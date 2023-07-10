Larry Nassar, Team USA's former olympic gymnasitics doctor STABBED in prison
Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few

Doug P.  |  9:34 AM on July 10, 2023

President Biden is in the U.K. today but back home the White House might be happy to know that some in the media aren't taking any time off when it comes to trying to help shape a narrative. 

This example comes from Axios and it's about Biden's behind-the-scenes behavior:

A presidential temper was considered disqualifying when it came to stories about the previous president, but now it seems to be used as evidence of vim and vigor.

"He can be a real jerk, and here's why that's good..."

Basically, the Axios story is that Biden displays fury in private and maybe should do it more publicly:

In public, President Biden likes to whisper to make a point. In private, he's prone to yelling.

  • Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.
  • The president's admonitions include: "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!" — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

Why it matters: The private eruptions paint a more complicated picture of Biden as a manager and president than his carefully cultivated image as a kindly uncle who loves Aviator sunglasses and ice cream.

  • Some Biden aides think the president would be better off occasionally displaying his temper in public as a way to assuage voter concerns that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and too old for the office.

Call us crazy but it's not like Biden never lets his nasty side fly when in public (just ask Peter Doocy or anybody who saw and heard his Philly speech with the dark red backdrop).

Why are we not surprised by any of this? Well, these kinds of stories have been around for a while...

And the media frames it as positively as possible.

Maybe Biden's temper is getting worse now for whatever reason(s).

The "spin" in the story is something else. First of all, if Biden doesn't verbally disrespect a staffer that's a sign he doesn't respect that person:

So is this kind of article an attempt to make Biden sound not as feeble as he appears in public or an assist to Dems who think it's time for Biden to be shown the door?

So, why is this story just now being put out?

Place your bets!

