Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few

President Biden is in the U.K. today but back home the White House might be happy to know that some in the media aren't taking any time off when it comes to trying to help shape a narrative.

This example comes from Axios and it's about Biden's behind-the-scenes behavior:

There were many stories discussing the previous president's anger. How much have you read about Joe Biden's temper? His tendency to yell things like 'Get the f**k out of here!' at underlings? 'Some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him.' From @axios: https://t.co/UrerFORZ6h — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 10, 2023

A presidential temper was considered disqualifying when it came to stories about the previous president, but now it seems to be used as evidence of vim and vigor.

How Biden verbally abusing staffers is the story of one father's love for his family https://t.co/o3Cs4ylUi7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2023

.@Axios really does try spinning this as positive: pic.twitter.com/z6iApSyNj9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2023

"He can be a real jerk, and here's why that's good..."

My first thought was, ‘Axios, the DNC house organ? That would be a switch.’ Then I read it and confirmed my suspicions. It reads like an inoculation from a worse article in the making somewhere else, a WaPo/NYT/New Yorker level of analysis. The Psaki quotes can cause diabetes. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) July 10, 2023

Basically, the Axios story is that Biden displays fury in private and maybe should do it more publicly:

In public, President Biden likes to whisper to make a point. In private, he's prone to yelling. Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.

Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast. The president's admonitions include: "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!" — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts. Why it matters: The private eruptions paint a more complicated picture of Biden as a manager and president than his carefully cultivated image as a kindly uncle who loves Aviator sunglasses and ice cream. Some Biden aides think the president would be better off occasionally displaying his temper in public as a way to assuage voter concerns that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and too old for the office.

Call us crazy but it's not like Biden never lets his nasty side fly when in public (just ask Peter Doocy or anybody who saw and heard his Philly speech with the dark red backdrop).

Behind the scenes, Uncle Joe turns into Angry Joe, reports @axios. He yells at staff: “God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!" https://t.co/i3f2xW2Mkf — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 10, 2023

Axios takeouts:

- Joe Biden likes to humiliate aides with a game called "stump the chump" or "stump the dummy."

- His staff have Stockholm Syndrome: “Being yelled at by the president has become an internal initiation ceremony in this White House, aides say — if Biden doesn't… https://t.co/93QRIalmoL — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 10, 2023

Why are we not surprised by any of this? Well, these kinds of stories have been around for a while...

This isn't a 1 off or Even New



While Joe Biden was V.P. ~

His staffers were routinely intimidated, berated and screamed at ..

Staffers feared the vice president’s wrath~

"They didn’t see Hunter’s work at Burisma as -

“worth risking a scolding from Mr. Biden, who had reacted… pic.twitter.com/8RlPkxbI36 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 10, 2023

And the media frames it as positively as possible.

"He only hits me because he loves me." https://t.co/9ioM37SFrM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2023

Amy Klobuchar was lambasted for this treatment of her staffers. When a man does it it's a sign of respect. https://t.co/4LOZz7mH6R — Holden (@Holden114) July 10, 2023

Yeah, he really keeps it bottled up in public. https://t.co/OFFdXQsmYo pic.twitter.com/KFRWgjXxAI — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 10, 2023

Maybe Biden's temper is getting worse now for whatever reason(s).

Suddenly an entire flurry of stories about Biden not actually being the person the media and supporters have made him publicly out to be. pic.twitter.com/FA6WYcIAlW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2023

The "spin" in the story is something else. First of all, if Biden doesn't verbally disrespect a staffer that's a sign he doesn't respect that person:

Huh. A sign of respect? You don’t say. pic.twitter.com/cNY7bOxkRW — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 10, 2023

The amount of effort @axios puts into trying to run interference for the Biden administration has honestly been shocking to behold, even for someone used to the corporate press being propaganda outfits. https://t.co/rFvVY53qgP — Smug Doomposting Publishing House (@Smug_editing) July 10, 2023

So is this kind of article an attempt to make Biden sound not as feeble as he appears in public or an assist to Dems who think it's time for Biden to be shown the door?

Must be time to get rid of Joe? — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) July 10, 2023

Not surprised. Politics aside, he is a terrible human being. — Trish Wood (@WoodReporting) July 10, 2023

He’s always been a nasty huckster so this article really just confirms that he’s on-brand. — whosaidwhatann (@whosaidwhatann) July 10, 2023

So, why is this story just now being put out?

This doesn’t get released without certain people approving it. Why was it put out? — Ralph Miller (@RmillerRalph) July 10, 2023

Place your bets!

