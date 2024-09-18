In the 'Least Surprising Reaction Ever' Category, AOC Blames Israel for Fighting Back

We Don't Blame Them! Israel Didn't Warn Biden-Harris Administration of Planned Pager Attac...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on September 18, 2024

Basically surprising no one at all, AOC is attacking one of America's closest ally for strategically defending itself. Anti-Semites are going to Anti-Semite. Sigh.

Reporters should actually be running after ANY Democrat on The Hill and asking them if they agree with her. That is what they would do if it was a Republican.

She is on the wrong side of history, per usual.

No matter what Israel does to ensure minimal civilian loss, AOC will still claim it is not enough. 

They have to check on all of their friends.

Period.

She feels this personally.

It was clear well before today, but they sure are showing their hands lately.

There is nothing Israel can do to please them.

Bingo! There are women and children, plus Americans, being held hostage TODAY, but AOC has nothing to say on their behalf. That's the most telling part.

