! Her friend had to hold her back. I was called uneducated as she proceeded to give me her resumé.#Unhinged pic.twitter.com/q1jRO5yUNs — Annetta Catchings for Alexandria (@annetta_of) November 1, 2024

Nosy Nancy insulted the woman's intelligence, berated her over her political views, and … we kid you not … delivered her resume. Ugh, these people are unbearable.

'I AM A 35-YEAR NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERT!!!'

She is an expert. LMAO pic.twitter.com/CjeuqoAivr — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 2, 2024

For all we know, that means she appointed herself to scream at neighborhood kids for riding skateboards.

Look, lady, we don't care.

“As a conservative woman I could never vote for Kamala Harris b/c,,,”

Annetta was not catching any of her crap.

'You're tryin' me! You're tryin' me!' Catchings said after Mad Martha got right in her face again and told Annetta she was 'in denial'.

Liberal Libby was so close that Catchings could probably smell her cats.

She was given the benefit of the doubt and reseated. She came back and got in my face a 3rd time and was never asked to leave the restaurant! #Tatte Cafe and Bakery

do better.

All due to my political beliefs. pic.twitter.com/tXemIR6RhX — Annetta Catchings for Alexandria (@annetta_of) November 1, 2024

Furious Frannie then confronted Catchings for a third time, and the manager threatened to have Annetta removed for yelling. Unreal.

We don't blame her. She should be able to have lunch with friends without being confronted by the decay of the Democrat Party.

Catchings later summarized the entire encounter.

To add more context to the story. https://t.co/rpYx4EumIt pic.twitter.com/9jtkcUsNL8 — Annetta Catchings for Alexandria (@annetta_of) November 2, 2024

We can't ignore the pattern here.

White liberals, and especially white liberal women, seem to have a fetish for telling black Americans what they should do. Old habits die hard, we suppose.

I rarely say this but that was racist. That owner assumed you were the problem because you are African-American. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 2, 2024

We don't like how lightly the charge of racism is thrown around these days, but Seething Susan felt the need to confront a black woman and focused her energies on her rather than her friends over wrongthink.

Exactly which political views are black women allowed to hold, Beligerant Betty?

And, yes, how the manager decided to relocate the white troublemaker but threatened to remove the black woman seemed rather suspect.

😂😂 🤭 I was a little loud. Just couldn’t believe everyone went out of their way not to offend her,,, the aggressor! — Annetta Catchings for Alexandria (@annetta_of) November 2, 2024

They do it because they get away with it. They've checked all the boxes to assure themselves they are 'allies', which in their minds, gives them license to be public irritants.

liberal white women are awful — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 2, 2024

Some of them, we assume, are good people, but many are spoiled and selfish, through and through. (See what we did there?)

As an immigrant I get the same. They hear my accent, then I watch the blood drain from their face when I tell them I’m maga — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) November 2, 2024

Here's a pro tip: If you demand that someone think a certain way because of the color of their skin, where they're from, or their gender, you might have some prejudices you need to work out.

Her friend realizing she will be posted all over the world trying to hold her back is the best 😂 — Jodi (@APLMom) November 2, 2024

Her friend was looking for the escape hatch but you can't tame a wild Karen.

Bravo for standing your ground 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 2, 2024

Bravo, indeed. Well done, Annetta Catchings!

Here's to hoping more people stand up to this kind of behavior.