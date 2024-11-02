Biden's Closing Case for Harris in Pa. Includes Yelling at Voters So They...
WATCH: Livid Liberal Launches Lunch Tirade at Black Conservative

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:40 PM on November 02, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Hell hath no fury like an angry white elitist liberal lady.

Twitter/X user, Annetta Catchings, got a front-row seat to this behavior while trying to enjoy lunch with her friends. According to the video posted by Catchings, she and her conservative gal pals were having a private discussion when Kamala Karen invaded the conversation with her political opinions.

(We'd like to apologize to the good Karens out there. We see you. We'll try to mix it up a bit.)

Nosy Nancy insulted the woman's intelligence, berated her over her political views, and … we kid you not … delivered her resume. Ugh, these people are unbearable.

'I AM A 35-YEAR NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERT!!!'

For all we know, that means she appointed herself to scream at neighborhood kids for riding skateboards.

Look, lady, we don't care.

Annetta was not catching any of her crap.

'You're tryin' me! You're tryin' me!' Catchings said after Mad Martha got right in her face again and told Annetta she was 'in denial'.

Liberal Libby was so close that Catchings could probably smell her cats.

Furious Frannie then confronted Catchings for a third time, and the manager threatened to have Annetta removed for yelling. Unreal.

We don't blame her. She should be able to have lunch with friends without being confronted by the decay of the Democrat Party.

Catchings later summarized the entire encounter.

We can't ignore the pattern here.

White liberals, and especially white liberal women, seem to have a fetish for telling black Americans what they should do. Old habits die hard, we suppose.

We don't like how lightly the charge of racism is thrown around these days, but Seething Susan felt the need to confront a black woman and focused her energies on her rather than her friends over wrongthink.

Exactly which political views are black women allowed to hold, Beligerant Betty?

And, yes, how the manager decided to relocate the white troublemaker but threatened to remove the black woman seemed rather suspect.

They do it because they get away with it. They've checked all the boxes to assure themselves they are 'allies', which in their minds, gives them license to be public irritants.

Some of them, we assume, are good people, but many are spoiled and selfish, through and through. (See what we did there?)

Here's a pro tip: If you demand that someone think a certain way because of the color of their skin, where they're from, or their gender, you might have some prejudices you need to work out.

Her friend was looking for the escape hatch but you can't tame a wild Karen.

Bravo, indeed. Well done, Annetta Catchings!

Here's to hoping more people stand up to this kind of behavior.

Tags: AFRICAN AMERICAN BLACK CONSERVATIVE LIBERAL WHITE WOMEN KAREN

