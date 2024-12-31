AP Describes McBride's Introduction to Congress As 'Brutal' Because He Won't Get to...
Liberal Media Pounces - CBS All Over Texas Governor's Gaffe
Say Her Name: Woman Set on Fire in NYC Subway Identified
Hot Take: Landlords Hoard a Basic Need and Profit From Extortion
PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Absolute Ghoul Peter Daou DRAGGED for Saying Imprisoned Terrorists Are JUST Like Israeli...
Stacey Abrams Tries to Minimize Trump’s Election: ‘No Seismic Shift’
'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for...
Scott Jennings Drops ‘JOE BIDEN’ Truth Bomb on CNN’s Lame ‘Concern’ Over Musk’s...
X Users BEGGED to Find Better H-1B Analogies After 'Lord of the Rings'...
Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job...
Goodbye 2024, Hello 2025 and Most Importantly ... HAPPY NEW YEAR AND THANK...
Pramila Jayapal Takes Lead in 'Stupidest Post of 2024' Contest With Hot Take...
Michael Rapaport (Ridiculously) Called Pro-Genocide for This Post on Twitter/X

Hmm: The 'Woke Right' Believes Western Civilization Is Only for White People

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 31, 2024
Twitter

As X was crowded with arguments for and against H1-B visas between Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy vs. the traditional America-first MAGA crowd (who seem to have come to a consensus, disappointing the media), a term we hadn't seen before began being bantered about on X: the "woke Right." We didn't know that was a thing, but some people are insisting it is. James Lindsey seems to have coined the term back in October, but it didn't trend until the visa debate.

Advertisement

Yeah, no.

It is, but that hasn't stopped some from trying to define it. It's not a thing and it's not going to become a thing.

… is systematically and institutionally against them and happily uses the tactics of mobbing, cancellation and other woke tactics to attack their opponents. They don't believe in discussing views and ideas, only in winning.

It's basically like BLM for white people.

You can read more about it here:

Recommended

PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yeah, we're not reading that, but thanks for the offer.


Here's another definition from another austere political scholar:

… Woke Left’s solution to this false premise: get rid of Western Civilization.

Woke Right’s solution to this false premise: get rid of non-white people. 

Call it whatever you want—maybe “woke right” isn’t the best term with everyone pointing fingers at each other and the word “woke” having lost almost all meaning, but it is an attempt to describe something that’s really happening.

We agreed with him up to the word "tedious."

Advertisement

Ultra-MAGA, white supremacist, Christian nationalist, woke Right …

As this editor has tried before, look up "far right" on CNN's website; you get 424 results. Look up "far left," and you get 13 hits, with headlines like "'You're kidding me, right?' Amanpour challenges Le Pen on being 'far-right,'" "Far right surges in European Parliament elections but center still holds," and "What's behind Europe's swing to the far right?" 

Advertisement

Agreed. We take "woke Right" about as seriously as "Christian nationalist."

***

Tags: LEFTISTS RACISM RIGHT WING WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now
Sam J.
Liberal Media Pounces - CBS All Over Texas Governor's Gaffe
Gordon K
AP Describes McBride's Introduction to Congress As 'Brutal' Because He Won't Get to Use Women's Bathroom
Amy Curtis
Say Her Name: Woman Set on Fire in NYC Subway Identified
Amy Curtis
Hot Take: Landlords Hoard a Basic Need and Profit From Extortion
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines Brett T.
Advertisement