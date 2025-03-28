In Peak White Nonsene, a Journo Waxes Poetic About Palestine’s ‘Culture’ While Ignoring the Terrorism

Another day, another 'independent journalist' pretending that the 'Free Palestine' freaks are the only actually culture in the Middle East or something. This one is particularly bad. Get a cuppa to read this mess.

So, because her husband Tim apparently has no family or traditions, clearly that means all white people have no culture, traditions, religions or family groups. Make it make sense.

I envy the Palestinians. Not for what they’re going through, obviously, but for what they have. Their supremely authentic culture, with its deep roots and ancient connection to the land. One of the very, very few good things that the Gaza holocaust has brought into this world is a deluge of footage of Palestinians living their lives, interacting with each other and relating to their loved ones as they find ways to get by in this nightmare. Westerners like me have been quietly watching these video clips on our little screens in our homes, and watching the various films, documentaries and shows that have been made about Palestinian life over the years, and taking it all in. And it’s just so very moving. Palestinians are such amazingly beautiful people. How tender they are with each other. How real and organic their spirituality is. How deeply they love their culture in all its unique expressions. How profoundly intimate their connections with each other are, both between individuals and with their community as a whole.

Caitlin should get out more and probably drop the 'White Savior' complex.

Their culture is based on the violent oppression of women, gays, and non-muslims. Then there's the little problem of insane Jew hatred and teaching their children to rape and murder them. Other than that though, they sound great. — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) March 28, 2025

That's more accurate.

All those words just to say you’re stupid — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 28, 2025

Encourage your followers to flee Palestine to save them. We do not have mercy. — Betar Worldwide (@Betar_USA) March 28, 2025

Beyond your obvious hatred and disdain for Israel and your "infatuation" with the Palestinians (which is reminiscent to parts of the old "Arabist" view of the "Noble Arab"); you just really, really, really do not understand Zionism and the millenia-long Jewish connection to… pic.twitter.com/AKHlEXlWi5 — Washington Views (@WashingtonViews) March 27, 2025

She clearly has never picked up a Bible.

I am Palestinian.



We are no better or worse than anyone else.



We are just a complex spectrum of humans, like anyone else. In fact our society has many problems, just like most other societies in the world.



Stop fetishising us. — John Aziz (@aziz0nomics) March 28, 2025

There is a sane person in the comments. Imagine that.

The Palestinian ethnicity is an invention of 20th century. That's why they only talk about one mythical event that happened in 1947-48 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 28, 2025

The whole country is as real as Narnia and not nearly as magical.

A lot of words to just explain why you want to ethnically cleanse Jews from Israel.



It’s never going to happen, Caitlin.



You’ll be weeping and gnashing your teeth in frustration for the rest of your life while Israel continues to exist and thrive, and Jews go on living. — Daisy 🌼 (@NoDaiseeAtAll) March 28, 2025

Never again.