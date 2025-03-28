In Peak White Nonsene, a Journo Waxes Poetic About Palestine’s ‘Culture’ While Ignoring the Terrorism

Harry Sisson’s Trump-Hating Troll Pic Flops—Burgers and Fries Still President Trump’s Supr...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Another day, another 'independent journalist' pretending that the 'Free Palestine' freaks are the only actually culture in the Middle East or something. This one is particularly bad. Get a cuppa to read this mess.

So, because her husband Tim apparently has no family or traditions, clearly that means all white people have no culture, traditions, religions or family groups. Make it make sense.

I envy the Palestinians. Not for what they’re going through, obviously, but for what they have. Their supremely authentic culture, with its deep roots and ancient connection to the land.

One of the very, very few good things that the Gaza holocaust has brought into this world is a deluge of footage of Palestinians living their lives, interacting with each other and relating to their loved ones as they find ways to get by in this nightmare. Westerners like me have been quietly watching these video clips on our little screens in our homes, and watching the various films, documentaries and shows that have been made about Palestinian life over the years, and taking it all in.

And it’s just so very moving. Palestinians are such amazingly beautiful people. How tender they are with each other. How real and organic their spirituality is. How deeply they love their culture in all its unique expressions. How profoundly intimate their connections with each other are, both between individuals and with their community as a whole.

Caitlin should get out more and probably drop the 'White Savior' complex.

That's more accurate.

She clearly has never picked up a Bible. 

There is a sane person in the comments. Imagine that. 

The whole country is as real as Narnia and not nearly as magical.

Never again. 

