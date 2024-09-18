In the 'Least Surprising Reaction Ever' Category, AOC Blames Israel for Fighting Back

Basically surprising no one at all, AOC is attacking one of America's closest ally for strategically defending itself. Anti-Semites are going to Anti-Semite. Sigh.

Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians.



This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 18, 2024

If we had a legitimate media, they’d ask Kamala if she agrees with her pal here. pic.twitter.com/JDTCck7zCF — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 18, 2024

Reporters should actually be running after ANY Democrat on The Hill and asking them if they agree with her. That is what they would do if it was a Republican.

Alex is mad that Israel is ridding the world of terroríst. https://t.co/H1KBn1jn7l pic.twitter.com/xFz0Vi9l5j — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 18, 2024

She is on the wrong side of history, per usual.

Let's just say it.



She wants Jews to just take it when they are slaughtered.



This was the most microtargeted counter-terrorist attack we've ever seen in our lifetimes, and AOC has a problem with it. https://t.co/BFGXIVrR1B — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) September 18, 2024

No matter what Israel does to ensure minimal civilian loss, AOC will still claim it is not enough.

“You should have targeted attacks on terrorists”



Israel targets terrorists



AOC: “No, not like that.” https://t.co/162S7dTDJy — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) September 18, 2024

Couple of nervous days in her office I imagine. https://t.co/EkXGRIoCQU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2024

They have to check on all of their friends.

If you vote for Kamala, you are voting for AOC. https://t.co/9KoZsn4oRY — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) September 18, 2024

Period.

It's the most targeted anti-terror strike in human history. But sure, go on with your pro-Hezbollah propaganda efforts. After all, some of your friends had a rough day. https://t.co/sN8VlH8mii — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 18, 2024

She feels this personally.

Any lingering doubts anyone may have had that these people are on the side of the Islamists should be extinguished today. https://t.co/Vo7skflU5H — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 18, 2024

It was clear well before today, but they sure are showing their hands lately.

Israel engaged in the most targeted, precise military operation in history, attacking only communication devices belonging to Hezbollah operatives.



The Squad! (or what remains of it) is still upset because Jews. https://t.co/8mJ8oQkp9H — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 18, 2024

There is nothing Israel can do to please them.

Can you please provide a list of innocent civilians injured or killed? https://t.co/Tq7ovQg0Kj — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) September 18, 2024

Retaliating against terrorists is not against the law.



Save this energy for the hostages, especially the infant babies still being held by Hamas. Because I’m sure that is actually the war crimes. https://t.co/KZ8sRyYgxP — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2024

Bingo! There are women and children, plus Americans, being held hostage TODAY, but AOC has nothing to say on their behalf. That's the most telling part.