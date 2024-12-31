WATCH: Marc Lamont Hill Says Criticizing Hamas Is White Supremacy While Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib Applaud

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on December 31, 2024
Twitter

For far too long, 'white supremacy' has been the catch-all criticism of the Left, when they have no other recourse to make their argument.

Voting for Trump? White supremacy!

Disagree with man-made climate change? White supremacy!

Like drinking milk? White supremacy!

You get the drift.

They have rendered the term 'white supremacy' devoid of all meaning, but they keep using it as if we care.

Whatever you say, Marc.

Of course Bush and Tlaib clap like trained seals.

Marc is okay with this, because he thinks Hamas will spare him.

Spoiler alert: they won't.

He's fine with raping and murdering Jews, lest criticizing that hurts Hamas' feelings.

Marc is gross.

That's almost an insult to ignoramuses.

They really are.

Greg Gutfeld: The Most Destructive Movement of the Last Ten Years Isn't Wokism
Brett T.
All of this.

EL. OH. EL.

Well played.

And neither Marc nor Rashida or Cori care.

Believe them.

There is no debating with them. But it's good to remember if they support this against Israel and Jews, there is nothing the won't support if it advances their political causes.

Vote and act accordingly.

