WATCH: Marc Lamont Hill Says Criticizing Hamas Is White Supremacy While Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib Applaud

For far too long, 'white supremacy' has been the catch-all criticism of the Left, when they have no other recourse to make their argument.

Voting for Trump? White supremacy!

Advertisement

Disagree with man-made climate change? White supremacy!

Like drinking milk? White supremacy!

You get the drift.

They have rendered the term 'white supremacy' devoid of all meaning, but they keep using it as if we care.

Whatever you say, Marc.

Of course Bush and Tlaib clap like trained seals.

Marc doesn’t want anyone to hurt Hamas’s feelings.



A reminder that Hamas leaders openly boast that they want to murder every Christian and Jew, not just in Israel, but across the world. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 31, 2024

Marc is okay with this, because he thinks Hamas will spare him.

Spoiler alert: they won't.

Marc then continues to say it’s not “his job” to critique what Hamas does to resist.



This is in direct response to a question about Oct. 7th. To Marc, raping and murdering Jews, does not fit what he would critique. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 31, 2024

He's fine with raping and murdering Jews, lest criticizing that hurts Hamas' feelings.

Marc is gross.

What a bunch of ignoramuses. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 31, 2024

That's almost an insult to ignoramuses.

The enemies of the jews are the dumbest motherf**kers on the planet.



Especially the diversity hire "elites." pic.twitter.com/txr4zLuQ0v — mark (@rhapsodyboard) December 31, 2024

They really are.

The "white supremacist" label in the absence of any substantial argument, is getting really really really old and boring. It's the attempt to throw around some killer phrase, assuming it'll automatically do the trick. Only this is 2024, the trick ain't working anymore. — Moketi (@moketi352) December 31, 2024

All of this.

I hope none of their beepers go off https://t.co/xCV4wmdzzC — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 31, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Well played.

This is Edan Alexander, one of 7 American hostages held by Hamas. He was 19 when taken captive and yesterday was his 21st birthday. One hundred hostages have been held for 450 days. The butchers of Hamas are more than “crazy”, they are evil. https://t.co/QANNCnoNRY pic.twitter.com/vhVMOLFZmI — Thomas Galvin: Maricopa County Supervisor (@ThomasGalvin) December 31, 2024

And neither Marc nor Rashida or Cori care.

When the insane left tells you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/DwJLkLVYkp — RBe (@RBPundit) December 31, 2024

Believe them.

"As a non-Palestinian it is not my job to tell people how to liberate themselves."



They literally refuse to tell terrorists not to rape, kill, and kidnap innocent civilians. There's no debate to be had with people that believe this. They are supporting terrorists. https://t.co/FYQ5RpkhwE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 31, 2024

There is no debating with them. But it's good to remember if they support this against Israel and Jews, there is nothing the won't support if it advances their political causes.

Vote and act accordingly.